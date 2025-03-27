Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) expansion brings an exciting mix of new cards, mechanics, and rarity ranks to the game. As the second extension of the A2 series, this set introduces 111 fresh cards, with a major focus on Shiny Pokemon. However, it doesn’t stop there — players will also find regional variants, alternate versions of ex-Pokemon, and a completely new rarity to chase.

Ad

Whether you're a collector or a competitive player, this expansion offers plenty to explore. Here’s a full breakdown of all the cards, types, and rarities in Shining Revelry.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, their type and rarity

All available cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) pack:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

# Card Rarity Type 1 Weedle 1-diamond Grass 2 Kakuna 2-diamond Grass 3 Beedrill ex 4-diamond Grass 4 Pinsir 1-diamond Grass 5 Sprigatito 1-diamond Grass 6 Floragato 2-diamond Grass 7 Meowscarada 3-diamond Grass 8 Charmander 1-diamond Fire 9 Charmeleon 2-diamond Fire 10 Charizard ex

4-diamond Fire 11 Magmar 1-diamond Fire 12 Magmortar 3-diamond Fire 13 Paldean Tauros 2-diamond Fire 14 Tentacool 1-diamond Water 15 Tentacruel 2-diamond Water 16 Buizel 1-diamond Water 17 Floatzel 2-diamond Water 18 Wiglett 1-diamond Water 19 Wugtrio ex 4-diamond Water 20 Dondozo 3-diamond Water 21 Tatsugiri 2-diamond Water 22 Pikachu ex 4-diamond Lightning 23 Voltorb 1-diamond Lightning 24 Electrode 2-diamond Lightning 25 Pachirisu 2-diamond Lightning 26 Pawmi 1-diamond Lightning 27 Pawmo 2-diamond Lightning 28 Pawmot 3-diamond Lightning 29 Abra 1-diamond Psychic 30 Kadabra 2-diamond Psychic 31 Alakazam 3-diamond Psychic 32 Mr. Mime 1-diamond Psychic 33 Drifloon 1-diamond Psychic 34 Drifblim 2-diamond Psychic 35 Giratina ex 4-diamond Psychic 36 Gimmighoul 1-diamond Psychic 37 Machop 1-diamond Fighting 38 Machoke 1-diamond Fighting 39 Machamp 3-diamond Fighting 40 Hitmonlee 1-diamond Fighting 41 Hitmonchan 1-diamond Fighting 42 Riolu 1-diamond Fighting 43 Lucario ex 4-diamond Fighting 44 Flamigo 2-diamond Fighting 45 Ekans 1-diamond Darkness 46 Arbok 2-diamond Darkness 47 Paldean Wooper



1-diamond Darkness 48 Paldean Clodsire ex 4-diamond Darkness 49 Spiritomb 2-diamond Darkness 50 Shroodle 1-diamond Darkness 51 Grafaiai 3-diamond Darkness 52 Tinkatink 1-diamond Metal 53 Tinkatuff 2-diamond Metal 54 Tinkaton ex 4-diamond Metal 55 Varoom 1-diamond Metal 56 Revavroom 2-diamond Metal 57 Gholdengo 3-diamond Metal 58 Rattata 1-diamond Colorless 59 Raticate 1-diamond Colorless 60 Jigglypuff 1-diamond Colorless 61 Wigglytuff 3-diamond Colorless 62 Lickitung 1-diamond Colorless 63 Lickilicky 1-diamond Colorless 64 Bidoof 1-diamond Colorless 65 Bibarel ex 4-diamond Colorless 66 Buneary 1-diamond Colorless 67 Lopunny 1-diamond Colorless 68 Cyclizar 2-diamond Colorless 69 Iono 2-diamond Supporter 70 Pokemon Center Lady 2-diamond Supporter 71 Red 2-diamond Supporter 72 Team Rocket Grunt



2-diamond Supporter 73 Meowscarada 1-star Grass 74 Buizel 1-star Water 75 Tatsugiri 1-star Water 76 Grafaiai 1-star Darkness 77 Gholdengo 1-star Metal 78 Wigglytuff 1-star Colorless 79 Beedrill ex 2-star Grass 80 Charizard ex



2-star Fire 81 Wugtrio ex



2-star Water 82 Pikachu ex 2-star Lightning 83 Giratina ex 2-star Psychic 84 Lucario ex 2-star Fighting 85 Paldean Clodsire ex 2-star Darkness 86 Tinkaton ex 2-star Metal 87 Bibarel ex 2-star Colorless 88 Iono 2-star Supporter 89 Pokemon Center Lady 2-star Supporter 90 Red 2-star Supporter 91 Team Rocket Grunt



2-star Supporter 92 Pikachu ex 2-star Lightning 93 Paldean Clodsire ex 2-star Darkness 94 Tinkaton ex 2-star Metal 95 Bibarel ex 2-star Colorless 96 Giratina ex 3-star Psychic 97 Weedle 1-shiny Grass 98 Kakuna 1-shiny Grass 99 Charmander 1-shiny Fire 100 Charmeleon 1-shiny Fire 101 Wiglett 1-shiny Water 102 Dondozo 1-shiny Water 103 Pachirisu 1-shiny Lightning 104 Riolu 1-shiny Fighting 105 Varoom 1-shiny Metal 106 Revavroom 1-shiny Metal 107 Beedrill ex 2-shiny Grass 108 Charizard ex 2-shiny Fire 109 Wugtrio ex 2-shiny Water 110 Lucario ex 2-shiny Fighting 111 Poke Ball Crown Item

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to get shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve, offering a mix of fan-favorite mechanics and fresh surprises. The addition of regional variants and a reworked Charizard ex and Pikachu ex add depth to deck-building, while the introduction of a new rarity keeps collectors engaged.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry teases new card rarity

Check out our other articles on Pokemon:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨