Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Espeon deck guide

Espeon decks were among the most anticipated among Pokemon TCG Pocket players ever since the Eevee Grove expansion was announced. This card deals damage based on the number of Energy attached to the opponent's Pokemon. As such, this Eeveelution takes on Pokemon that rely heavily on Energy to attack, like Giratina ex and Charizard ex.

In this article, we will look at the best possible Espeon decks for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon deck: Cards you need

Here's a look at the best Espeon deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket's current meta:

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Espeon 2 Giratina 2 Eevee Bag 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 1 Giovanni 1 Giant Cape 2 Sabrina 1 Red 1 Rocky Helmet 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Espeon variants in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

Espeon

HP: 100

100 Move: Energy Crush — 20 damage for each Energy attached to your opponent's Pokemon for 1 Psychic Energy

Espeon can deal massive damage for a single Psychic Energy with its move Energy Crush. There are two ways to use Espeon currently. One method involves attacking from the start with the help of Trainer cards and slowly get stronger as the match progresses and your opponent uses more Energy. Alternatively, you can use Espeon near the end as a late-game cleaner.

Giratina ex

HP: 150

150 Ability: Broken-Space Bellow — Attach a Psychic Energy from the Energy Zone. If you do so, your turn ends.

Broken-Space Bellow — Attach a Psychic Energy from the Energy Zone. If you do so, your turn ends. Move: Chaotic Impact — 130 damage for 3 Psychic Energy and 1 Colorless Energy. Takes 20 recoil damage.

Giratina ex is a potential attacker in this deck. However, its main role is to put pressure on the opponent by slowly gathering Energy. This is meant to force the opponent into attaching Energy in return so that Espeon gets powered up.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Espeon decks

Eevee Bag in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

Eevee Bag: Can be used to give Espeon a damage boost early on or restore health later on.

Can be used to give Espeon a damage boost early on or restore health later on. Poke Ball: Helps players get Eevee quicker.

Helps players get Eevee quicker. Professor’s Research: Lets players draw two more cards.

Lets players draw two more cards. Cyrus and Sabrina: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.

Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one. Red: Gives a +20 extra damage boost against opposing Pokemon ex. Can be used alongside Eevee Bag to do more damage.

Gives a +20 extra damage boost against opposing Pokemon ex. Can be used alongside Eevee Bag to do more damage. Rocky Helmet: Deals chip damage to the opponent if they attack.

Deals chip damage to the opponent if they attack. Giant Cape: Gives Espeon a slight boost to HP.

Alternative options for Espeon decks

If Giratina ex doesn't suit your playstyle, here are some other Pokemon to consider:

Mewtwo ex: Powerful Psychic-type attacker with a high HP stat.

Powerful Psychic-type attacker with a high HP stat. Stoutland: Its ability forces the opponent to attach more Energy when it is in the Active Spot.

Its ability forces the opponent to attach more Energy when it is in the Active Spot. Gengar from Triumphant Light: It can put the opponent to sleep consistently while dealing damage.

It can put the opponent to sleep consistently while dealing damage. Gengar ex: Its ability prevents the opponent from using Supporters when it is in the Active Spot.

Its ability prevents the opponent from using Supporters when it is in the Active Spot. Banette: Its move Night Band prevents the opponent from attaching Energy to their Active Pokemon.

Its move Night Band prevents the opponent from attaching Energy to their Active Pokemon. Mimikyu from Eevee Grove: If the coin flip goes in its favor, it can use any of the opposing Active Pokemon's attacks.

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

