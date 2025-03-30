Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lucario ex deck guide

With the introduction of Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket brings a fresh twist to deck-building strategies. If you're looking to dominate battles, the Lucario ex deck offers a well-balanced mix of power and tactical play. With solid damage output, a strong synergy between key cards, and effective disruption, this deck can control the tempo of the match.

In this guide, we'll break down the essential cards you need, explain key strategies, and highlight the best ways to use Lucario ex and its supporting cards. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this deck can give you a competitive edge.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Lucario ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Riolu 2 Lucario ex 2 Sudowoodo 2 Marshadow 1 Sabrina 1 Rocky Helmet 2 Cyrus 1 Professor’s Research 2 Red 2 X Speed 1 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Lucario ex deck: Key strategy and cards

All Lucario ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lucario ex

HP: 150

150 Evolution: 1 Stage

1 Stage Move - Aura Sphere: For 3 Fighting Energy this move deals 100 damage to the Active Pokemon and 30 to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon.

Lucario ex is your primary attacker. Its ability to hit the Active Pokemon hard while also chipping away at a Benched Pokemon makes it a valuable asset. Despite needing three Energy, the trade-off for consistent 130 total damage per turn is worth it. This card excels at applying pressure throughout the match.

2) Sudowoodo

HP: 80

80 Move - Fighting Headbutt: For 1 Fighting Energy this move deals 20 damage (50 if the opponent’s Active Pokemon is an ex card).

Sudowoodo is your ideal lead Pokemon. It can stall early on while you prepare Lucario ex, and if your opponent’s Pokemon is an ex, it deals even more damage. Its low Energy requirement ensures you can start dealing damage right away.

Best supporting cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Marshadow

Move - Revenge: For 2 Energy this move deals 40 damage (100 if one of your Pokemon was knocked out in the previous turn).

Marshadow serves as a great revenge attacker. If your Sudowoodo gets knocked out, Marshadow can deal heavy damage before you transition into Lucario ex. It’s also a solid stall option if Lucario ex isn’t fully set up yet.

Moreover, losing Sudowoodo and Marshadow early isn’t a big setback, as they both provide chip damage and buy valuable time.

Supporting cards and their roles

Sabrina: Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, allowing you to disrupt their setup or force a weaker Pokemon into battle.

Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, allowing you to disrupt their setup or force a weaker Pokemon into battle. Rocky Helmet: Adds 20 chip damage to any opponent that attacks your Active Pokemon, further weakening their key cards.

Adds 20 chip damage to any opponent that attacks your Active Pokemon, further weakening their key cards. Cyrus: Forces your opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, making it easier to finish them off.

Forces your opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, making it easier to finish them off. Professor’s Research: Helps cycle through your deck quickly to find key cards.

Helps cycle through your deck quickly to find key cards. Red: Boosts damage against ex Pokemon by 20 — given the current meta of almost all decks running ex cards, this support card is extremely valuable.

Boosts damage against ex Pokemon by 20 — given the current meta of almost all decks running ex cards, this support card is extremely valuable. X Speed: Reduces your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 1, making switching more manageable.

Reduces your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 1, making switching more manageable. Poke Ball: Draws a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, helping you set up early game plays.

Draws a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, helping you set up early game plays. Pokemon Center Lady: Heals 30 damage and removes all Special Conditions, helping Lucario ex stay in play longer.

This Lucario ex deck is all about maintaining pressure while setting up strong board control. Sudowoodo and Marshadow provide early-game stalling, while Lucario ex ensures sustained damage output. With the right support cards, you can disrupt your opponent’s strategy and maintain your advantage throughout the match.

If you enjoy aggressive gameplay with strategic chip damage and board control, this deck is an excellent choice in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

