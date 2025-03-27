  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

By Aashish Victor
Modified Mar 27, 2025 10:27 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry card list (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) expansion brings an exciting mix of new cards, mechanics, and rarity ranks to the game. As the second extension of the A2 series, this set introduces 111 fresh cards, with a major focus on Shiny Pokemon. However, it doesn’t stop there — players will also find regional variants, alternate versions of ex-Pokemon, and a completely new rarity to chase.

Whether you're a collector or a competitive player, this expansion offers plenty to explore. Here’s a full breakdown of all the cards, types, and rarities in Shining Revelry.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, their type and rarity

All available cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) pack:

#CardRarityType
1Weedle1-diamondGrass
2Kakuna2-diamondGrass
3Beedrill ex4-diamondGrass
4Pinsir1-diamondGrass
5Sprigatito1-diamondGrass
6Floragato2-diamondGrass
7Meowscarada3-diamondGrass
8Charmander1-diamondFire
9Charmeleon2-diamondFire
10Charizard ex
4-diamondFire
11Magmar1-diamondFire
12Magmortar3-diamondFire
13Paldean Tauros2-diamondFire
14Tentacool1-diamondWater
15Tentacruel2-diamondWater
16Buizel1-diamondWater
17Floatzel2-diamondWater
18Wiglett1-diamondWater
19Wugtrio ex4-diamondWater
20Dondozo3-diamondWater
21Tatsugiri2-diamondWater
22Pikachu ex4-diamondLightning
23Voltorb1-diamondLightning
24Electrode2-diamondLightning
25Pachirisu2-diamondLightning
26Pawmi1-diamondLightning
27Pawmo2-diamondLightning
28Pawmot3-diamondLightning
29Abra1-diamondPsychic
30Kadabra2-diamondPsychic
31Alakazam3-diamondPsychic
32Mr. Mime1-diamondPsychic
33Drifloon1-diamondPsychic
34Drifblim2-diamondPsychic
35Giratina ex4-diamondPsychic
36Gimmighoul1-diamondPsychic
37Machop1-diamondFighting
38Machoke1-diamondFighting
39Machamp3-diamondFighting
40Hitmonlee1-diamondFighting
41Hitmonchan1-diamondFighting
42Riolu1-diamondFighting
43Lucario ex4-diamondFighting
44Flamigo2-diamondFighting
45Ekans1-diamondDarkness
46Arbok2-diamondDarkness
47Paldean Wooper

1-diamondDarkness
48Paldean Clodsire ex4-diamondDarkness
49Spiritomb2-diamondDarkness
50Shroodle1-diamondDarkness
51Grafaiai3-diamondDarkness
52Tinkatink1-diamondMetal
53Tinkatuff2-diamondMetal
54Tinkaton ex4-diamondMetal
55Varoom1-diamondMetal
56Revavroom2-diamondMetal
57Gholdengo3-diamondMetal
58Rattata1-diamondColorless
59Raticate1-diamondColorless
60Jigglypuff1-diamondColorless
61Wigglytuff3-diamondColorless
62Lickitung1-diamondColorless
63Lickilicky1-diamondColorless
64Bidoof1-diamondColorless
65Bibarel ex4-diamondColorless
66Buneary1-diamondColorless
67Lopunny1-diamondColorless
68Cyclizar2-diamondColorless
69Iono2-diamondSupporter
70Pokemon Center Lady2-diamondSupporter
71Red2-diamondSupporter
72Team Rocket Grunt

2-diamondSupporter
73Meowscarada1-starGrass
74Buizel1-starWater
75Tatsugiri1-starWater
76Grafaiai1-starDarkness
77Gholdengo1-starMetal
78Wigglytuff1-starColorless
79Beedrill ex2-starGrass
80Charizard ex

2-starFire
81Wugtrio ex

2-starWater
82Pikachu ex2-starLightning
83Giratina ex2-starPsychic
84Lucario ex2-starFighting
85Paldean Clodsire ex2-starDarkness
86Tinkaton ex2-starMetal
87Bibarel ex2-starColorless
88Iono2-starSupporter
89Pokemon Center Lady2-starSupporter
90Red2-starSupporter
91Team Rocket Grunt

2-starSupporter
92Pikachu ex2-starLightning
93Paldean Clodsire ex2-starDarkness
94Tinkaton ex2-starMetal
95Bibarel ex2-starColorless
96Giratina ex3-starPsychic
97Weedle1-shinyGrass
98Kakuna1-shinyGrass
99Charmander1-shinyFire
100Charmeleon1-shinyFire
101Wiglett1-shinyWater
102Dondozo1-shinyWater
103Pachirisu1-shinyLightning
104Riolu1-shinyFighting
105Varoom1-shinyMetal
106Revavroom1-shinyMetal
107Beedrill ex2-shinyGrass
108Charizard ex2-shinyFire
109Wugtrio ex2-shinyWater
110Lucario ex2-shinyFighting
111Poke BallCrownItem
With Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve, offering a mix of fan-favorite mechanics and fresh surprises. The addition of regional variants and a reworked Charizard ex and Pikachu ex add depth to deck-building, while the introduction of a new rarity keeps collectors engaged.

