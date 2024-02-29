Pokemon GO World of Wonders: All GO Battle League move updates

Pokemon GO World of Wonders is here, and with it, a slew of GO Battle League move updates. This includes several changes to the power and energy requirements of existing moves, the addition of new moves, as well as the expansion of move pools of several Pocket Monsters.

Being aware of these changes is crucial for Go Battle League enthusiasts to adapt their strategies for the new season. This article highlights all the GO Battle League move updates for Pokemon GO World of Wonders.

All new moves in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

Metal Sound (Fast Attack)

Stats:

Trainer Battles: 3 power

Gyms and raids: 6 power

All Pocket Monsters that can learn Metal sound:

Magnemite

Magneton

Wormadam (Trash Cloak)

Bronzong

Magnezone

Klink

Klang

Kilnklang

Psywave (Fast Attack)

Stats:

Trainer Battles: 3 power

Gyms and raids: 4 power

All Pocket Monsters that can learn Psywave:

Mr. Mime

Misdreavus

Lunatone

Solrock

Mismagius

Inkay

Malamar

Sand Attack (Fast Attack)

Stats:

Trainer Battles: 2 power

Gyms and raids: 4 power

All Pocket Monsters that can learn Sand Attack:

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Furfrou

Sandygast

Palossand

Attack balance changes in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

Here are all the GO Battle League move updates for Season 18:

Shadow Bone: Power increased from 75 to 80.

Power increased from 75 to 80. Brick Break: Energy cost increased, and it is now guaranteed to lower the target's Defense by one stage.

Energy cost increased, and it is now guaranteed to lower the target's Defense by one stage. Cross Chop: Power increased from 50 to 55.

Power increased from 50 to 55. Aqua Tail: Power increased from 50 to 55.

Power increased from 50 to 55. Water Pulse: Power increased from 70 to 80.

Attack availability updates in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

All the new moves that existing Pocket Monsters can learn are:

Goodra - Aqua Tail (Charged)

Empoleon - Steel Wing (Fast)

Feraligatr - Shadow Claw (Fast)

Gallade - Psycho Cut (Fast)

Araquanid - Water Pulse (Charged)

Throh - Brick Break (Charged)

Sawk - Brick Break (Charged)

Krookodile - Brick Break (Charged)

Crabawler - Brick Break (Charged)

Crabominable - Brick Break (Charged)

Hakamo-o - Brick Break (Charged)

Kommo-o - Brick Break (Charged)

Digglett - Mud Shot (Fast)

Dugtrio - Mud Shot (Fast)

Graveler - Mud Shot (Fast)

Golem - Mud Shot (Fast)

Starmie - Psybeam (Charged)

Kirlia - Draining Kiss (Charged)

Lileep - Bullet Seed (Fast)

Gastrodon - Earthquake (Charged)

Most impactful GO Battle League move updates for Season 18

The most impactful GO Battle League move updates for Season 18 are as follows:

Feraligatr getting access to Shadow Claw dramatically increases its viability in the Great and Ultra League. In fact, it can potentially become one of the best Water-type in the game.

Goodra has a strong Bait Move in the form of Aqua Tail. It can act as a budget Palkia for the Great League.

Empoleon and Gallade with Steel Wing and Psycho Cut, respectively, are a lot more spammy than they used to be.

This wraps up our foray into the GO Battle League move updates for Pokemon GO World of Wonders. You can check out our other GBL guides as well:

