Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Arceus ex deck guide

The Triumphant Light expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced powerful new cards that are redefining the meta. Among them, Arceus ex stands out as one of the most impactful additions. Its ability to synergize with other expansion cards makes it a key player in competitive deck-building.

Tyranitar and Carnivine provide Power Link effects that enhance its damage output, while Raichu and Magnezone offer Resilience Link for damage reduction. With these abilities in play, Arceus ex becomes a formidable force in battle.

This guide covers the best Arceus ex deck build, key strategies, and alternative combinations to maximize its potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Arceus ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Arceus ex 2 Darkrai ex 2 Zubat 2 Golbat 2 Crobat 2 Poke Ball 2 Cyrus 1 Dawn 1 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 1 Professor’s Research 2 Sabrina 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Arceus ex deck: Key strategy and cards

Major key cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck revolves around gradually wearing down opponents while setting up powerful attacks.

Arceus ex

HP: 140

140 Ability - Fabled Luster: Prevents all Special Conditions.

Prevents all Special Conditions. Move - Ultimate Force: Deals 70+ damage for three Colorless Energy, with an extra 20 damage for each Benched Pokemon.

Deals 70+ damage for three Colorless Energy, with an extra 20 damage for each Benched Pokemon. Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy.

Arceus ex thrives on having a full bench, making Ultimate Force a devastating move. Ensuring a steady supply of Benched Pokemon is crucial for maximizing its damage output.

Crobat

HP: 110

110 Ability - Cunning Link: Deals 30 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon once per turn if Arceus ex is in play.

Deals 30 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon once per turn if Arceus ex is in play. Move - Darkness Fang: Inflicts 50 damage for one Darkness Energy.

Inflicts 50 damage for one Darkness Energy. Retreat Cost: None.

Crobat’s Cunning Link ability is one of the best chip-damage tools in the game. It outshines previous ability-based damage sources like Greninja’s Water Shuriken and Darkrai ex’s Nightmare Aura.

Darkrai ex

HP: 140

140 Ability - Nightmare Aura: Deals 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon whenever a Dark Energy is attached.

Deals 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon whenever a Dark Energy is attached. Move - Dark Prism: Deals 80 damage for two Darkness Energy and one Colorless Energy.

With Crobat and Darkrai ex together, you can deal a consistent 50 damage per turn while setting up strong attacks.

Best supporting cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The combination of Crobat, Darkrai ex, and Arceus ex provides a steady stream of chip damage while preparing for heavy attacks. Crobat's Cunning Link lets you hit the opponent’s Active Pokemon with 30 damage every turn as long as Arceus ex is on the field.

Meanwhile, Darkrai ex's Nightmare Aura adds another 20 damage every time you attach a Dark Energy to it. This results in a reliable passive damage cycle that weakens opponents before Arceus ex or Darkrai ex unleash their strong attacks.

By carefully managing your Energy and keeping Arceus ex on the field, you can maintain constant pressure and set up devastating knockouts.

Support cards and their roles

Poke Ball: Helps fetch Basic Pokemon quickly.

Helps fetch Basic Pokemon quickly. Cyrus: Forces an opponent’s damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, setting up KOs.

Forces an opponent’s damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, setting up KOs. Dawn: Transfers Energy to optimize attacks.

Transfers Energy to optimize attacks. Giant Cape: Adds 20 HP to a Pokemon for increased survivability.

Adds 20 HP to a Pokemon for increased survivability. Leaf: Reduces the Retreat Cost of the Active Pokemon by 2, aiding in mobility.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of the Active Pokemon by 2, aiding in mobility. Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two cards for better hand control.

Lets you draw two cards for better hand control. Sabrina: Forces the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, disrupting their strategy.

Alternative Arceus ex combinations

Best alternate optional combinations for Arceus ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Arceus ex, Heatran, and Infernape ex

This build includes Infernape ex and Heatran from the Triumphant Light expansion. Both share Fire Energy requirements and can swap between each other with Dawn, taking advantage of free Retreat Costs when Arceus ex is in play. Heatran serves as an early-game attacker, while Infernape ex builds up to land game-changing strikes.

2) Arceus ex, Tyranitar, and Lucario

Tyranitar’s Power Link ability boosts its attack power when Arceus ex is in play, making its Land Crush move hit for a massive 160 damage. Pairing Tyranitar with two Lucario further amplifies the damage by an additional 40, making this deck a serious threat in high-level matches.

Arceus ex is one of the most versatile and powerful cards introduced in the Triumphant Light expansion.

By utilizing strong synergy with Crobat, Darkrai ex, and strategic trainer cards, this deck can overwhelm opponents with consistent chip damage and powerful finishers.

Whether you prefer a control-oriented setup or an all-out offensive strategy, Arceus ex has the potential to dominate in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

