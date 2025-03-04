Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Garchomp ex deck guide

The recent Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion introduced new cards that have significantly impacted the meta. Among them, Garchomp ex has emerged as a strong contender, offering a powerful combination of targeted damage and consistent offensive pressure.

This guide will highlight the best deck build for Garchomp ex, explaining key strategies, card choices, and potential alternatives to help maximize your deck’s effectiveness.

If you want to dominate with a Fighting-type deck, this build is an excellent choice. With the right support cards, Garchomp ex can quickly overwhelm opponents with its Linear Attack and Dragon Claw.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Garchomp ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Hitmonlee 1 Gible 2 Gabite 2 Garchomp 2 Riolu 2 Lucario 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 2 Potion 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Garchomp ex deck: Strategy and key cards

Key cards of this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp ex stats:

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Move 1 - Linear Attack: Deals 50 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon (1 Fighting Energy)

Deals 50 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon (1 Fighting Energy) Move 2 - Dragon Claw: Deals 100 damage (2 Fighting, 1 Colorless Energy)

Deals 100 damage (2 Fighting, 1 Colorless Energy) Retreat Cost: 1 Energy

Garchomp ex is the backbone of this deck. Its Linear Attack deals 50 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon for just 1 Fighting Energy, making it a great tool for early pressure and spreading damage. However, note that this attack will only benefit from Lucario’s Fighting Coach ability if it targets an Active Pokemon.

Its second move, Dragon Claw, deals 100 damage for 2 Fighting Energy and 1 Colorless Energy. This move is your primary finisher, capable of eliminating weakened Pokemon that have been previously hit by Linear Attack.

With only a 1 Energy retreat cost, Garchomp ex is also relatively easy to switch out if needed, giving you some flexibility in tough situations.

Lucario is an essential support Pokemon in this deck. Its Fighting Coach ability increases the damage of your Fighting-type Pokemon’s attacks against the Active Pokemon by +20. If you have two Lucarios in play, this boost stacks, giving you a +40 damage bonus.

This makes Garchomp ex’s Dragon Claw even more devastating, pushing its damage from 100 to 140. The ability also benefits other Pokemon in your deck, making Lucario a must-have for maximizing offensive power.

Other key supporting cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmonlee plays a crucial role in the early game, stalling while you set up your Garchomp ex and Lucario. Its Stretch Kick attack allows you to deal 30 damage to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon for just 1 Fighting Energy.

This move helps spread damage across your opponent’s board, setting up future knockouts with Garchomp ex and making it easier for Cyrus to force vulnerable Pokemon into the Active Spot.

Cyrus is a game-changing card in this deck. It allows you to force an opponent’s Benched Pokemon that already has damage into the Active Spot. This works incredibly well with Garchomp ex and Hitmonlee, as their attacks soften up targets on the Bench.

Once a weakened Pokemon is pulled into the Active Spot, Garchomp ex’s Dragon Claw can easily finish it off. Using Cyrus at the right moment can completely disrupt your opponent’s strategy and turn the tide of battle.

Other important cards

Poke Ball: Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand.

Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand. Pokemon Communication: Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a random Pokemon from your deck.

Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a random Pokemon from your deck. Professor’s Research: Draw two cards.

Draw two cards. Potion: Heals 20 damage from one of your Pokemon.

Alternate card choices

1) Hitmonchan: If you prefer a more direct approach, replace Hitmonlee with Hitmonchan. Its Jab attack inflicts 30 damage on the opponent’s Active Pokemon for 1 Fighting Energy.

2) Potion alternatives: If healing isn’t a priority, consider:

Giant Cape: Grants +20 HP to the attached Pokemon.

Grants +20 HP to the attached Pokemon. Giovanni: Boosts your Pokemon’s attacks by +10 damage.

Boosts your Pokemon’s attacks by +10 damage. Blue: Reduces damage taken by your Pokemon by 10 during the opponent’s next turn.

Garchomp ex with Lucario provides a balanced mix of spread damage and strong finishing power. The ability to target Benched Pokemon early and bring them into the Active Spot with Cyrus makes this deck a serious threat. Just remember to avoid using Cynthia, as she doesn’t work with the new Garchomp ex card mechanics.

Whether you’re looking to climb the competitive ladder or improve your deck-building skills, this Garchomp ex deck is a solid choice in the current Triumphant Light meta. Adapt your strategy based on your opponent, and you’ll be well on your way to victory.

