Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lunala ex deck guide

With the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, trainers are diving back into the Alola region with renewed energy. Among the standout cards in this A3 expansion is Lunala ex, a powerful Psychic-type Pokemon that offers an interesting synergy with other Psychic cards. For players looking to build around this card, we’ve put together the ultimate Lunala ex deck guide.

Ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lunala ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Cosmog 2 Lunala ex 2 Giratina (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Giratina ex 2 Sabrina 1 Leaf 1 Giant Cape 2 Cyrus 1 Red 1 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lunala ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Lunala ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lunala ex

Ad

HP: 180

180 Ability - Psychic Connect: Once per turn, you can move all Psychic Energy from one of your Benched Psychic Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.

Once per turn, you can move all Psychic Energy from one of your Benched Psychic Pokemon to your Active Pokemon. Attack - Lunar Blast: Deals 100 damage (Cost: 1 Psychic, 2 Colorless)

Lunala ex is a Stage 2 Pokemon that turns into an important anchor of the deck as soon as it's on the board. Directly evolve Cosmog to Lunala ex using Rare Candy and skip dealing with the middle stage, having your board in position sooner.

Ad

Its Psychic Connect ability is important in terms of handling Energy, allowing you to move Energy to the Active Spot at the optimal time for powerful attacks. Notably, Lunala ex doesn't have to be Active to activate this Ability, which means you can set it on the Bench and have another Pokemon do the frontline work.

2) Giratina ex

HP: 150

150 Ability - Broken-Space Bellow: Once during your turn, attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon. Using this ends your turn.

Once during your turn, attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon. Using this ends your turn. Attack - Chaotic Impact: Deals 130 damage (Cost: 3 Psychic, 1 Colorless)

Ad

Giratina ex is your primary Energy acceleration tool. It can end your turn when activating its Ability, but it provides a steady Energy attachment, particularly in the early game. You can then shift this accumulated Energy to Lunala ex or other attackers with Psychic Connect later on.

3) Giratina (Space-Time Smackdown)

HP: 120

120 Ability - Levitate: If it has any Energy attached, it has no Retreat Cost.

If it has any Energy attached, it has no Retreat Cost. Attack - Spooky Shot: Deals 70 damage (Cost: 2 Psychic, 1 Colorless)

Ad

This version of Giratina is great for mobility. Its Levitate Ability allows it to leave the Active Spot without cost, so you can cycle through attackers or move around as you wish. It's a great frontline choice while you build up stronger attackers in the Bench.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lunala ex deck: Deck tactics overview

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck thrives on timing and Energy management. Start the battle by positioning Giratina ex in the Bench to stack Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone, even if it ends your turn.

Ad

Once a sufficient amount of Energy is built up, use Lunala ex to switch them around using Psychic Connect. In the meantime, your lead Giratina (Space-Time Smackdown) can harass the opponent while receding freely due to Levitate.

The duo of Rare Candy with Lunala ex's Ability helps to generate a tempo shift that can blind opponents, particularly in combination with Cyrus or Sabrina for chaotic plays. Use Red to push your damage to other ex cards, and reserve Leaf and Giant Cape for maintaining board presence.

Ad

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

This Lunala ex deck is a strategic, well-rounded Psychic build that penalizes overplaying and rewards well-thought-out plays and good Energy management. It's complex but not obtuse, a truly fascinating deck to choose for casual and competitive players alike in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Also read: How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨