Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dragonite ex deck guide

With the launch of the Eevee Grove expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket keeps injecting new life into the digital card game universe. This thrilling mini-set adds 107 fresh cards to the game, featuring a special focus on the beloved Eevee evolution line. One of the strongest decks to come out of this set involves a powerhouse — Dragonite ex. Let's explore how to build and fly the best Dragonite ex deck in the Pokemon TCG Pocket metagame.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Dratini 2 Dragonair 1 Dragonite ex 2 Snorlax ex 2 Lillie 2 Rare Candy 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Ilima 2 Leaf 2 Iono 1

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Dragonite ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dragonite ex

HP: 180

180 Evolution: Stage 2

Stage 2 Attack: Giga Impact

Giga Impact Energy Cost: 1 Water, 1 Lightning, 1 Colorless

1 Water, 1 Lightning, 1 Colorless Effect: Does 180 damage, but prevents Dragonite ex from attacking during your next turn.

Dragonite ex is the heavy-hitting spotlight of the deck. Its Giga Impact attack does devastating 180 damage, and it is one of the most consistent sources of high damage in the game's entire library that doesn't depend on coin flips or conditions — raw power. The catch? You can't play this move two turns in a row, so getting the attackers to rotate around becomes important.

2) Snorlax ex

Getting a Stage 2 ready, such as Dragonite ex, requires time, and that's where Snorlax ex fills in. It has 160 HP with the Full-Mouth Manner ability, healing 20 damage at the end of each turn while it's on the field. It's thus an ideal tanking option as you set up your Dragonite ex on the bench. After Dragonite ex is ready to battle, Ilima lets you bring Snorlax back to your hand, having you safely switch and not lose a point.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite ex deck guide: Key Trainer and Support cards

Best supporting cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lillie: Heals 60 HP of one of your Stage 2 Pokemon, perfect for maintaining Dragonite ex’s health.

Heals 60 HP of one of your Stage 2 Pokemon, perfect for maintaining Dragonite ex’s health. Rare Candy: Accelerates evolution by allowing you to bypass Dragonair and directly evolve Dratini to Dragonite ex, assuming it isn't your first turn or the Dratini wasn't newly played.

Accelerates evolution by allowing you to bypass Dragonair and directly evolve Dratini to Dragonite ex, assuming it isn't your first turn or the Dratini wasn't newly played. Professor’s Research, Poke Ball and Iono: All assist with hand cycling, allowing you to locate what you require more quickly.

All assist with hand cycling, allowing you to locate what you require more quickly. Ilima: Brings a damaged Colorless Pokemon, such as Snorlax ex, back into your hand for tactical repositioning.

Brings a damaged Colorless Pokemon, such as Snorlax ex, back into your hand for tactical repositioning. Leaf: Decreases your Active Pokemon's retreat cost by 2 for the turn — a good card for switching between one Dragonite ex with another to reset Giga Impact’s restrictions.

The Dragonite ex deck finds an excellent balance between sheer power and strategic patience. While Dragonite deals damage with fierce hits, Snorlax ex occupies the frontline and absorbs damage while you set up your bench.

The support cards in this build are further engineered to optimize tempo and recovery, so you never find yourself stuck without a choice.

If you're looking to climb the ladder or simply want to have a solid, well-rounded deck, Dragonite ex provides both power and reliability in one deadly package.

