Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Giratina ex deck guide

With the launch of the Shining Revelry expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces a fresh and dynamic approach to deck-building. One standout deck in this update revolves around Giratina ex, a powerhouse from Generation 4 that finally receives an ex version.

With self-sufficient Energy acceleration and devastating offensive potential, Giratina ex takes center stage in this build. This guide will walk you through the best deck composition, strategies, and key cards needed to maximize its potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Giratina ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Giratina ex 2 Darkrai ex 2 Druddigon 2 Cyrus 2 Red 2 Poke Ball 2 Rocky Helmet 1 Professor’s Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2 Sabrina 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Giratina ex deck: Key strategy and cards

1) Giratina ex: The core of the deck

Giratina ex is a formidable force with its Broken-Space Bellow - an ability that accelerates Energy attachment from the Energy Zone to itself at the cost of ending your turn. This ability works best on the first turn when attacking isn’t possible anyway.

Giratina ex's move, Chaotic Impact, deals 130 damage for three Psychic and one Colorless Energy. This attack can one-shot most non-ex Pokemon and even some ex Pokemon when boosted by Red.

Giratina ex also boasts a solid 150 HP, making it a durable choice in battle. Since it requires no evolution, it can start in the Active Spot, absorbing early-game damage while preparing its attack sequence.

2) Darkrai ex: Passive damage dealer

Darkrai ex plays a crucial supporting role with Nightmare Aura, which deals 20 chip damage whenever a Darkness Energy is attached from the Energy Zone. This continuous pressure wears down opponents while Giratina ex charges up.

Additionally, its attack, Dark Prism, inflicts 80 damage for two Darkness and one Colorless Energy, providing a solid secondary offensive option.

3) Druddigon: Defensive stall

Druddigon excels at stalling opponents with its Rough Skin ability, dealing 20 damage to attackers when hit. This forces opponents to think twice before engaging in direct attacks, effectively buying time for Giratina ex and Darkrai ex to set up their offense.

Best supporting cards for this deck:

Poke Ball : Helps draw a random Basic Pokemon from the deck to maintain board presence.

: Helps draw a random Basic Pokemon from the deck to maintain board presence. Cyrus : Forces an opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, setting up finishing moves.

: Forces an opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, setting up finishing moves. Giant Cape : Grants an additional +20 HP , increasing durability.

: Grants an additional , increasing durability. Red : Boosts attack power by +20 damage when targeting Pokemon ex.

: Boosts attack power by when targeting Pokemon ex. Rocky Helmet: This card reflects 20 damage when the equipped Pokemon is hit. Best used on Druddigon to make a total of 40 damage reflected.

This Giratina ex deck thrives on a balance of powerful offensive plays and strategic passive damage. Leveraging Broken-Space Bellow for early Energy acceleration, while chipping away at opponents with Darkrai ex and Druddigon’s abilities, makes this deck a force to be reckoned with.

By carefully managing Energy attachments and timing attacks, you can maximize Giratina ex’s impact on the battlefield.

