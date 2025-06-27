Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Snorlax ex deck guide

With each expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket reinvents its competitive landscape, enticing players with new strategies and creative deck constructions. The just-released Eevee Grove mini-set adds 107 cards to the lineup, featuring all the Eevee evolution lines in the spotlight. But aside from the fan favourites, there's more to this expansion than that.

This expansion also introduces strong synergies for other Pokemon, such as Snorlax ex. A deceptively strong tank, Snorlax ex has emerged as a serious contender thanks to new support options and clever combos.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Snorlax ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Snorlax ex 2 Oricorio 1 Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone 2 Poison Barb 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Ilima 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Cyrus 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Snorlax ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Snorlax ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax ex

HP : 160

: 160 Ability : Full-Mouth Manner – When your turn ends, if Snorlax ex is in the Active Spot, it heals 20 HP.

: Full-Mouth Manner – When your turn ends, if Snorlax ex is in the Active Spot, it heals 20 HP. Attack : Flop-Down Punch – Does 130 damage for 4 Colorless Energy. After this attack is played, Snorlax falls Asleep.

: Flop-Down Punch – Does 130 damage for 4 Colorless Energy. After this attack is played, Snorlax falls Asleep. Retreat Cost: 4 Energy

Snorlax ex functions as an early-game frontline wall. Its passive healing each turn makes it hard to knock out instantly, especially when you increase its survivability using support cards such as Pokemon Center Lady and Ilima. Punish opponents for attacking Snorlax using Poison Barb, in addition to chip damage that can swing the battle in your favour.

Snorlax's attack puts it into a slumber, but this is a bearable weakness, particularly because Pokemon Center Lady can heal that. This lets you recover and play Snorlax effectively.

The Magneton-Magnezone engine

Magneton (Genetic Apex) gives crucial energy speedup with its Volt Charge, enabling you to place a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone onto it once per turn.

gives crucial energy speedup with its Volt Charge, enabling you to place a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone onto it once per turn. Magnezone, its evolution, is your secondary attacker. Its attack Thunder Blast does 110 damage using only 1 Lightning and 2 Colorless Energy — but it does involve discarding a Lightning Energy. This ramping energy combo allows you to play Magnezone as a reserve striker when Snorlax requires backup or must be rotated out.

This energy ramping combo lets you bring Magnezone into play as a backup striker when Snorlax needs support or has to be rotated out.

Oricorio: Oricorio serves as a supportive but crucial role. Due to its Safeguard ability, it absorbs no damage from opponent Pokemon ex's attacks. This provides a great stall option or surprise tech card when facing ex-heavy decks, while also doing small 50 damage to put pressure on.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Snorlax ex deck guide: Supporting cards and their roles

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poison Barb: Poisons any opponent that hurts your Active Pokemon, bringing sustained pressure.

Poisons any opponent that hurts your Active Pokemon, bringing sustained pressure. Professor's Research: Offers a consistent card draw (2 cards), allowing you to cycle out your hand and look for key pieces.

Offers a consistent card draw (2 cards), allowing you to cycle out your hand and look for key pieces. Poke Ball: Draws a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, useful for early game setup.

Draws a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, useful for early game setup. Ilima: Pulls back an injured Colorless Pokemon (in this deck, Snorlax ex) back to your hand, providing an intelligent retreat and reset strategy.

Pulls back an injured Colorless Pokemon (in this deck, Snorlax ex) back to your hand, providing an intelligent retreat and reset strategy. Pokemon Center Lady: Restores 30 damage and cures all Special Conditions, allowing Snorlax to remain in the game longer.

Restores 30 damage and cures all Special Conditions, allowing Snorlax to remain in the game longer. Cyrus: Forces a damaged opponent's Benched Pokemon onto the Active Spot — perfect for securing knockouts or disrupting their board.

The Snorlax ex deck can appear sluggish on paper, but in the right pilot's hands, it is an efficient wall supported by clever healing, status conditions, and secondary attackers. With the combination of Magnezone's strength and Snorlax's self-healing ability, this build provides both resilience and sufficient power to compete in competitive play.

