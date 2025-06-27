Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Primarina ex deck guide

A Primarina ex deck is one of the most anticipated from the Eevee Grove expansion. This is because this card has high HP and a way to heal itself by attacking. Plus, as a Water-type, there are plenty of cards that can assist in extending this Alolan starter's longevity. This can make facing Primarina ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket a daunting task.

In this article, we will look at the best way to use a Primarina ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Primarina ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Popplio 2 Brionne 1 Primarina 1 Primarina ex 2 Regice 1 Rare Candy 2 Irida 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Lillie 2 Hau 2 Guzma 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Primarina ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Primarina ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Primarina ex

HP: 180

180 Move: Hydro Pump — 40 damage for 1 Water Energy + 40 more damage if another Water Energy is attached.

Hydro Pump — 40 damage for 1 Water Energy + 40 more damage if another Water Energy is attached. Move 2: Sparkling Aria — 100 damage for 3 Water Energy + heals 20 damage from itself

Primarina ex doesn't have the highest damage output. Its best move, Sparkling Aria, is a 100 damage move costing 3 Energy. However, even 100 damage is nothing to scoff at, especially when that move also heals the user. With support from Lillie, Irida, and Primarina, Primarina ex aims to be an unkillable wall for the opposition to overcome.

Primarina

HP: 140

140 Ability: Melodious Healing — Heals 30 damage from any 1 Water type on your side of the playing field.

Melodious Healing — Heals 30 damage from any 1 Water type on your side of the playing field. Move: Surf — 60 damage for 1 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy.

The Primarina from Celestial Guardians is here as a healer for Primarina ex. Its job is to use its ability from the Bench to keep the Active Pokemon healthy by healing 30 damage.

Regice

HP: 110

110 Ability: Crystal Body — Prevents the effects of attacks from the opposition to this Pokemon.

Crystal Body — Prevents the effects of attacks from the opposition to this Pokemon. Move: Frost Smash — 50 damage for 2 Water Energy.

This Pokemon's main job is to hold the Active Spot while Primarina ex is setting up on the Bench. Once Primarina ex is ready to go, you can either let your opponent KO it for a single point or pay the Retreat Cost and bring it back to the Bench.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Primarina ex decks

Lillie, Irida, and Rare Candy (Image via TPC)

Lillie: A great Supporter that heals Stage 2 Pokemon, like Primarina ex and Primarina, for 60 HP.

A great Supporter that heals Stage 2 Pokemon, like Primarina ex and Primarina, for 60 HP. Irida: One of the best Supporters for any Water-type deck. Irida heals 40 damage from all of your Pokemon that have a Water Energy attached.

One of the best Supporters for any Water-type deck. Irida heals 40 damage from all of your Pokemon that have a Water Energy attached. Rare Candy: Lets players directly evolve Popplio to Primarina and Primarina ex.

Lets players directly evolve Popplio to Primarina and Primarina ex. Hau: A fantastic new Supporter for Primarina ex, gives a damage boost of 30 for a single turn.

A fantastic new Supporter for Primarina ex, gives a damage boost of 30 for a single turn. Poke Ball: Gets Popplio in your hand very quickly.

Gets Popplio in your hand very quickly. Professor’s Research: Lets you quickly draw two cards.

Lets you quickly draw two cards. Guzma: Discards all Pokemon Tools attached to your opponent's Pokemon

Alternative options for Primarina ex decks

Pyukumuku from Celestial Guardians: Its ability deters opponents from taking early KOs as it deals 50 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon if it happens.

Its ability deters opponents from taking early KOs as it deals 50 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon if it happens. Shaymin from Space-Time Smackdown: Another healing option to consider.

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

