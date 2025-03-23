When are Ranked Matches coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to introduce a brand-new competitive mode with the arrival of Ranked Matches on March 27, 2025. This feature will allow players to battle others of similar skill levels, climb through various ranks, and earn exclusive emblems to display on their profiles.

Ad

While details are still limited, the first season will coincide with the launch of a new card set, ensuring a fresh competitive environment with each rotation. Players eager to test their skills will soon have the opportunity to engage in structured battles.

But what exactly do we know about this upcoming Ranked mode? Here's everything available so far.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Ranked Matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Release date and format

Ranked Matches will be released alongside the upcoming Shining Revelry expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ranked Matches will become available in Pokemon TCG Pocket once the Shining Revelry set is released. Season one will officially launch on March 27, 2025, at 11 pm PDT and will end on April 26, 2025, at 10:59 pm PDT.

Ad

Trending

This indicates that there will be a ranked season for each new set release, so players can look forward to periodic resets, which will keep the competitive meta fresh.

In this mode, players will be pitted against others with similar skill levels globally. Moreover, once the season concludes, they will earn an emblem equal to their last rank, which they can display on their player profile.

Additional rewards like in-game currency, booster packs, or special cosmetics are not confirmed at the moment.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry teases new card rarity

Ranked Matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Potential rewards and player expectations

While ranked play provides an opportunity to showcase skills, some players may feel that an emblem is not a sufficient reward on its own. There has been speculation about the possibility of additional incentives, such as Pack Hourglasses, exclusive card sleeves, playmats, or profile icons for those reaching higher tiers.

Ad

However, until further details emerge, it appears that Ranked Matches will focus primarily on competitive progression rather than extensive in-game rewards.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry revealed

Ranked Matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Seasonal resets and meta changes

The game is keeping the meta fresh with the constant introduction of new cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since ranked seasons align with new card set releases, players can expect a complete reset whenever a new set drops. This means each season will introduce fresh decks and strategies, preventing a single meta from dominating for too long.

Ad

With each reset, players will likely start from the lowest rank and work their way back up, keeping the competition dynamic and engaging.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry: Meta predictions and expected cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s introduction of Ranked Matches marks an exciting step for competitive players. Although details remain sparse, the system appears geared toward providing a structured yet accessible ranking experience.

Whether additional rewards or a leaderboard will be implemented in future updates remains to be seen, but for now, players can look forward to testing their decks against similarly skilled opponents when Ranked Matches go live on March 27, 2025.

Ad

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨