6 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry, the latest A2b expansion, has officially launched, bringing a fresh wave of exciting cards into the game. This set introduces beautifully designed shiny Pokemon alongside favorites from the Paldea region.

Featuring over 111 new cards, including powerful Pokemon ex, Trainer cards, and the visually stunning Giratina ex immersive card, Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is packed with collectible and competitive options.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, this expansion offers a variety of strategies to explore. Below is a ranking of the six best cards from the set that you’ll want to keep an eye on.

6 best cards to pull from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry set, ranked

6) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wigglytuff may not be an offensive powerhouse, but its support potential is outstanding. Its ability, Comforting Song, allows you to heal 20 damage from your Active Pokemon once per turn from the bench. This effect is comparable to Butterfree from Genetic Apex, but with a major advantage: Wigglytuff requires only two evolution stages instead of three.

Essentially, it provides a free Potion every turn. If you have two Wigglytuff in play, your Active Pokemon can recover 40 damage per turn, making it an excellent addition to any deck, especially healing-focused Grass decks.

5) Meowscarada

Meowscarada's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For once, a non-ex starter is proving to be a viable choice in competitive play. Meowscarada’s Fighting Claws attack costs just two Grass Energy and deals 60 damage. However, if the opposing Active Pokemon is an ex card, the move gains an additional 70 damage, bringing the total to 130.

With ex cards dominating the meta, Meowscarada becomes a solid counter, disrupting key strategies. Its respectable 140 HP further cements its role in Grass-based decks as a flexible, high-damage option.

4) Beedrill ex

Beedrill ex's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beedrill ex plays a disruptive role, making it an essential pick for stall-based strategies. Its Crushing Spear attack, for two Grass Energy, deals 80 damage and forces your opponent to discard a random Energy from their Active Pokemon.

This energy disruption can severely hinder an opponent’s setup, forcing them to redirect resources or slow their momentum. With 170 HP and a solid attack output, Beedrill ex enhances the overall control capabilities of Grass decks, making it a strong meta pick.

3) Lucario ex

Lucario ex's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario ex stands out as one of the most efficient Fighting-type Pokemon in the expansion. Its Aura Sphere attack, costing three Fighting Energy, deals 100 damage to the Active Pokemon and an additional 30 damage to a Benched Pokemon.

This move applies dual pressure, forcing opponents to use healing resources to protect their Active and Benched Pokemon. By disrupting setups and chipping away at support cards, Lucario ex proves to be a powerful tool in Fighting-type decks.

2) Charizard ex

Charizard ex's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This version of Charizard ex, distinct from the one in Genetic Apex, offers a different playstyle. Its Stoke move, requiring just one Fire Energy, accelerates three Fire Energy from your Energy Zone directly onto itself, setting up for stronger attacks. Meanwhile, Steam Artillery delivers 150 damage for three Fire and two Colorless Energy.

While its damage output is slightly lower than other Charizard ex variants, this version retains Energy after using its most powerful attack, making it more sustainable in longer matches. It remains a self-reliant and high-damage option, solidifying its place among the best cards in the expansion.

1) Red (Trainer card)

Red trainer cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The top spot goes to Red, a Supporter card that enhances any deck. Unlike other entries that are deck-restricted, Red can be used universally. When played, it boosts the damage of all your Pokemon’s attacks by 20 against the opponent’s Active Pokemon ex for the turn.

Given the dominance of ex cards in the meta, this card effectively amplifies your deck’s offensive capabilities. It’s a superior version of Giovanni’s card, ensuring additional damage against the most common threat in the game. This versatility and impact make Red the most valuable card in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry introduces numerous game-changing cards, but these six stand out as the most impactful. Whether you're looking to bolster your Grass deck, add powerful attackers, or disrupt ex strategies, these cards will undoubtedly play a major role in shaping the competitive scene.

