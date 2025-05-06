Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Rayquaza ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket has undergone a significant change with the introduction of the Celestial Guardians expansion. Players are discovering new strategies and deck builds now that familiar faces from the Alolan region are in the game. In addition to the pack launch, Rayquaza ex has also been introduced as a promo card in the game.
With its impressive damage capacity and versatility, Rayquaza ex is currently one of a kind in the meta. This guide takes you through the optimal build and strategy to unlock its full potential in combat.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Rayquaza ex deck: Cards you need
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Rayquaza ex deck: Strategy and playstyle
Rayquaza ex
- HP: 140
- Move: Draco Meteor
- Effect: For four Colorless Energy, randomly target one of your opponent’s Pokemon four times. Each hit deals 40 damage.
Rayquaza ex may be compared to Dragonite due to both having the same damage mechanics. However, the former possesses certain advantages over the latter. As a Basic Pokemon, Rayquaza ex does not need to go through the hassle of evolution, enabling it to come onto the board more quickly.
Furthermore, its Colorless energy requirement makes it simple to integrate into most decks. When using Draco Meteor, Rayquaza is capable of dealing 160 spread damage per turn, putting consistent pressure on the board.
Dialga ex
Dialga ex is an important support card with its Metallic Turbo move. For two Metal Energy, not only does it deal 30 damage but also lets you attach two Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon. This is ideal for powering up Rayquaza ex in two of your turns while weakening opponents simultaneously.
Shaymin
Shaymin from Space-Time Smackdown possesses the Fragrant Flower Garden ability, which cures 10 damage from all your Pokemon per turn. This passive healing on a continuous basis is crucial in providing longevity for your Bench and sustaining board presence in longer games.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Rayquaza ex deck: Key Trainer and Item cards
- Poke Ball and Professor's Research provide necessary deck cycling and consistency to get important Pokemon and resources onto the field more quickly.
- Rocky Helmet is well-suited to Dialga ex, providing additional chip damage when it's attacked.
- Giant Cape provides Rayquaza ex with some extra durability by raising its HP.
- Leaf provides a free retreat, allowing you to have some flexibility in switching without using energy.
- Sabrina disrupts the opponent's strategy by forcing a switch, frequently breaking combos or stalling momentum.
- Guzma eliminates enemy Pokemon Tools, particularly opposing Giant Capes, essentially setting up Draco Meteor for easier knock outs.
- Pokemon Center Lady heals 30 HP and removes status conditions, excellent for keeping your attackers going through challenging turns.
- Mars disrupts the opponent's hand by reshuffling it onto their deck and making them draw based on the number of points they need, putting them under late-game pressure and closing off their plays.
Other cards that can help charge up Rayquaza ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket
While Dialga ex is the most optimal and consistent energy generator for Rayquaza ex, there are several others in the game that can also play that role:
- Passimian ex
- Moltres ex
- Leafeon ex
- Giratina ex + Lunala ex
- Manaphy
- Delcatty
- Pachirisu (Shining Revelry)
- Vaporeon (Mythical Island)
- Dawn
This Rayquaza ex deck combines aggressive spread damage with effective support and disruption. It's built to overwhelm on-board control and tempo instead of pure brute force. The flexibility of Colorless energy, energy acceleration, and healing makes this build both durable and adaptive.
