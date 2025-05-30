Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lycanroc ex deck guide

The Pokemon TCG Pocket metagame keeps developing with each new expansion, introducing strong synergies and new tactics. Extradimensional Crisis, the most recent release, offers yet another thrilling wave of cards, including powerful tools to alter competition and new but recognizable Gen 7 Pokemon faces.

One of the most notable candidates is Lycanroc ex, a powerful Fighting-type that has swiftly established itself as the mainstay of aggressive deck builds. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about creating the best Lycanroc ex deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket if you want to create a dependable and aggressive deck.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Lycanroc ex deck: Cards you need

Card Quantity Rockruff 2 Lycanroc ex 2 Passimian ex 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Giant Cape 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Cyrus 1 Guzma 1 Red 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Mars 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Lycanroc ex deck: Key strategy

All Lycanroc ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lycanroc ex

HP: 150

150 Move: Lycanfang — 130 damage for 2 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy

— 130 damage for 2 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy Effect: Discard one Fighting Energy after attacking

Discard one Fighting Energy after attacking Retreat Cost: 2 Energy

Because Lycanroc ex only needs one evolution, it can be set up quickly, and its bulk gives it solid survivability. With its powerful 130 damage, Lycanfang can put a lot of pressure on most opponents.

Because of its synergy with Passimian ex, this deck's build makes it easy to manage the cost of discarding one Fighting Energy each time.

Passimian ex

HP: 130

130 Attack: Seismic Toss — 60 damage for 1 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy

— 60 damage for 1 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy Ability: Offload Pass — When Knocked Out while Active, transfer all Fighting Energy to a Benched Pokemon

Passimian ex is used as a strategic support as well as an early attacker. Early on, its Seismic Toss aids in chipping decent damage to your opponents’ Pokemon, but its Offload Pass ability is its real power.

The associated Fighting Energies are transferred to one of your Benched Pokemon, in this case Lycanroc ex, when it is Knocked Out in the Active Spot. This enables you to charge Lycanfang quickly and effectively.

To get early hits and set up your bench, starting with Passimian ex in the Active Spot is the ideal setup.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Lycanroc ex deck: Key Support and Trainer Cards

Best supporting cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rocky Helmet: Punishes attackers by dealing 20 recoil damage when the equipped Pokemon is hit while Active.

Punishes attackers by dealing 20 recoil damage when the equipped Pokemon is hit while Active. Giant Cape: Adds 20 HP to the equipped Pokemon, making both Lycanroc ex and Passimian ex more durable.

Adds 20 HP to the equipped Pokemon, making both Lycanroc ex and Passimian ex more durable. Pokemon Center Lady: Provides essential healing and removes status conditions, helping Lycanroc stay in play longer.

Provides essential healing and removes status conditions, helping Lycanroc stay in play longer. Cyrus: Allows you to target damaged Benched Pokemon and force them into the Active Spot — great for picking off weakened threats.

Allows you to target damaged Benched Pokemon and force them into the Active Spot — great for picking off weakened threats. Guzma: Removes Tool cards from your opponent’s Pokemon, disrupting their defensive setups.

Removes Tool cards from your opponent’s Pokemon, disrupting their defensive setups. Red: Increases the damage of your ex Pokemon’s attacks by 20 for the turn — ideal for pushing Lycanfang’s damage even higher.

Increases the damage of your ex Pokemon’s attacks by 20 for the turn — ideal for pushing Lycanfang’s damage even higher. Poke Ball: Grabs a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, helping you find Rockruff or Passimian early on.

Grabs a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, helping you find Rockruff or Passimian early on. Professor’s Research: Simple but effective, draw power to keep your hand refreshed.

Simple but effective, draw power to keep your hand refreshed. Mars: Can disrupt your opponent's momentum by shrinking their hand, especially in the late game when they’re close to winning.

This Lycanroc ex deck offers enough depth for more experienced players while still being accessible to novices, thanks to its combination of tactical resource management and straightforward aggression.

The deck offers a powerful tempo, steady damage, and disruptive plays by utilizing Passimian ex's special ability and adding astute Trainer card selections.

This build is a fierce and dependable choice in the current Extradimensional Crisis meta, whether your goal is to move up the ranked ladder or simply have fun playing with Gen 7 favorites.

