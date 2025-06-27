Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Primarina ex deck guide

A Primarina ex deck is one of the most anticipated from the Eevee Grove expansion. This is because this card has high HP and a way to heal itself by attacking. Plus, as a Water-type, there are plenty of cards that can assist in extending this Alolan starter's longevity. This can make facing Primarina ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket a daunting task.
In this article, we will look at the best way to use a Primarina ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Primarina ex deck: Cards you need
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Primarina ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Primarina ex
- HP: 180
- Move: Hydro Pump — 40 damage for 1 Water Energy + 40 more damage if another Water Energy is attached.
- Move 2: Sparkling Aria — 100 damage for 3 Water Energy + heals 20 damage from itself
Primarina ex doesn't have the highest damage output. Its best move, Sparkling Aria, is a 100 damage move costing 3 Energy. However, even 100 damage is nothing to scoff at, especially when that move also heals the user. With support from Lillie, Irida, and Primarina, Primarina ex aims to be an unkillable wall for the opposition to overcome.
Primarina
- HP: 140
- Ability: Melodious Healing — Heals 30 damage from any 1 Water type on your side of the playing field.
- Move: Surf — 60 damage for 1 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy.
The Primarina from Celestial Guardians is here as a healer for Primarina ex. Its job is to use its ability from the Bench to keep the Active Pokemon healthy by healing 30 damage.
Regice
- HP: 110
- Ability: Crystal Body — Prevents the effects of attacks from the opposition to this Pokemon.
- Move: Frost Smash — 50 damage for 2 Water Energy.
This Pokemon's main job is to hold the Active Spot while Primarina ex is setting up on the Bench. Once Primarina ex is ready to go, you can either let your opponent KO it for a single point or pay the Retreat Cost and bring it back to the Bench.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Primarina ex decks
- Lillie: A great Supporter that heals Stage 2 Pokemon, like Primarina ex and Primarina, for 60 HP.
- Irida: One of the best Supporters for any Water-type deck. Irida heals 40 damage from all of your Pokemon that have a Water Energy attached.
- Rare Candy: Lets players directly evolve Popplio to Primarina and Primarina ex.
- Hau: A fantastic new Supporter for Primarina ex, gives a damage boost of 30 for a single turn.
- Poke Ball: Gets Popplio in your hand very quickly.
- Professor’s Research: Lets you quickly draw two cards.
- Guzma: Discards all Pokemon Tools attached to your opponent's Pokemon
Alternative options for Primarina ex decks
- Pyukumuku from Celestial Guardians: Its ability deters opponents from taking early KOs as it deals 50 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon if it happens.
- Shaymin from Space-Time Smackdown: Another healing option to consider.
