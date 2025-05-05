Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dhelmise ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced new cards for players to try out, including Dhelmise ex. As this card is a Grass-type, a Dhelmise ex deck will focus heavily on cards synergizing with Grass-types. This includes utilizing supporters like Erika, who can heal it, or the newly added Leaf Cape, which increases its HP stat.

Ad

In this guide, we will look at the best Dhelmise ex decks for players to use.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Dhelmise ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Moves Dhelmise ex 2 Eevee 2 Leafeon ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Leaf Cape 2 Erika 2 Leaf 2 Poison Barb 2 Sabrina 1 Pokemon Communication 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Strategy and playstyle of Dhelmise ex decks

All the Dhelmise ex cards in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Dhelmise ex

Ad

HP: 140

Move: Anchor Shot — 80 damage for 2 Grass Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + During your opponent's next turn, the Defending Pokemon can't retreat.

The main damage dealer of the deck. Dhelmise ex is meant to set up on the bench, and once done, it should swap in. Its attack should be used to not only deal damage but also prevent them from retreating.

Leafeon ex

HP: 140

Ability: Forest Breath — If this Pokémon is in the Active Spot during your turn, you may take a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Grass Pokémon.

Ad

Move: Solar Beam — 70 damage for 1 Grass Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

Leafeon ex's ability is useful to help Dhelmise ex set up. Additionally, it can act as a secondary attacker in the deck.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Key Trainer and Item cards of Dhelmise ex decks

Leaf, Leafeon ex, and Leaf Cape in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Leaf Cape: Boosts Dhelmise ex’s HP by 30, making it harder to knock out.

Boosts Dhelmise ex’s HP by 30, making it harder to knock out. Poke Ball: Helps you find Dhelmise ex early, letting you set up faster.

Helps you find Dhelmise ex early, letting you set up faster. Professor’s Research: One of the best cards in the game, letting players quickly draw two cards.

One of the best cards in the game, letting players quickly draw two cards. Erika: Great healer for Grass-type decks, letting Dhelmise ex and Leafeon ex heal off up to 50 damage done to them.

Great healer for Grass-type decks, letting Dhelmise ex and Leafeon ex heal off up to 50 damage done to them. Leaf: If Dhelmise ex is too damaged, Leaf is a great card to retreat without having to spend any of the Grass energy attached to it.

If Dhelmise ex is too damaged, Leaf is a great card to retreat without having to spend any of the Grass energy attached to it. Poison Barb: A tool best used on Leafeon ex while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison and may cause the opponent to second-guess themself.

A tool best used on Leafeon ex while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison and may cause the opponent to second-guess themself. Sabrina: A useful supporter to disrupt the opponent's plan by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending an Active Pokemon you cannot knock out at this point away.

A useful supporter to disrupt the opponent's plan by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending an Active Pokemon you cannot knock out at this point away. Pokemon Communication: Can be used for a better draw in the hope of getting a useful Pokemon card.

Ad

Also read: Best tips to maximise the new Pokemon TCG Pocket pack expansion

Alternative options for Dhelmise ex decks

Serperior: This Grass-type mon has an ability called Jungle Totem, which allows a single Grass Energy to work as two. However, as a Stage 2 mon, it will most likely need Rare Candy support.

This Grass-type mon has an ability called Jungle Totem, which allows a single Grass Energy to work as two. However, as a Stage 2 mon, it will most likely need Rare Candy support. Grass-type Attackers that use 1 Grass Energy: If players have difficulty using two ex mons (especially with the prevalence of Oricorio), they might consider some non-ex alternatives in their Dhelmise ex deck. Some options include Scyther, Tsareena, Masquerain, Cherrim, and Whimsicott. However, these are secondary attackers at best and do not provide the utility of Leafeon ex.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨