Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Meowscarada deck guide

In the fast-paced world of Pokemon TCG Pocket, finding a deck that’s both consistent and fun to play can be a challenge. Fortunately, this Meowscarada-based deck strikes a solid balance between enjoyment and effectiveness. With powerful synergy and smart card choices, it delivers strong answers to some of the most popular meta threats.

Ad

This deck is built around Grass-type strength, disruptive plays, and quick setup potential. Whether you're a casual battler or someone climbing the competitive ranks, this build offers both strategy and satisfaction. Let’s break down the deck and why it works so well.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Meowscarada deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Sprigatito 2 Floragato 2 Meowscarada 2 Weedle 1 Kakuna 1 Beedrill ex 1 Erika 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Giant Cape 1 Cyrus 1 Red 1 Team Rocket Grunt 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Meowscarada deck: Strategy and key cards

All Meowscarada variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Meowscarada: The main attacker

Ad

HP : 140

: 140 Move : Fighting Claws

: Fighting Claws Move Effect: For two Grass Energy, deal 60 base damage. If the opponent's Active Pokemon is an ex card, deal an additional 70 damage — totaling 130 damage.

In today’s meta, where ex cards dominate the scene, Meowscarada becomes an efficient and deadly attacker. It can deal huge damage against common threats like Darkrai ex or Giratina ex, often knocking out major threats in one or two hits.

With Red added to the mix (+20 damage to ex Pokemon), Meowscarada’s Fighting Claws can spike up to 150 damage, enough to one-shot most ex threats, especially those weak to Grass.

Ad

Sprigatito, its Basic form, adds early-game consistency. Its Cry for Help move allows you to search and fetch any Grass Pokemon from your deck, helping you set up quickly before evolving.

2) Beedrill ex: Your late-game disruptor

HP : 170

: 170 Move : Crushing Spear

: Crushing Spear Move Effect: For two Grass Energy, deal 80 damage and discard a random Energy from the opponent’s Active Pokemon.

This deck version stands out from others thanks to its inclusion of a Beedrill line. While some players experiment with Exeggutor or even pure Meowscarada decks, this Beedrill tech makes late-game board control much easier.

Ad

Beedrill ex punishes opponents that rely on stacked Energy setups — perfect against energy-hungry threats like Giratina ex, who requires four Energy to launch attacks. One Crushing Spear can throw off their rhythm entirely.

Also read: Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

Support cards and their roles

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Erika : Provides valuable healing—50 HP to one Grass-type Pokemon—helping Meowscarada stay in play longer.

: Provides valuable healing—50 HP to one Grass-type Pokemon—helping Meowscarada stay in play longer. Pokemon Communication : Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a random one from your deck, increasing flexibility when building your evolution lines.

: Swap a Pokemon in your hand for a random one from your deck, increasing flexibility when building your evolution lines. Giant Cape : Boosts a Pokemon's HP by 20, increasing Meowscarada’s survivability to 160 HP.

: Boosts a Pokemon's HP by 20, increasing Meowscarada’s survivability to 160 HP. Cyrus : Forces a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active spot—ideal for finishing off weakened enemies.

: Forces a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active spot—ideal for finishing off weakened enemies. Red : Adds +20 damage against ex Pokemon — key to hitting 150 damage with Meowscarada’s main attack.

: Adds +20 damage against ex Pokemon — key to hitting 150 damage with Meowscarada’s main attack. Team Rocket Grunt : Discards Energy from your opponent based on coin flips — ideal for further disrupting Energy-reliant decks.

: Discards Energy from your opponent based on coin flips — ideal for further disrupting Energy-reliant decks. Poke Ball : Helps draw out Basic Pokemon — useful in early setup turns.

: Helps draw out Basic Pokemon — useful in early setup turns. Professor’s Research: Gives you two additional cards — great for maintaining hand advantage.

Ad

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

Does the Pokemon TCG Pocket Meowscarada deck counter Giratina ex and Darkrai ex?

Absolutely. This deck is built to punish ex Pokemon, and both the current meta Darkrai ex and Giratina ex fall in that category.

Darkrai ex is Grass-weak, so not only does Meowscarada’s Fighting Claws do extra damage for targeting an ex card — it also benefits from the type advantage. That turns 130 damage into 150, enough for an instant knockout.

is Grass-weak, so not only does Meowscarada’s Fighting Claws do extra damage for targeting an ex card — it also benefits from the type advantage. That turns 130 damage into 150, enough for an instant knockout. Giratina ex isn’t weak to Grass, but it’s highly Energy-dependent, needing four to attack. Beedrill ex’s Crushing Spear helps cripple it by stripping away Energy at random, making it much harder for Giratina to stay threatening.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

This Meowscarada + Beedrill ex deck is not just powerful — it’s also a blast to play. With Sprigatito’s early setup support, Meowscarada’s meta-busting damage, and Beedrill ex’s disruptive presence, the deck offers both offense and control.

Whether you’re facing off against Darkrai, Giratina, or other ex-heavy decks, this build gives you the upper hand. Try it out — you might find it to be your new go-to Grass-type deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Ad

Also read: How to get shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP

Check out our other articles on Pokemon:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨