Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Sylveon ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been thrilled about a Sylveon ex deck. This is because this card, while not very powerful offensively, is an amazing draw engine. When Sylveon ex is played, players can use its ability to draw up to two cards. Combined with other common cards like Professor's Research and Poke Ball, this Eeveelution will let you draw your entire deck out in a few turns.
In this article, we will look at the best Sylveon ex deck that players should try out for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Sylveon ex deck: Cards you need
Here's a look at the best Sylveon ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, ranked
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Sylveon ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Sylveon ex
- HP: 140
- Ability: Happy Ribbon — On playing Sylveon ex, you may draw 2 cards
- Move: Brave Buddies — 70 damage for 1 Psychic Energy and 1 Colorless Energy
Though not the main attacker, Sylveon ex is the core of this deck. Its ability lets you draw two cards when it's played from your hand. This gives you immense flexibility up front with your potential choice of cards.
Sylveon
- HP: 90
- Move: Evoharmony — 40 damage for 1 Psychic Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + 30 more damage for each Evolution Pokemon on your Bench
Regular Sylveon from Eevee Grove is the main attacker of this deck. The plan is to have Sylveon in the Active Spot, while all the other Eeveelutions make up the Bench. A full Bench boosts Sylveon's Evoharmony to 130 damage.
Espeon
- HP: 100
- Move: Energy Crush — 20 damage for each Energy attached to your opponent's Pokemon for 1 Psychic Energy
Espeon is the secondary attacker of the deck, who can be deployed if the opponent is using Energy-heavy cards like Darkrai ex or Giratina ex. Otherwise, Espeon is best left on the Bench to power up Sylveon's Evoharmony.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Sylveon ex decks
- Eevee Bag: A new card that synergizes with Eeveelutions. Depending on the situation, it can be used to heal all your Pokemon or give a small damage boost.
- Poke Ball: Helps players get Eevee or Eevee ex.
- Professor’s Research: Lets players quickly draw two cards, synergizing well with Sylveon ex's ability.
- Pokemon Communication: Lets you switch out a Pokemon in your hand for one in your deck. Helps getting the right Eeveelution at the right time.
- Red: Gives a +20 extra damage boost when attacking the opponent's Pokemon ex. Can be used with Eevee Bag to do more damage.
- Rocky Helmet: Deals chip damage to the opponent when they attack.
Alternative options for Sylveon ex decks
- Giratina ex: If players are disappointed with this deck's damage output, they may consider using Giratina ex. That said, setting up with Giratina ex may take a decent number of turns.
Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry revealed
- Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- Best Psychic-type cards
- Best Water-type cards
- Best Fire-type cards
- Best Lightning-type cards
- Best Darkness-type cards
- Best Grass-type cards
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨