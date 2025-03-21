Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: Meta predictions and expected cards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is set to be the second extension of the A2 series in the game, scheduled to release on March 27, 2025. This new set brings an exciting lineup of Shiny Pokemon, new Trainer cards, and Pokemon originally discovered in the Paldea region.

Ad

Announced through an official video, Shining Revelry (A2b) will feature over 110 cards, including powerful Pokemon ex, fresh Trainer cards, and visually stunning collectible cards.

With this expansion, the meta could see significant shifts as new mechanics and card interactions come into play. Here’s a closer look at the confirmed cards from the reveal trailer, their potential impact on the competitive landscape, and the cards we can reasonably expect to see based on past patterns.

Ad

Trending

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and speculative.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: Confirmed releases

Expand Tweet

Ad

1) Shiny Pokemon revealed: The trailer showcased several new Shiny Pokemon variants making their TCG Pocket debut:

Shiny Charizard ex

Shiny Lucario ex

Shiny Pachirisu

Shiny Wiglett

Shiny Wugtrio

Shiny Beedrill

Shiny Varoom

2) New Pokemon introduced

Tatsugiri

Sprigatito

3) New Trainer cards

Red (Protagonist from the first Pokemon games)

(Protagonist from the first Pokemon games) Iono (Electric Gym Leader from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet)

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: Key meta predictions

Shiny Charizard ex and Shiny Lucario ex as revealed in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Shiny Charizard ex

Ad

HP: 180

180 Move 1: Stoke – Attach 3 Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon (costs 1 Fire Energy).

– Attach 3 Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon (costs 1 Fire Energy). Move 2: Steam Artillery – Deals 150 damage (costs 3 Fire + 2 Colorless Energy).

Fire decks have traditionally hovered in the middle of the meta — not weak, but not dominant either. However, Shiny Charizard ex introduces Energy acceleration that could significantly boost Fire-type strategies. With strong bulk and a high-damage attack that doesn’t discard Energy, this card could elevate Fire-type decks to a more competitive level.

Ad

2) Shiny Lucario ex

Move: Aura Sphere – 100 damage for 3 Fighting Energy, plus 30 damage to one of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon.

Shiny Lucario ex will make its debut in TCG Pocket, shifting away from its supportive role in Space-Time Smackdown's regular variant to a more aggressive, pressure-heavy approach. With the right support cards, Shiny Lucario ex could be a meta-defining powerhouse. Its ability to damage both the Active and Benched Pokemon could create constant pressure on opponents, making it a valuable inclusion in Fighting-type decks.

Ad

3) Trainer card – Red

Effect: During this turn, attacks used by your Pokemon deal +20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon ex.

With Pokemon ex dominating the meta, this Trainer card is almost guaranteed to become a staple in competitive decks. The extra 20 damage boost can tip key matchups in a player’s favor, making this likely a highly sought-after card.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: Expected cards

Sprigatito and Tatsugiri’s as revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on TCG Pocket’s previous patterns, several Pokemon and their pre-evolutions are likely to appear:

Ad

Charmander, Charmeleon, Weedle, Kakuna, and Riolu may get reprints, potentially Shiny variants.

Since Shiny Varoom is confirmed, its evolution Revavroom is expected to appear, possibly as a Shiny card.

Tatsugiri’s ability reveals that Dondozo will be featured, likely providing strong synergy.

With Sprigatito’s card already revealed, its evolutions, Floragato and Meowscarada, are also expected. This also suggests that other Paldean starter Pokemon, such as Skeledirge and Quaquaval, may be included as well.

Ad

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP and how to use them?

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: Introduction of a new Shiny rarity tier

New Shiny Rarity tier (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A brand-new rarity tier will debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry, identified by a rainbow burst icon. It appears to be an alternative to Diamond rarities, but significantly rarer.

Ad

Regular Shiny Pokemon (for example, Shiny Pachirisu and Shiny Wiglett) will feature a single Shiny rarity symbol.

Pokemon ex (for example, Shiny Charizard ex and Shiny Lucario ex) will have a double Shiny rarity symbol.

These cards will also feature a shimmering effect when tilted, making them visually distinct collectibles.

Also read: 5 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Triumphant Light expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is shaping up to be an unforgettable expansion set to introduce powerful new cards, visually striking Shiny Pokemon, and meta-shifting mechanics.

Ad

With Energy acceleration from Shiny Charizard ex, the offensive pressure of Shiny Lucario ex, and a game-changing Trainer card in Red, this set could have a lasting impact on the competitive scene.

As more details emerge, players will be eager to see how these new cards shape deck-building strategies. Whether you're a collector or a competitive player, Shining Revelry is set to bring some exciting changes to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨