Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Paldean Clodsire ex deck guide

With the release of the Shining Revelry expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced a fresh wave of strategies for competitive play. Among the standout additions is Paldean Clodsire ex, a powerhouse that leverages the Venoshock attack to deal massive damage when the opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned.

This deck is built around that synergy, ensuring consistent Poison setups and sustained pressure on your opponent. Featuring a strong combination of attackers and support cards, this guide will walk you through the best decklist and strategy to maximize Paldean Clodsire ex’s potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Paldean Clodsire ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Paldean Wooper 2 Paldean Clodsire ex 2 Koffing (Genetic Apex) 2 Weezing (Genetic Apex) 2 Darkrai ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Giant Cape 1 Professor’s Research 2 Koga 1 Leaf 2 Cyrus 1 Red 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Paldean Clodsire ex deck: Key strategy and cards

All variant cards of Paldean Clodsire ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Paldean Clodsire ex – The main attacker

The centerpiece of this deck, Paldean Clodsire ex, thrives on the Venoshock attack, which deals 60 damage for just two Darkness Energy. If the opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned, the attack’s damage increases to 120, making it a formidable offensive tool. Additionally, its 160 HP gives it remarkable bulk for a Stage 1 ex Pokemon.

Paldean Wooper plays a crucial role in setting up Venoshock. Its Poison Jab attack not only inflicts 10 damage but also automatically poisons the opponent’s Active Pokemon, ensuring that Clodsire ex can capitalize on the boosted damage from Venoshock right away.

2) Weezing (Genetic Apex) – backup poisoner

When Paldean Wooper isn’t available, Weezing (Genetic Apex) provides an alternative way to Poison the opponent’s Pokemon. Its Gas Leak ability allows you to Poison the opponent’s Active Pokemon simply by having Weezing in the Active Spot, eliminating the need to use an attack for setup.

Other key supportive cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Darkrai ex – The secondary attacker

When Paldean Clodsire ex isn’t enough, Darkrai ex offers strong offensive support with its ability and attack:

Nightmare Aura (Ability): Whenever a Darkness Energy is attached to Darkrai ex from your Energy Zone, it deals 20 chip damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon every turn.

Whenever a Darkness Energy is attached to Darkrai ex from your Energy Zone, it deals 20 chip damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon every turn. Dark Prism (Attack): Deals 80 damage for two Darkness Energy and one Colorless Energy, making Darkrai ex a reliable secondary attacker.

Other supporting cards and their roles

Poke Ball: Helps find a random Basic Pokemon from the deck to ensure consistent setup.

Helps find a random Basic Pokemon from the deck to ensure consistent setup. Giant Cape: Provides an additional +20 HP to the attached Pokemon, improving its survivability.

Provides an additional +20 HP to the attached Pokemon, improving its survivability. Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two cards, keeping your hand refreshed with more options.

Lets you draw two cards, keeping your hand refreshed with more options. Koga: Lets you to return Muk or Weezing from the Active Spot to your hand, allowing for instant swapping.

Lets you to return Muk or Weezing from the Active Spot to your hand, allowing for instant swapping. Leaf: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2, ensuring tactical switches.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2, ensuring tactical switches. Cyrus: Forces an opponent’s damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, letting you target weakened enemies.

Forces an opponent’s damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, letting you target weakened enemies. Red: Boosts the damage of your Pokemon’s attacks by +20 against the opponent’s ex Pokemon, making it easier to score knockouts.

This Paldean Clodsire ex deck makes for a well-rounded and consistent strategy centered around Poison synergy and high-efficiency attacks. With multiple Poison enablers, a strong primary attacker, and a reliable secondary attacker, this deck is designed to keep the pressure on opponents while maintaining flexibility.

Whether you’re looking for a competitive deck or just want to experiment with new mechanics from the Shining Revelry expansion, this build is an excellent choice.

