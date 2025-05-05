Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Crabominable ex deck guide

With the arrival of the Celestial Guardians expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are now drawn to a new wave of deck-building possibilities. This latest set brings Gen 7 to the forefront, encouraging a refresh to the competitive meta. Among the standout cards of this latest pack expansion is Crabominable ex, a Water-type attacker that tips the scales between solid power and constant pressure.
Whether you’re a returning player or just getting started, this deck offers a solid foundation for both casual and competitive play. Here’s a breakdown of how to build and pilot the best Crabominable ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Crabominable ex deck: Cards you need
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Crabominable ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
1) Crabominable ex
- HP: 160
- Attack: Insatiable Striking
- Attack cost: 1 Energy
- Attack effect: Deals 40 damage. On the following turn, this attack’s damage increases to 80 (does not stack further).
Crabominable ex is a good early-game attacker that sets up quickly. Its first hit might have a modest 40 damage, but increases to a consistent 80 by its second use without having to rely on coin flips — a huge bonus over the more luck-dependent Exeggutor ex.
While the 80 damage cap may initially appear restrictive, it's adequate for pressuring opponents as early as possible. Remember that it takes 3 Colorless Energy to retreat, so you'll need to play careful resource management and keep the creature alive long enough to maintain pressure.
2) Primarina
Primarina backs up the whole setup with its Melodious Healing ability, which heals 30 damage from all of your Water Pokemon once a turn. With two Primarinas on the field, your team gets 60 points of healing per turn. This really enhances Crabominable ex's survivability, allowing it to take more hits and remain active longer.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Crabominable ex deck: Support and utility cards
- Poke Ball, Professor’s Research, and Pokemon Communication help you cycle through your hand and dig for key pieces quickly.
- Rare Candy is crucial for skipping Popplio's mid-stage evolution, accelerating your path to Primarina and ramping up the healing engine faster.
- Irida and Giant Cape ensure sustained presence.
- Sabrina plays a disruptive role, letting you swap a benched Pokemon and break the opponent’s momentum. You could swap Sabrina with Cyrus for specific bench targeting, or Red if you need to counter other ex Pokemon with extra damage.
This Crabominable ex deck blends offensive pressure that sets up really quickly with a strong healing support line, offering a durable, tactical approach to the current meta.
While its damage ceiling may seem modest compared to flashier strategies, the combination of reliable hits and continuous healing can gradually wear down opponents and control the pace of the game.
With a few tweaks to suit your style, this deck is both beginner-friendly and competitive-ready.
