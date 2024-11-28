Best Koga deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pokemon TCG Pocket has seen a surge of creative deck builds, with players looking for cost-effective counters to meta-dominating threats. Among the top contenders is a Darkness-type deck designed to exploit decks like Mewtwo ex, Mismagius ex and Cresselia ex's Psychic weakness while maintaining an aggressive early-game tempo.

This deck shines not only in its ability to combat popular Psychic-type ex cards effectively but also in its low crafting cost, making it accessible to both new and seasoned players.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Koga deck guide: Which cards should you use?

Arbok's evolutionary line in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

This Pokemon TCG Pocket deck’s core strategy revolves around a combination of Koga, Ekans, Koffing, and their evolutions, Arbok and Weezing, supported by other essential Trainer cards.

Card Quantity Ekans 2 Koffing 2 Arbok 2 Weezing 2 Koga 2 Giovanni 2 Potion 2 Sabrina 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2

Each Pokemon line plays a unique role, ensuring synergy and versatility during matches. The list emphasizes early aggression, with every card ready to attack on turn one and fully evolved by turn two.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Koga deck guide: Strategy and playstyle

Weezing's evolutionary line in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The deck excels at establishing dominance early on, focusing on disrupting the opponent’s plans while capitalizing on Mewtwo ex’s weaknesses.

In the opening turns, Koffing should be your go-to Pokemon, setting the stage for Weezing and its poison mechanics. Weezing’s Tackle and Gas Leak not only deal reliable damage but also poison the opponent, dealing 40 damage per turn. Weezing is also a flexible pick against other top-tier decks, solidifying its role in this lineup.

Once you’ve established board control, Arbok becomes the centerpiece of your strategy. By switching to Arbok after poisoning the opponent’s Pokemon with Weezing, you can use its Corner attack to trap the opponent in battle.

The poison can be shrugged off by the use of Lum Berry, evolving or switching the active cards with a benched. Arbok takes care of one of them as your opponent will struggle to escape poison damage while taking consistent hits.

With strategic use of Trainer cards like Sabrina and Giovanni, Arbok can secure two-turn knockouts, even if your opponent attempts to recover with Potion.

Best supporter trainer cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Timing and resource management are critical when facing Mewtwo ex. If you can set up your Pokemon quickly, you can endure Mewtwo’s Psychic Sphere and secure a knockout the following turn. However, navigating Mewtwo’s Psydrive ability requires careful planning, as it can bypass your defenses and threaten your board presence.

This is when you capitalize on Sabrina to make the opponent switch their active card to a Gardevior line or an unprepared Mewtwo ex sitting on the bench. This not only gives you control but also disrupts the opponent's plans.

For players looking to tailor this deck to their playstyle, there are a few simple adjustments to consider. Poke Ball, while useful for drawing Pokemon, can be swapped for X Speed to improve retreat capabilities or a Red Card and further disrupt your opponent’s strategy.

You can also add Cyrus in your line up to target damaged cards on the bench.

These changes can enhance your deck’s flexibility in different matchups.

This Darkness-type deck is a well-rounded, cost-effective counter to Psychic-types, leveraging poison, trapping mechanics, and type advantage to dominate Psychic-heavy matchups. By combining early-game tankiness with mid-game aggression, it offers a reliable path to victory against even the toughest opponents.

Give it a try and see how it transforms your gameplay in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

