Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Wugtrio ex deck guide

With the release of Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces fresh and exciting deck-building opportunities by combining existing and newly introduced cards. One standout deck centres around Wugtrio ex, utilizing its unique attack mechanics alongside a strong supporting cast.

While it may not be the most dominant force in the current meta, its synergy with other cards in the game makes it a viable choice. This guide will break down the necessary cards, strategies, and key synergies to optimize the deck’s potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Wugtrio ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Wiglett 2 Wugtrio ex 2 Articuno ex 1 Manaphy 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Misty 1 Irida 2 Cyrus 1 X Speed 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Giant Cape 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Wugtrio ex deck: Key strategy and cards

All Wugtrio ex variants found in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Wugtrio ex (core attacker)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: Stage 2

Stage 2 Move - Pop Out Throughout: Costs 3 Water Energy and selects an opponent’s Pokemon at random three times, dealing 50 damage per selection.

Wugtrio ex is your primary attacker, excelling at spreading damage across multiple targets. While its attack is randomized, it can chip away at an opponent’s team effectively.

2) Articuno ex (secondary attacker)

HP: 140

140 Moves 1: Ice Wing - 40 damage (1 Water + 1 Colorless Energy)

40 damage (1 Water + 1 Colorless Energy) Move 2: Blizzard - 80 damage to the active Pokemon and 10 damage to each of the opposing benched Pokemon (3 Water Energy).

Articuno ex serves as a reliable backup attacker, compensating for Wugtrio ex’s random targeting. It also provides valuable bench disruptions with Blizzard, allowing for additional chip damage to weaken multiple threats.

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Manaphy (supportive lead)

HP: Not specified

Not specified Move - Oceanic Gift: Requires 1 Energy and supplies 1 Water Energy to two benched Pokemon.

Manaphy is your ideal starting Pokemon, accelerating your energy distribution to set up your attackers within three of your turns. This allows you to execute your strategy efficiently and keep your deck’s momentum going.

Wugtrio ex may struggle in direct offensive matchups due to its random targeting. However, the deck compensates by offering multiple avenues of attack. If Wugtrio ex is set up, it can deal significant damage across the board. Meanwhile, Articuno ex provides a reliable option to clean up weakened targets.

Supporting cards and their functions

Pokemon Communication: Swaps a Pokemon in your hand with a random one from your deck.

Swaps a Pokemon in your hand with a random one from your deck. Misty: Allows energy acceleration by flipping coins until tails, attaching 1 Water Energy per head to a Water Pokemon.

Allows energy acceleration by flipping coins until tails, attaching 1 Water Energy per head to a Water Pokemon. Irida: Heals 40 HP from all Pokemon with Water Energy attached.

Heals 40 HP from all Pokemon with Water Energy attached. Cyrus: Forces an opponent’s damaged benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, making it easier for Articuno ex to eliminate threats.

Forces an opponent’s damaged benched Pokemon into the Active Spot, making it easier for Articuno ex to eliminate threats. X Speed: Reduces the Retreat Cost of the Active Pokemon by 1 for the turn.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of the Active Pokemon by 1 for the turn. Poke Ball: Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand.

Adds a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand. Professor’s Research: Draws 2 additional cards.

Draws 2 additional cards. Giant Cape: Grants an additional 20 HP to the attached Pokemon.

Wugtrio ex naturally invites comparisons to Dragonite from Genetic Apex due to their similar attack mechanics. While Dragonite targets four random times compared to Wugtrio’s three, the latter requires less energy and fewer evolution stages, creating a trade-off in power versus accessibility.

This deck thrives on its flexibility and ability to distribute damage across multiple targets. With proper setup, it offers a fun and strategic way to approach battles in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

