Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Tinkaton ex deck guide

With the release of Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces exciting new possibilities for deck-building. One of the standout decks in this expansion is the Tinkaton ex deck, a powerful yet strategic option that thrives on well-planned setups.
This guide will break down the key components of the deck, explain how to optimize its strengths, and provide tips to maximize its potential. Below is a breakdown of the necessary cards and the best way to play them.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tinkaton ex deck: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tinkaton ex deck: Key strategy and cards
1) Tinkaton ex
- HP: 170
- Attack: Terrific Thumping – Costs 2 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy, dealing 80 damage. You flip a coin, and if you get heads, it deals an additional 80 damage.
Tinkaton ex is a high-risk, high-reward attacker capable of knocking out most cards in the game in a single hit if you land the coin flip. Even without the boost, 80 damage per turn is still a strong offensive play.
However, its biggest drawback is the need to evolve twice, from Tinkatink to Tinkatuff and then into Tinkaton ex, while requiring three Energy. This is where Dialga ex plays a crucial role in the deck’s synergy.
2) Dialga ex
- HP: 150
- Attack 1: Metallic Turbo – Costs 2 Metal Energy and deals 30 damage while attaching 2 Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon.
- Attack 2: Heavy Impact – Costs 2 Metal and 2 Colorless Energy, dealing 100 damage.
Dialga ex is vital for accelerating Tinkaton ex’s setup. With Metallic Turbo, it can attach four Metal Energy in two turns, allowing Tinkaton ex to be ready for action quickly.
Additionally, Dialga ex can serve as a temporary frontliner, giving you time to evolve Tinkaton. Even after your bench is fully set up, it is useful with its 100-damage Heavy Impact attack, providing a reliable secondary attacker.
Supporting cards and their roles
- Giant Cape: Increases the attached Pokemon’s HP by 20, helping your key Pokemon survive longer.
- Rocky Helmet: When the Pokemon holding this card is in the Active Spot and takes damage, it retaliates with 20 damage to the attacking Pokemon. This is especially useful when placed on Dialga ex, forcing opponents to take extra damage while you stall turns.
- Iono: Both players shuffle their hands into their decks and redraw the same number of cards. This is useful for deck cycling and disrupting your opponent’s hand.
- Red: Grants an additional 20 damage to attacks used by your Pokemon during that turn, which can help Tinkaton ex land crucial knockouts.
- Poke Ball, Professor’s Research, and Pokemon Communication: These cards assist in deck cycling, helping you quickly find and play the essential pieces of your strategy.
The Tinkaton ex deck thrives on energy acceleration and strategic evolution. By leveraging Dialga ex’s support capabilities, you can get Tinkaton ex battle-ready faster and ensure consistent damage output.
With the right setup and proper use of supporting cards, this deck can deliver devastating knockouts and maintain control of the match.
Whether you’re looking for a fun yet competitive deck or aiming to climb the ranks, Tinkaton ex is a solid choice in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
