Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Leafeon (Eevee Grove) deck guide

With each new set release, Pokemon TCG Pocket improves its competitive environment, presenting players with new strategies and the potential for new decks. The latest Eevee Grove mini-set brings 107 new cards to the game, showcasing the entire set of Eevee's evolutions.

Among them, Leafeon stands out as a unique Grass-type card with good synergy and explosive power. This guide outlines the best way to utilize its abilities in a competitive environment.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Leafeon (Eevee Grove) deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Eevee 2 Leafeon 2 Snivy 2 Servine 1 Serperior 2 Erika 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Rare Candy 2 Leaf Cape 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Leafeon (Eevee Grove) deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Leafeon variants from Eevee Grove in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon – Your primary attacker

HP: 90

90 Move: Leaf Blast – Costs 1 Colorless Energy. Deals 10 base damage, plus 20 additional damage for every 2 Energy attached to Leafeon.

Leafeon's attack seems humble at first glance, but it turns into a heavy hitter when properly fueled. It's lower-than-average HP for a Stage 1 Pokemon is the only drawback, but the actual value lies in scaling its attack with energy attachments. The trick is to fuel it quickly while covering it long enough to deal significant damage. Use it tactically instead of aggressively, as it's susceptible to high-damage decks.

Serperior – The deck’s backbone

HP: 110

110 Ability: Jungle Totem – Your Grass-type Pokemon's Grass Energy attached to it is considered to be 2 Grass Energy. This ability does not stack.

Jungle Totem – Your Grass-type Pokemon's Grass Energy attached to it is considered to be 2 Grass Energy. This ability does not stack. Move: Solar Beam – Does 70 damage. Costs 1 Grass and 3 Colorless Energy (but practically only 2 total Energy due to Jungle Totem).

Serperior serves both as a backup attacker and as a key support Pokemon. Its Jungle Totem ability is the key to this deck, essentially doubling the effectiveness of each Grass Energy you attach. This synergy turbocharges Leafeon's Leaf Blast, making it a game-finisher in only a few turns. Having Serperior set up early is essential, and that is where Rare Candy comes in.

Key supporting cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Erika: Heals your Grass Pokemon, granting 50 HP to keep Leafeon or Serperior in the game longer.

Heals your Grass Pokemon, granting 50 HP to keep Leafeon or Serperior in the game longer. Professor’s Research: A steady 2-card draw that keeps your hand flowing.

A steady 2-card draw that keeps your hand flowing. Poke Ball: Allows you to pick a random Basic Pokemon from your deck — perfect for early turns to get Eevee or Snivy.

Allows you to pick a random Basic Pokemon from your deck — perfect for early turns to get Eevee or Snivy. Pokemon Communication: Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a Pokemon in your deck. Good way to get the right evolution you require.

Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a Pokemon in your deck. Good way to get the right evolution you require. Rare Candy: Accelerates your evolution chain so that you can go from Snivy to Serperior right away. Use this to bypass Servine when possible.

Accelerates your evolution chain so that you can go from Snivy to Serperior right away. Use this to bypass Servine when possible. Leaf Cape: Increases 30 HP for your Grass Pokemon, providing Leafeon or Serperior with that much-needed staying power.

The Eevee Grove's Leafeon deck is a crisp and interesting choice for players who appreciate Grass-type synergy and strategic development. With Serperior's Jungle Totem maximizing each energy attachment, Leafeon is an intimidating presence if not dealt with that can sweep through the opponent's Pokemon when given adequate support and energy.

It's a highly rewarding deck for intelligent play, prudent timing, and knowledge of the deck — a fair option for both tournament contenders and casual players seeking a new favorite strategy.

