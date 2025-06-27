Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Umbreon deck guide

With each new expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket redefines its competitive landscape, providing new strategies and creative deck constructs for both old and new players. The latest Eevee Grove mini-set introduces 107 cards into the game, spotlighting the entire Eevee evolution family.

Of these, Umbreon is catching attention for its disruptive potentials. While not a powerhouse in terms of damage, Umbreon offers excellent utility when paired with the right cards.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Eevee 2 Umbreon 2 Nihilego 2 Guzzlord ex 1 Sabrina 1 Poison Barb 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Cyrus 1 Pokemon Center Lady 1 Mars 1 Lusamine 2 Red Card 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Umbreon variants seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon

HP : 100

: 100 Stage : 1

: 1 Move – Dark Binding: For one Darkness Energy, deals 40 damage. If the opponent's Pokemon is a Basic, it cannot attack next turn.

Umbreon's key function isn't raw damage—it's disruption. By closing down Basic Pokemon attacks, it essentially buys time to set up more powerful plays. Against Basic Pokemon-focused decks, Umbreon is a huge hindrance. Though the 40 damage is humble, it's the attack-stopping effect that determines Umbreon's worth.

Nihilego: Nihilego remains primarily on the Bench, but its effect "More Poison" increases poison damage by +10. With Poison Barb, which poisons opposing Pokemon that hit your Active, this combination relentlessly grinds down your opponent while you stall with Umbreon.

Guzzlord ex

Grindcore : Two Colorless Energy for 30 damage and possibly discarding opponents' energy depending on coin flips.

: Two Colorless Energy for 30 damage and possibly discarding opponents' energy depending on coin flips. Tyrannical Hole: 120 damage for three Darkness and one Colorless Energy.

Guzzlord ex is your endgame closer. While poison effects and Umbreon wear down opponents, Guzzlord ex comes in to deal massive damage, particularly against evolved Pokemon that Umbreon cannot slow.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon deck guide: Support cards and how to use them

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sabrina: Makes your opponent switch their Active Pokemon, allowing you to potentially stall or get out of a bad matchup.

Makes your opponent switch their Active Pokemon, allowing you to potentially stall or get out of a bad matchup. Poison Barb: Poisons any Pokemon that attacks your Active card. Necessary when Umbreon is in play.

Poisons any Pokemon that attacks your Active card. Necessary when Umbreon is in play. Professor's Research: A simple draw engine to maintain your hand's freshness.

A simple draw engine to maintain your hand's freshness. Poke Ball: Retrieves Basic Pokemon such as Eevee or Nihilego from your deck.

Retrieves Basic Pokemon such as Eevee or Nihilego from your deck. Cyrus: Targets a Benched damaged Pokemon and pulls them into the Active Spot for a potential knockout.

Targets a Benched damaged Pokemon and pulls them into the Active Spot for a potential knockout. Pokemon Center Lady: Restores damage and cures Special Conditions — excellent for sustainability.

Restores damage and cures Special Conditions — excellent for sustainability. Mars: Interrupts and reshuffles your opponent's hand based on how close to winning they are.

Interrupts and reshuffles your opponent's hand based on how close to winning they are. Lusamine: Reuses scrapped Energy into a selected Ultra Beast (in this case, Guzzlord ex) when your opponent has reached a point.

Reuses scrapped Energy into a selected Ultra Beast (in this case, Guzzlord ex) when your opponent has reached a point. Red Card: Forces your opponent to reshuffle and draw only three cards, powerful in disruption decks such as this one.

This Umbreon deck is not one of brute force but rather smart disruption, poison, and timing to dictate the flow of play. Together with Umbreon's Basic-blocking power, passive poison damage from Poison Barb and Nihilego, and the threat of impending Guzzlord ex, there is a well-balanced strategy that punishes invading opponents while providing you space to prepare.

It's an intelligent, measured strategy that excels in today's Eevee Grove meta — and one that pays off with patience and strategic strategy rather than raw aggression.

