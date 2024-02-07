Pokemon GO Battle League: Teams of the Week (February 2-9) 

The Pokemon GO Battle League is this mobile game's PvP arena. It has three main formats: Great League (with a 1,500 CP cap), Ultra League (with a 2,500 CP cap), and Master League (no cap). Each week, special Cup formats are introduced that have quirky restrictions. These usually allow or disallow the participation of Pocket Monsters in certain categories.
Each format in the Pokemon GO Battle League's meta is shaped by the latest releases as well as balance updates from the start of a season. This meta can shift over time with the launch of new Pocket Monsters or simply their reappearance during an event.
From February 2-9, the Ultra League and the Hisui Cup: Great League edition are afoot. This article highlights two excellent teams you can try out during this period.
Pokemon GO Battle League Ultra League: Team of the Week (February 2-9)
Lead - Annihilape
Base stats
- Attack: 220
- Defense: 178
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15 (2,492 CP at level 28.5)
- Candy XL is not required
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attack: Ice Punch and Shadow Ball
Safe Switch: Galarian Stunfisk
Base stats
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 240
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15 (2,445 CP at level 50)
- Candy XL is a must-have
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attack: Rock Slide and Earthquake
Closer: Mandibuzz
Base stats
- Attack: 129
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15 (2,417 CP at level 50)
- Candy XL is a must-have
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attack: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse
Pokemon GO Battle League Hisui Cup (Great League Edition): Team of the Week (February 2-9)
Lead - Lucario
Base stats
- Attack: 236
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15 (1,494 CP at level 20.5)
- Candy XL is not required
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attack: Ice Punch and Shadow Ball
Safe Switch: Gastrodon
Base stats
- Attack: 169
- Defense: 143
- Stamina: 244
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14 (1,500 CP at level 24.5)
- Candy XL is not required
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attack: Body Slam and Earth Power
Closer: Lickilicky
Base stats
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/10 (1,500 CP at level 23.5)
- Candy XL is not required
Best moveset
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attack: Body Slam and Earthquake
From February 9 to February 16, the Master League and the Evolution Cup will be underway in the Pokemon GO Battle League.
