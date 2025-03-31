Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Bibarel ex deck guide

With the launch of the Shining Revelry expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces versatile and creative deck-building possibilities. One of the standout decks from this set revolves around Bibarel ex, a powerful yet straightforward card that offers strong damage output and built-in healing.

Ad

This guide covers the key cards you need and the optimal strategy to maximize Bibarel ex’s potential. Let’s dive into how to build and play the best Bibarel ex deck.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Bibarel ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Bidoof 2 Bibarel ex 2 Dialga ex 2 Shaymin (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Rocky Helmet 1 Giant Cape 1 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Potion 2 Leaf 1 Pokemon Center Lady 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Bibarel ex deck: Key strategy and cards

All Bibarel ex variants found in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Bibarel ex: The core attacker

Ad

HP: 160

160 Move: Carefree Press – Costs 4 Colorless Energy, deals 100 damage, and heals 30 HP.

Carefree Press – Costs 4 Colorless Energy, deals 100 damage, and heals 30 HP. Retreat cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Bibarel ex excels in sustained battles with its ability to deal solid damage while healing itself. Its Carefree Press attack is reminiscent of Venusaur ex’s Giant Bloom, but Bibarel ex has the advantage of needing only a single evolution.

The 100 damage per turn allows it to two-shot most opponents, and its 160 HP, combined with a 30 HP heal each turn, makes it incredibly tanky. The main drawback is the high energy cost — this is where Dialga ex becomes essential.

Ad

2) Dialga ex: Energy acceleration

HP: 150

150 Attack 1: Metallic Turbo – Costs 2 Metal Energy, deals 30 damage, and attaches 2 Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon.

Metallic Turbo – Costs 2 Metal Energy, deals 30 damage, and attaches 2 Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon. Attack 2: Heavy Impact – Costs 2 Metal & 2 Colorless Energy, deals 100 damage.

Dialga ex is crucial for accelerating Bibarel ex’s setup. By using Metallic Turbo, it can power up Bibarel ex in just two of your turns. Dialga ex should ideally be played first to attach extra energy before switching out.

If needed, its Heavy Impact attack also provides a reliable damage output while waiting for Bibarel ex to come into play.

Ad

Also read: Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Shaymin (Space-Time Smackdown): Healing support

Ad

Shaymin plays a key role in keeping Bibarel ex alive longer. Its ability, Fragrant Flower Garden, heals 10 HP to all your Pokemon each turn. With two Shaymins on the bench, this totals 20 HP healing per turn.

Combined with Carefree Press’s healing, Bibarel ex effectively regenerates 50 HP every turn, making it even harder to take down.

Support cards and their roles

Rocky Helmet: Deals 20 damage to any opponent’s Pokemon that attacks the holder. Ideal for Dialga ex to chip damage while preparing Bibarel ex.

Deals 20 damage to any opponent’s Pokemon that attacks the holder. Ideal for Dialga ex to chip damage while preparing Bibarel ex. Giant Cape: Increases Bibarel ex’s HP by 20, making it even bulkier.

Increases Bibarel ex’s HP by 20, making it even bulkier. Sabrina: Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon. Useful for disrupting enemy strategies.

Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon. Useful for disrupting enemy strategies. Cyrus: Pulls a damaged Pokemon from your opponent’s bench into the Active Spot, which is great for finishing off weakened cards.

Pulls a damaged Pokemon from your opponent’s bench into the Active Spot, which is great for finishing off weakened cards. Poke Ball: Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand.

Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand. Professor’s Research: Draws 2 additional cards to improve consistency.

Draws 2 additional cards to improve consistency. Potion: Heals 20 HP from a Pokemon, adding to the deck’s sustain.

Heals 20 HP from a Pokemon, adding to the deck’s sustain. Leaf: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2 for the turn. This helps switch Dialga ex out without losing energy.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2 for the turn. This helps switch Dialga ex out without losing energy. Pokemon Center Lady: Heals 30 HP and removes all Special Conditions from a Pokemon.

Ad

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

This Bibarel ex deck is built for durability and consistent damage output. The synergy between Bibarel ex, Dialga ex, and Shaymin ensures a well-balanced strategy that can outlast opponents. While it may take a few turns to set up, once Bibarel ex is powered up, it becomes a nearly unstoppable force.

Whether you’re new to Pokemon TCG Pocket or looking for a solid deck to climb the ranks, Bibarel ex is a fantastic choice.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨