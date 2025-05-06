Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Passimian ex deck guide

With the Celestial Guardians expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket now live, there is a new dynamic gameplay in the meta. The added card pool from the Alolan region brought in new strategies and updates that affect the competitive arena. Among them, Passimian ex stands out as an underrated and powerful choice. Despite its humble stats, it packs strategic value in making it the key component to some deck designs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Passimian ex 2 Riolu 2 Lucario ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Giant Cape 2 Cyrus 2 Leaf 1 Pokemon Communication 1 Pokemon Center Lady 1 Iono 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Strategy and playstyle

All Passimian ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Passimian ex

HP: 130

130 Ability - Offload Pass: When Passimian ex is in the active spot and gets knocked out by an opponent's attack, you can move all its Fighting Energy to one of your Benched Pokemon.

When Passimian ex is in the active spot and gets knocked out by an opponent's attack, you can move all its Fighting Energy to one of your Benched Pokemon. Move - Seismic Toss: Deals 60 damage for 1 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy.

Passimian ex serves as a critical card early on in the game. Although Seismic Toss does not bring massive damage, it brings sufficient pressure early game, chipping away HP and making opponents readjust their tactics or spend their resources.

What makes Passimian stand out is Offload Pass — a strong ability that funnels its energy into another card on the bench when it’s knocked out. This makes it a great setup piece, not only doing modest damage, but also getting your bench ready for mid-to-late game.

Lucario ex

HP: 150

150 Move - Aura Sphere: Costs 3 Fighting Energy, deals 100 damage to the Active Pokemon and 30 to a Benched Pokemon.

Lucario ex capitalizes on the energy passed on by Passimian ex. Although Aura Sphere demands three Fighting Energy, you’ll often have them ready thanks to Offload Pass.

With 100 damage up front and 30 to the bench, Lucario ex can attain two-hit knockouts on nearly all Pokemon in the game while weakening their bench for future turns.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Support cards and tools

Best supporing cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poke Ball, Professor’s Research, Iono, and Pokemon Communication ensure you maintain hand advantage and have access to your key Pokemon and Trainers at the right time.

ensure you maintain hand advantage and have access to your key Pokemon and Trainers at the right time. Rocky Helmet and Giant Cape give your Pokemon added durability and chip damage against attackers.

and give your Pokemon added durability and chip damage against attackers. Leaf offers an easy escape option to reset your Active Pokemon without any energy loss.

offers an easy escape option to reset your Active Pokemon without any energy loss. Cyrus allows you to target weakened Pokemon on the opponent’s bench for strategic knockouts.

allows you to target weakened Pokemon on the opponent’s bench for strategic knockouts. Pokemon Center Lady offers a small but valuable HP recovery option to sustain your attackers longer.

Who can Passimian ex charge up in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

One of Passimian’s key strengths is enabling larger attackers to enter play charged and ready. Here are ideal partners that can benefit from its ability:

Garchomp ex

Golem (Mythical Island)

Alolan Raichu ex

Rayquaza ex

Snorlax

Tyranitar

Machamp ex

Conkeldurr

The Passimian ex deck is a deceptively strong option in the current meta. It relies on optimal energy distribution, bench configuration, and strategic targeting. Although this ex card may not dominate the competition with sheer numbers, its true tactic lies lies in setting up more powerful Pokemon to dominate.

