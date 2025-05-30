Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Alolan Dugtrio ex deck guide

Our Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Dugtrio ex deck is focused on Metal-type Pokemon. The latest expansion, Extradimensional Crisis, brought to the table a whole bunch of new cards that can potentially shake up the meta. This includes the focus of this deck, Alolan Dugtrio ex, which can deal huge chunks of damage if supported well.

In this article, we will look at the best Alolan Dugtrio ex deck that players should try out.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Dugtrio ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Alolan Diglett 2 Alolan Dugtrio ex 2 Skarmory 2 Adaman 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Repel 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Giant Cape 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Dugtrio ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Alolan Dugtrio ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Alolan Dugtrio ex

HP: 130

130 Move: Triplet Headbutt — 60x damage for 1 Metal Energy and 1 Colorless Energy. Flip 3 coins, with 60 damage being dealt for each head.

Alolan Dugtrio ex is the primary attacker of this deck. Depending on the coin flips, it can deal up to 180 damage, which should be able to KO most Pokemon. To rack up some extra damage, consider attaching a Rocky Helmet. Utilize Pokemon Center Lady to heal Alolan Dugtrio ex when its health gets low, and use Adaman to reduce the damage of incoming attacks.

Skarmory

HP: 80

80 Move: Metal Arms — 20(+) damage for 1 Metal Energy + 30 more damage if a Pokemon Tool is attached

Skarmory acts as a decent lead that can also take on Oricorio Pom Pom if needed. You can equip it with a tool like Giant Cape or Rocky Helmet to increase the power of its Metal Arms move to 50.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Alolan Dugtrio ex decks

Adaman, Skarmory, and Rocky Helmet in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Poke Ball: Helps you find Skarmory and Alolan Diglett early, letting you set up faster.

Helps you find Skarmory and Alolan Diglett early, letting you set up faster. Professor’s Research: One of the staple cards of most decks, it lets players quickly draw two cards.

One of the staple cards of most decks, it lets players quickly draw two cards. Repel: Can disrupt the opponent by switching in a card from the bench before it has been completely set up, or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away from the opponent's side if the player's Active Pokemon cannot deal with it currently.

Can disrupt the opponent by switching in a card from the bench before it has been completely set up, or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away from the opponent's side if the player's Active Pokemon cannot deal with it currently. Rocky Helmet: Can be attached to a Pokemon card for further chip damage, and helps Alolan Dugtrio ex reach the necessary damage requirements.

Can be attached to a Pokemon card for further chip damage, and helps Alolan Dugtrio ex reach the necessary damage requirements. Adaman: A necessary card for all Metal-type decks. This card lowers the damage done to all Metal-type Pokemon on the player's side by -20.

A necessary card for all Metal-type decks. This card lowers the damage done to all Metal-type Pokemon on the player's side by -20. Giant Cape: Increases the overall HP of a Pokemon by 20. As neither Alolan Dugtrio ex nor Skarmory has high HP stats, this can be used to increase their longevity.

Increases the overall HP of a Pokemon by 20. As neither Alolan Dugtrio ex nor Skarmory has high HP stats, this can be used to increase their longevity. Pokemon Center Lady: Heals a Pokemon by 30 HP and removes any Special Conditions it might be afflicted by. Also helps Alolan Dugtrio ex stay in the game longer.

Alternative options for Alolan Dugtrio ex decks

Guzma: If opposing Rocky Helmets and Poison Barbs are wearing Alolan Dugtrio ex down, consider using Guzma to remove them.

