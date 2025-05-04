Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Decidueye ex deck guide

With the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set live, players are flocking back to the game, keen to discover new deck potential. Among the new Alola newcomers, Decidueye ex stands out as a top choice for players who love strategic plays and disruptive strategy.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at why the Decidueye ex deck excels in today's meta and how you can build and pilot it successfully.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Decidueye ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Rowlet 2 Decidueye 2 Spiritomb (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Rare Candy 2 Leaf Cape 2 Poison Barb 2 X Speed 1 Iono 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Lillie 2

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Decidueye ex deck: Strategy and playstyle

All Decidueye ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye ex

Ad

HP: 170

170 Razor Leaf: Delivers a consistent 80 damage for two Grass Energy.

Delivers a consistent 80 damage for two Grass Energy. Pierce the Pain: For two Colorless Energy, it targets any one of your opponent’s Pokemon that already has damage counters, dealing a solid 100 damage.

While Razor Leaf does straightforward decent damage, the real power of Decidueye ex lies in Pierce the Pain. This ability allows you to ignore the opponent’s active Pokemon and strike weak or damaged targets on the bench.

Ad

With its good bulk, Decidueye ex can stay on the field long enough to dish out repeated pressure and pick off important points.

Spiritomb

HP: 80

80 Swirling Disaster: Deals 10 damage to every opposing Pokemon.

Even though its damage can appear disappointing on initial glance, Spiritomb takes on a key support/setup role. Its spread damage puts pressure on the other Pokemon, opening up crucial chances for Decidueye's Pierce the Pain.

It also provides you with room to maneuver and position your bench without being strictly passive, quietly altering the board state in your direction.

Ad

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Decidueye ex deck: Key Trainer and Item cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rare Candy: This is crucial to speed up Rowlet’s evolution into Decidueye ex in a single turn, skipping the middle stage entirely.

This is crucial to speed up Rowlet’s evolution into Decidueye ex in a single turn, skipping the middle stage entirely. Leaf Cape: Boosts Decidueye ex’s HP by 30, turning it into an even bulkier threat that’s harder to knock out.

Boosts Decidueye ex’s HP by 30, turning it into an even bulkier threat that’s harder to knock out. Poison Barb: Best used on Spiritomb, it punishes opposing attackers with Poison, adding chip damage and encouraging misplays or switching.

Best used on Spiritomb, it punishes opposing attackers with Poison, adding chip damage and encouraging misplays or switching. X Speed: Grants a free switch between benched and active Pokemon, a strong tempo tool when repositioning attackers or stalling.

Grants a free switch between benched and active Pokemon, a strong tempo tool when repositioning attackers or stalling. Iono: A solid hand reset tool.

A solid hand reset tool. Poke Ball: Helps you find and play basic Pokemon early, aiding consistency.

Helps you find and play basic Pokemon early, aiding consistency. Professor’s Research: Draws 2 cards; refreshes hand.

Draws 2 cards; refreshes hand. Lillie: Heals 60 HP from a Stage 2 Pokemon, perfect for sustaining Decidueye ex in prolonged battles.

Ad

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Decidueye ex deck: Alternative options to consider

If you’re looking to customize or adapt the deck, consider these substitutions:

Lurantis: Its Petal Blizzard deals 20 damage to all opponent Pokemon for just one Grass Energy. It’s more potent than Spiritomb in terms of damage output, but requires evolution from Fomantis. Greninja: With Water Shuriken, it deals 20 damage to any opponent’s Pokemon. A great way to activate Decidueye’s Pierce the Pain, though it may require Grass- and Water-type energy management. Erika: Cures any Grass-type Pokemon for 50 HP. Although Lillie restores more, Erika is not bound to Stage 2 Pokemon, so she's more versatile, particularly if you count other Grass evolutions such as Lurantis.

Ad

The Decidueye ex deck provides a combination of systematic targeting and consistent frontline presence, backed by effective healing, evolution acceleration, and status effects, so when selecting alternate cards, bear that in mind

Also read: How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨