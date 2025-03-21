Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry teases new card rarity

With Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry's recent announcement, the title is gearing up for its latest expansion, scheduled to arrive on March 27, 2025. As the second extension of the A2 series, this set will introduce an exciting array of Shiny Pokemon, new Trainer cards, and fresh additions from the Paldea region.

The expansion aims to bring more depth to the game with powerful Pokemon ex and visually appealing collectibles.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: New card rarity teased

New card rarity teased in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An official video revealed details about Shining Revelry (A2b), confirming that the set will include over 110 cards. Among them are new Trainer cards, strong Pokemon ex, and eye-catching collectibles.

However, what caught the attention of many players was the introduction of a brand-new rarity tier. While the announcement video did not explicitly highlight this, the newly revealed cards visibly showcase a distinct rarity symbol.

This new rarity tier is marked by a rainbow burst icon, signifying its exclusivity. It appears to be positioned as an alternative to the Diamond rarities but is much more difficult to obtain.

This addition is expected to make collecting in the game even more exciting for dedicated players and collectors alike.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: New rarity's categorizations

Shiny Pokemon will follow a structured rarity system in this expansion. Standard Shiny Pokemon, such as Shiny Pachirisu and Shiny Wiglett, will carry a single Shiny rarity symbol.

Meanwhile, Shiny Pokemon ex, including Shiny Charizard ex and Shiny Lucario ex, will display a double Shiny rarity symbol, indicating their increased value and rarity.

In addition to their rarity markings, these cards will feature a unique shimmering effect that becomes prominent when tilted. This visual enhancement adds to their appeal, making them highly sought-after collectibles.

With these new features, Shining Revelry is shaping to be a game-changing addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

