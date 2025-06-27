Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Flareon ex deck guide

A Flareon ex deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket is likely to be on players' minds after it was introduced in the Eevee Grove set. Flareon ex is a high risk, high reward card that not everyone will be able to utilize well. It relies on discarding Energy to attack, but it can also retrieve that discarded energy with its ability. However, doing so also deals damage to itself. All in all, Flareon ex is not a card to be used in every deck.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best Flareon ex deck for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Flareon ex deck: Cards you need

Here's a look at the best Flareon ex deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket's current meta:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Flareon ex 2 Turtonator 2 Kiawe 2 Eevee Bag 2 Giant Cape 2 Cyrus 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 1 Red 1 Guzma 1

Ad

Trending

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Flareon ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Flareon ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Flareon ex

Ad

HP: 150

150 Ability: Combust — Attach a Fire Energy from your discard pile but take 20 damage if you do

Combust — Attach a Fire Energy from your discard pile but take 20 damage if you do Move: Fire Spin — 130 damage for 2 Fire Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + discard two Fire Energy from this card

Flareon ex is the main attacker of this deck. It has some drawbacks like needing three Energy for a move and needing to discard two of them after attacking. However, the damage dealt is worth it.

Additionally, it can recoup some of the Energy it loses through its ability Combust. As for the recoil damage of 20, the new Item Eevee Bag can be used to heal it. Or if players are so inclined, they can boost Fire Spin's damage to 140 instead.

Ad

Turtonator

HP: 120

120 Move: Fire Spin — 90 damage for 2 Fire Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + discard a Fire Emergy from this card

Turtonator is the secondary attacker of this deck. If it goes first, it can use the Supporter card Kiawe to set up in a single turn. Additionally, this card synergizes really well with Flareon ex. The Fire Energy discarded by Turtonator's move can be attached to Flareon ex through the latter's ability to pull from the discard pile.

Ad

Key Trainer and Item cards of Flareon ex deck

Kiawe and Eevee Bag (Image via TPC)

Kiawe: Used to attach more Fire Energy to Turtonator.

Used to attach more Fire Energy to Turtonator. Eevee Bag: Can be used to heal Flareon ex or give it a damage boost.

Can be used to heal Flareon ex or give it a damage boost. Giant Cape: Gives an HP boost to any Pokemon it is attached to.

Gives an HP boost to any Pokemon it is attached to. Poke Ball: Helps players get a Turtonator or an Eevee.

Helps players get a Turtonator or an Eevee. Professor’s Research: One of the best Supporters in the game, letting you draw two cards.

One of the best Supporters in the game, letting you draw two cards. Cyrus and Sabrina: Lets you switch in a Pokemon from your opponent's Bench.

Lets you switch in a Pokemon from your opponent's Bench. Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon and can be used in conjunction with Eevee's Bag to give an overall damage boost of 30.

Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon and can be used in conjunction with Eevee's Bag to give an overall damage boost of 30. Guzma: Discards all Pokemon Tools attached to the opponent's Pokemon.

Ad

Alternative options for Flareon ex decks

Infernape ex: This card is an alternate choice for Turtonator as it also discards Fire Energy to attack. However, it needs support from cards like Rare Candy and Lillie to be effective.

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨