5 most impactful changes in Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders update

The Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders update, announced on February 28, 2024, introduces a series of changes and enhancements that promise to reshape the competitive landscape. Starting March 1, 2024, trainers will experience a refreshed battle environment, including move updates and special events. In this article, we will delve into the five most impactful changes accompanying this update.

The new season kicks off with a rank reset and immediate access to end-of-season rewards. Rank-up requirements remain unchanged. The update outlines schedules for leagues and cups, introduces special events like the GO Battle Weekend and the 2024 Pokemon Europe International Championships, updates specific moves, and offers guaranteed encounters at certain ranks once per season.

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders update: 5 majorly impactful changes

1) Feraligatr and Shadow Claw

Feraligatr in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Feraligatr receiving Shadow Claw as a Ghost-type Fast move significantly alters its battle dynamics. Although Shadow Claw does not benefit from STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) with Feraligatr's Water typing, its ability to deal six damage and generate eight energy in the Pokemon GO Battle League ensures it provides excellent coverage against a variety of opponents.

This update transforms Feraligatr into a more versatile contender, capable of surprising opponents with unexpected Ghost-type attacks.

2) Goodra and Aqua Tail

Goodra in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Goodra's addition of Aqua Tail, a Water-type Charge move, broadens its arsenal, allowing it to tackle opponents with efficient energy usage. Despite lacking STAB, the move's consistent 55 damage output for 35 energy in the Pokemon GO Battle League makes it a formidable option for Goodra.

This gives it a quicker attack option, enhancing its role as a bulky and resilient fighter who can strike back against opponents more swiftly.

3) Empoleon and Steel Wing

Empoleon in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Empoleon's acquisition of Steel Wing, a Steel-type Fast move, directly benefits from STAB, making it a more potent force in battles. With its ability to deal seven damage and generate seven energy in the Pokemon GO Battle League, Empoleon becomes a stronger contender against Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon.

This move solidifies Empoleon's position as a steel-clad warrior, ready to take on a wider range of adversaries with increased effectiveness.

4) Gallade and Psycho Cut

Gallade in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade being updated to include Psycho Cut, a Psychic-type Fast move, reinforces its psychic prowess. Benefiting from STAB, the move's efficient energy generation of nine energy in the Pokemon GO Battle League, despite its modest three damage output, makes Gallade a more strategic choice.

This update enhances Gallade's ability to charge its powerful Charge moves quickly, making it a more threatening presence on the battlefield.

5) Kommo-o and Brick Break

Kommo-o in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

The introduction of Brick Break, a Fighting-type Charge move, to Kommo-o's move pool is a game-changer. With STAB, its 40 damage output for 40 energy in the Battle League, Kommo-o is poised to break through defenses more effectively.

This addition diversifies the critter's combat strategy, enabling it to deal with Steel, Rock, Ice, and Normal types more efficiently, increasing its utility and threat level in battles.

The World of Wonders update introduces strategic depth to the Pokemon GO Battle League, with move updates significantly impacting the competitive viability of several Pokemon. These changes encourage one to rethink strategies and adapt to the evolving meta.

As trainers worldwide gear up for the new season, the battle for supremacy in the Pokemon GO Battle League will surely be more exciting than ever.

