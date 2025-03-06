Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Leafeon ex deck guide

The Triumphant Light expansion has brought some of the most powerful cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket, shaking up the meta with exciting new strategies. Among them, Leafeon ex stands out as a game-changer, thanks to its energy acceleration ability. This guide will walk you through the best deck build for Leafeon ex, covering the key cards, strategy, and possible variations.

Whether you're looking to optimize your deck or try something new, this setup ensures you get the most out of Leafeon ex. Let’s break down the best way to play this powerful Grass-type Pokemon.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Leafeon ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Leafeon ex 2 Celebi ex 2 Shaymin (Space-time Smackdown) 2 Potion 2 X Speed 2 Erika 2 Cyrus 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 1 Pokemon Communication 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Leafeon ex deck: Key cards and strategy

Major cards required for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon ex

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Ability: Forest Breath – If Leafeon ex is in the Active Spot, you can take a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to one of your Grass Pokemon.

– If Leafeon ex is in the Active Spot, you can take a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to one of your Grass Pokemon. Attack: Solar Beam – Deals 70 damage for 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy.

– Deals 70 damage for 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy. Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Unlike other energy-accelerating and meta-defining Pokemon like Gardevoir and Magneton, Leafeon ex can fuel any Grass Pokemon, including itself, making it a self-sufficient attacker while also supporting the bench. Its Solar Beam attack may seem average, but with Forest Breath active by the second turn, it ensures consistent damage output without heavy energy investments.

Leafeon ex’s 140 HP is standard for a single evolution ex, and with support from healing cards like Erika and Shaymin, it can survive longer in battle. The ability to accelerate energy while dishing out 70 damage per turn makes it a strong, sustainable attacker.

Celebi ex

HP: 130

130 Evolution: None

None Attack: Powerful Bloom – Deals 50x damage, flipping a coin for each Energy attached to it. Each heads results in 50 damage for just 1 Grass and 1 Colorless Energy.

– Deals 50x damage, flipping a coin for each Energy attached to it. Each heads results in 50 damage for just 1 Grass and 1 Colorless Energy. Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Celebi ex acts as a powerful secondary attacker, capable of high burst damage. While its attack relies on coin flips, the more Energy it has attached, the greater its potential damage. Leafeon ex's Forest Breath essentially provides Celebi ex 2 energy per turn, boosting its offensive potential.

Other supporting cards for the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shaymin (Space-time Smackdown)

Ability: Fragrant Flower Garden – Heals 10 damage from each of your Pokemon once per turn.

With two Shaymin in play, you can heal 20 damage per turn across all Pokemon, increasing their longevity.

Supporting cards and their roles

Potion: Heals 20 damage from one Pokemon.

Heals 20 damage from one Pokemon. X Speed: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 1 for the turn.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 1 for the turn. Erika: Heals 50 damage from one of your Grass Pokemon, sustaining both Leafeon ex and Celebi ex in play longer.

Heals 50 damage from one of your Grass Pokemon, sustaining both Leafeon ex and Celebi ex in play longer. Cyrus: Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, disrupting their strategy.

Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, disrupting their strategy. Professor's Research: Draws 2 cards, maintaining deck consistency.

Draws 2 cards, maintaining deck consistency. Poke Ball: Fetches a random Basic Pokemon from your deck.

Fetches a random Basic Pokemon from your deck. Pokemon Communication: Swaps a Pokemon in your hand for a random Pokemon from your deck, increasing the chances of getting Leafeon ex or Shaymin quickly.

Alternate card options

Yanmega ex instead of Celebi ex

Attack: Air Slash – Deals 120 damage for 3 Colorless Energy, providing a more consistent alternative to Celebi ex’s coin flip-dependent damage output.

Irida for enhanced healing

Effect: Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon that has a Water Energy attached. Since Leafeon ex and its allies require one Grass energy that can be provided by Forest Breath, you can run exclusively just Water Energy in your deck to maximize healing from both Erika and Irida.

Leafeon ex is a top-tier choice in Pokemon TCG Pocket due to its energy acceleration, solid damage output, and synergy with healing and support cards.

By pairing it with Celebi ex (or Yanmega ex for consistency), Shaymin, and powerful Trainer cards, you can build a deck that balances offense and sustainability.

Whether you prefer high-risk, high-reward plays with Celebi ex or steady damage from Yanmega ex, this deck ensures you stay competitive in the current meta.

