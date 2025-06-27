Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Alcremie (Sweets Relay) deck guide

Alcremie is one of the latest cards introduced to Pokemon TCG Pocket through its latest expansion, Eevee Grove. What makes this card meta viable is its move Sweets Overload, which increases in power each time Sweets Relay is used during a match. With enough Sweets Relay users, this move can become devastatingly powerful.

In this article, we will look at the best possible deck that can utilize Alcremie and its move Sweets Overload to the fullest.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alcremie (Sweets Relay) deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Milcery 2 Alcremie 2 Swirlix 2 Slurpuff 2 Irida 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Cyrus 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 1 Red 1 Guzma 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alcremie (Sweets Relay) deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

Alcremie from Eevee Grove (Image via TCP)

Alcremie

HP: 80

80 Move: Sweets Overload — Does 40 damage for each time Sweets Relay was used during this game for one Colorless energy.

The star of this deck, Alcremie, should come in near the end of a game after other Pokemon have used the move Sweets Relay enough times. For instance, if it were used five times, Alcremie's move Sweets Overload would deal a massive 200 damage.

Slurpuff

HP: 120

120 Move: Sweets Relay — Does 30 damage + 60 more if a Pokemon used Sweets Relay the previous turn for two Colorless Energy.

The secondary attacker of this deck. Slurpuff deals the highest damage out of all Sweets Relay users. This, combined with its moderately high HP, makes it the best choice for a deck focused on this mechanic.

Key Trainer and item cards of Alcremie (Sweets Relay) decks

Irida and Rocky Helmet (Image via TPC)

Irida: This Supporter card provides the best healing in this game - 40 HP as long as the Pokemon has a Water Energy attached. As a result, this deck runs Water Energy. However, this isn't an issue as all the Pokemon in this deck need Colorless Energy to attack, whose need can be fulfilled by any form of Energy.

This Supporter card provides the best healing in this game - 40 HP as long as the Pokemon has a Water Energy attached. As a result, this deck runs Water Energy. However, this isn't an issue as all the Pokemon in this deck need Colorless Energy to attack, whose need can be fulfilled by any form of Energy. Rocky Helmet: Provides a little extra chip damage to ensure KO's.

Provides a little extra chip damage to ensure KO's. Poke Ball: Helps players search for Milcery and Swirlix.

Helps players search for Milcery and Swirlix. Professor’s Research: Let players quickly draw two cards.

Let players quickly draw two cards. Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's Pokemon ex.

Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's Pokemon ex. Cyrus & Sabrina: Supporter cards that force a Pokemon from the opponent's Bench to the Active Spot.

Supporter cards that force a Pokemon from the opponent's Bench to the Active Spot. Guzma: Removes all the Pokemon Tools attached to the opponent's Pokemon.

Alternative options for Alcremie (Sweets Relay) decks

Other Pokemon that can use Sweets Relay: There are other choices that players could opt for in their Sweets Relay decks instead of Slurpuff. These include Appletun, Vannillite, and Vannillish.

