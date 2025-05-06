Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Passimian ex deck guide

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 06, 2025 15:06 GMT
With the Celestial Guardians expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket now live, there is a new dynamic gameplay in the meta. The added card pool from the Alolan region brought in new strategies and updates that affect the competitive arena. Among them, Passimian ex stands out as an underrated and powerful choice. Despite its humble stats, it packs strategic value in making it the key component to some deck designs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Cards you need

CardsQuantity
Passimian ex2
Riolu2
Lucario ex2
Poke Ball2
Professor’s Research2
Rocky Helmet2
Giant Cape2
Cyrus2
Leaf1
Pokemon Communication1
Pokemon Center Lady1
Iono1
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Strategy and playstyle

All Passimian ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All Passimian ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Passimian ex

  • HP: 130
  • Ability - Offload Pass: When Passimian ex is in the active spot and gets knocked out by an opponent's attack, you can move all its Fighting Energy to one of your Benched Pokemon.
  • Move - Seismic Toss: Deals 60 damage for 1 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy.

Passimian ex serves as a critical card early on in the game. Although Seismic Toss does not bring massive damage, it brings sufficient pressure early game, chipping away HP and making opponents readjust their tactics or spend their resources.

What makes Passimian stand out is Offload Pass — a strong ability that funnels its energy into another card on the bench when it’s knocked out. This makes it a great setup piece, not only doing modest damage, but also getting your bench ready for mid-to-late game.

Lucario ex

  • HP: 150
  • Move - Aura Sphere: Costs 3 Fighting Energy, deals 100 damage to the Active Pokemon and 30 to a Benched Pokemon.

Lucario ex capitalizes on the energy passed on by Passimian ex. Although Aura Sphere demands three Fighting Energy, you’ll often have them ready thanks to Offload Pass.

With 100 damage up front and 30 to the bench, Lucario ex can attain two-hit knockouts on nearly all Pokemon in the game while weakening their bench for future turns.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Passimian ex deck: Support cards and tools

Best supporing cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Best supporing cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Poke Ball, Professor’s Research, Iono, and Pokemon Communication ensure you maintain hand advantage and have access to your key Pokemon and Trainers at the right time.
  • Rocky Helmet and Giant Cape give your Pokemon added durability and chip damage against attackers.
  • Leaf offers an easy escape option to reset your Active Pokemon without any energy loss.
  • Cyrus allows you to target weakened Pokemon on the opponent’s bench for strategic knockouts.
  • Pokemon Center Lady offers a small but valuable HP recovery option to sustain your attackers longer.
Who can Passimian ex charge up in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

One of Passimian’s key strengths is enabling larger attackers to enter play charged and ready. Here are ideal partners that can benefit from its ability:

  • Garchomp ex
  • Golem (Mythical Island)
  • Alolan Raichu ex
  • Rayquaza ex
  • Snorlax
  • Tyranitar
  • Machamp ex
  • Conkeldurr

The Passimian ex deck is a deceptively strong option in the current meta. It relies on optimal energy distribution, bench configuration, and strategic targeting. Although this ex card may not dominate the competition with sheer numbers, its true tactic lies lies in setting up more powerful Pokemon to dominate.

