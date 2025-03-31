Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) deck guide

The release of the Shining Revelry expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced fresh opportunities for fun yet strategic deck-building. Among the standout additions is the new Pikachu ex, a card that plays quite differently from its Genetic Apex counterpart. Unlike its previous iterations, this Pikachu ex functions as a high-damage attacker with a significant tradeoff.

To maximize its potential, the right support cards are essential. This guide will help you build an optimized deck centered around Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry), ensuring you can dominate your battles.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) 2 Pachirisu ex 2 Pachirisu (Shining Revelry) 2 Shaymin (Triumphant Light) 1 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Professor’s Research 2 Dawn 2 Red 2 Poke Ball 2

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) deck: Key strategy and cards

All variants of Pikachu ex from Shining Revelry, as found in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) – The glass cannon

HP: 120

120 Move: Thunderbolt – Costs 3 Lightning Energy, deals 150 damage, and discards all attached Energy.

Pikachu ex is designed for high burst damage and is capable of taking down some of the biggest threats in the meta. However, its drawback is its high energy cost and energy discard requirement, leaving it vulnerable for multiple turns. This makes proper support crucial to keep it in action.

2) Pachirisu ex – Secondary attacker

HP: 120

120 Move: Sparking Gadget – Costs 2 Lightning Energy, deals 40 damage (80 total damage if a Pokemon Tool is attached).

Pachirisu ex provides steady damage while helping set up Pikachu ex. When equipped with a Pokemon Tool, its attack damage gets doubled, allowing it to be an effective secondary attacker while you prepare your main strategy.

3) Pachirisu (Shining Revelry) – Energy accelerator

HP: 70

70 Move: Plasma – Costs 1 Lightning Energy, deals 10 damage, and attaches a Lightning Energy from the Energy Zone to a Benched Lightning Pokemon.

This version of Pachirisu plays a purely supportive role, ensuring Pikachu ex gets the energy it needs to attack. It doesn’t deal much damage, but its ability to accelerate energy is invaluable.

4) Shaymin (Triumphant Light)

Shaymin’s Sky Support ability enables free retreat for any Pokemon in your deck with a single Colorless retreat cost. This is critical for a Lightning-based deck since it lacks built-in energy acceleration. Free retreats allow you to reposition without discarding valuable Energy from Pikachu ex.

Supporting cards and their roles

Best supporting cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cyrus: Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Pokemon into the Active Spot, making it easier for Pikachu ex to finish off weakened targets.

Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Pokemon into the Active Spot, making it easier for Pikachu ex to finish off weakened targets. Giant Cape: Grants +20 HP to the Pokemon it’s attached to, increasing survivability across the deck.

Grants +20 HP to the Pokemon it’s attached to, increasing survivability across the deck. Rocky Helmet: Deals 20 damage to an attacking Pokemon when the holder takes damage, making it ideal for Pachirisu ex.

Deals 20 damage to an attacking Pokemon when the holder takes damage, making it ideal for Pachirisu ex. Professor’s Research: Provides an additional card draw to cycle through the deck and find key pieces faster.

Provides an additional card draw to cycle through the deck and find key pieces faster. Dawn: Moves an Energy from a Benched Pokemon to the Active Pokemon, allowing surprise energy boosts for Pikachu ex.

Moves an Energy from a Benched Pokemon to the Active Pokemon, allowing surprise energy boosts for Pikachu ex. Red: Boosts damage dealt by your Pokemon to opposing Pokemon ex by 20, perfectly complementing Pikachu ex’s Thunderbolt.

Boosts damage dealt by your Pokemon to opposing Pokemon ex by 20, perfectly complementing Pikachu ex’s Thunderbolt. Poke Ball: Lets you fetch a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to maintain board presence.

This Pikachu ex (Shining Revelry) deck is all about maximizing its burst potential while maintaining a solid energy strategy. With the right balance of attackers, support Pokemon, and trainer cards, you can overcome the energy discard drawback and keep Pikachu ex in play for consistent knockouts.

