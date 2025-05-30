Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Tapu Koko ex deck guide

With each new set, the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta keeps expanding, and the most recent pack, Extradimensional Crisis, is no different. With more than 100 cards, this most recent expansion adds strong Gen 7 creatures and creative tools to improve strategy. Tapu Koko ex stands out among the other contenders as a powerful Lightning-type Pokemon that strikes a balance between power and energy acceleration.
Tapu Koko ex can quickly overwhelm opponents and control the game's pace with the correct deck build. The best Tapu Koko ex deck list, important tactics, and how to maximize the value of your support cards will all be covered in this guide.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tapu Koko ex deck: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tapu Koko ex deck: Key strategy
Tapu Koko ex: The main attacker
- Plasma Hurricane: 20 damage, attaches a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to Tapu Koko ex.
- Mach Bolt: A solid 90 damage for two Lightning and one Colorless energy.
With Plasma Hurricane, Tapu Koko ex can start generating power right away, preparing the way for Mach Bolt as early as turn two. It is a dependable frontline attacker because of its self-sufficiency, particularly when exerting pressure in the early to mid-game.
Magneton and Magnezone: Energy engines and secondary attacker
- Magneton (Genetic Apex) brings the Volt Charge ability, letting it draw Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone each turn. It’s best to keep Magneton on the Bench to build up energy safely.
- Once evolved into Magnezone, it can use Thunder Blast for 110 damage, though it comes at the cost of discarding one Lightning Energy per use. That's why Magneton’s consistent charging is crucial for maintaining pressure without having the shortage if energy.
Oricorio
Safeguard, an ability of Oricorio's Pom-Pom form, totally prevents damage from opponents' ex cards. If you have to play it first in the early game, its move Zzzap is a good attacker in a pinch because it deals 50 damage for just two energy.
Oricorio serves as both a finisher and a stall wall against cards that are unable to get past its power. It works particularly well in matches with no non-ex attackers.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tapu Koko ex deck: Support cards and their roles
- Sabrina: Forces your opponent to rotate their Active Pokemon, potentially disrupting their setup.
- Cyrus: Targets damaged Pokemon on your opponent’s Bench and pulls them forward for a finishing blow.
- Giant Cape: Adds 20 HP to the attached Pokemon, increasing Tapu Koko ex’s survivability.
- Pokemon Center Lady: Heals 30 damage and removes Special Conditions, helping maintain board presence.
- Poke Ball: Grabs a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, aiding consistency in early game setups.
- Professor’s Research: A simple draw engine to keep your hand full and your plays moving.
This Pokemon TCG Pocket Tapu Koko ex deck is excellent at fusing sustained mid-to-late game pressure with early game momentum. The deck is robust and well-rounded thanks to its assortment of potent trainer cards, passive energy acceleration, and dependable support Pokemon from Magneton and Oricorio.
