Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event, which runs from February 21, 2025, to February 27, 2025, offers players a chance to collect powerful Darkness-type cards from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island. It provides opportunities to obtain rare cards, complete missions, and earn valuable rewards.

Players can participate in Bonus Picks (free) and Rare Picks (paid) to collect Darkness-type Pokemon, such as Weavile ex, Darkrai, and Weezing. Here’s everything you need to know about this limited-time event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick Event: Bonus Pick (free)

Major highlighted cards that are available in this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Bonus Picks in Pokemon TCG Pocket have a 15% chance of appearing whenever a new pick is shown on the screen. There are 10 possible Bonus Pick combinations, each with a 10% chance of appearing.

Possible Bonus Pick combinations:

One Shop Ticket, one Wonder Hourglass, one Pack Hourglass, Honchkrow, Mightyena

Murkrow, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, Koffing

One Shop Ticket, one Wonder Hourglass, one Pack Hourglass, Honchkrow, Spiritomb

Murkrow, Sneasel, Poochyena, Croagunk, Koffing

One Shop Ticket, one Wonder Hourglass, one Pack Hourglass, Skuntank, Mightyena

Murkrow, Croagunk, Poochyena, Stunky, Koffing

Sneasel, Croagunk, Poochyena, Stunky, Koffing

Sneasel, Croagunk, Murkrow, Stunky, Koffing

Sneasel, Croagunk, Murkrow, Stunky, Poochyena

One Shop Ticket, one Wonder Hourglass, one Pack Hourglass, Skuntank, Spiritomb

Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick Event: Rare Picks (paid)

Rare Picks have a 1.2% chance of appearing each time the Wonder Pick screen refreshes. They provide two possible card combinations, each with a 50% chance of appearing. The first three cards in both combinations are Weavile ex, Darkrai, and Weezing from Genetic Apex.

Possible Rare Pick combinations:

Weavile ex, Darkrai, Weezing, Skuntank, Spiritomb

Weavile ex, Darkrai, Weezing, Mightyena, Honchkrow

Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick Event-exclusive missions and rewards

Event-exclusive missions and Flair for Weavile ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Completing event missions will grant players Shop Tickets and Wonder Hourglasses. Here’s a breakdown of the available missions and rewards:

Collect one Weavile ex card: One Wonder Hourglass and one Shop Ticket

One Wonder Hourglass and one Shop Ticket Wonder pick three times: One Wonder Hourglass and one Shop Ticket

One Wonder Hourglass and one Shop Ticket Wonder pick five times: Three Wonder Hourglasses and three Shop Tickets

Three Wonder Hourglasses and three Shop Tickets Collect five Darkness cards: Two Wonder Hourglasses and three Shop Tickets

Two Wonder Hourglasses and three Shop Tickets Collect 10 Darkness cards: Three Wonder Hourglasses and five Shop Tickets

Three Wonder Hourglasses and five Shop Tickets Collect 15 Darkness cards: Four Wonder Hourglasses and seven Shop Tickets

Those who participate in the Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event can also earn the exclusive Bursts Flair: Purple for Weavile ex, which adds a unique visual touch to your card collection.

Weavile ex is the event's key prize, offering an aggressive competitive playstyle that can quickly build momentum. When paired with Darkrai ex, its Scratching Nails attack and Nightmare Aura ability allow it to deal consistent 90-damage hits each turn.

Meanwhile, Weezing remains one of the best Darkness-type Pokemon, thanks to its Poisoning ability and synergy with Koga.

The Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is a great opportunity for players to expand their Darkness-type collection while earning valuable rewards.

Whether you’re aiming for the rare Weavile ex, taking advantage of the Bonus Picks, or completing event missions, there’s plenty to enjoy in this limited-time event. Make sure to participate before it ends on February 27, 2025.

