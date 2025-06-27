Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Flareon ex deck guide

A Flareon ex deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket is likely to be on players' minds after it was introduced in the Eevee Grove set. Flareon ex is a high risk, high reward card that not everyone will be able to utilize well. It relies on discarding Energy to attack, but it can also retrieve that discarded energy with its ability. However, doing so also deals damage to itself. All in all, Flareon ex is not a card to be used in every deck.
In this article, we will look at the best Flareon ex deck for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Flareon ex deck: Cards you need
Here's a look at the best Flareon ex deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket's current meta:
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Flareon ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Flareon ex
- HP: 150
- Ability: Combust — Attach a Fire Energy from your discard pile but take 20 damage if you do
- Move: Fire Spin — 130 damage for 2 Fire Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + discard two Fire Energy from this card
Flareon ex is the main attacker of this deck. It has some drawbacks like needing three Energy for a move and needing to discard two of them after attacking. However, the damage dealt is worth it.
Additionally, it can recoup some of the Energy it loses through its ability Combust. As for the recoil damage of 20, the new Item Eevee Bag can be used to heal it. Or if players are so inclined, they can boost Fire Spin's damage to 140 instead.
Turtonator
- HP: 120
- Move: Fire Spin — 90 damage for 2 Fire Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + discard a Fire Emergy from this card
Turtonator is the secondary attacker of this deck. If it goes first, it can use the Supporter card Kiawe to set up in a single turn. Additionally, this card synergizes really well with Flareon ex. The Fire Energy discarded by Turtonator's move can be attached to Flareon ex through the latter's ability to pull from the discard pile.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Flareon ex deck
- Kiawe: Used to attach more Fire Energy to Turtonator.
- Eevee Bag: Can be used to heal Flareon ex or give it a damage boost.
- Giant Cape: Gives an HP boost to any Pokemon it is attached to.
- Poke Ball: Helps players get a Turtonator or an Eevee.
- Professor’s Research: One of the best Supporters in the game, letting you draw two cards.
- Cyrus and Sabrina: Lets you switch in a Pokemon from your opponent's Bench.
- Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon and can be used in conjunction with Eevee's Bag to give an overall damage boost of 30.
- Guzma: Discards all Pokemon Tools attached to the opponent's Pokemon.
Alternative options for Flareon ex decks
- Infernape ex: This card is an alternate choice for Turtonator as it also discards Fire Energy to attack. However, it needs support from cards like Rare Candy and Lillie to be effective.
