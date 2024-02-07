Pokemon GO Battle League: Teams of the Week (February 2-9) 

The Pokemon GO Battle League is this mobile game's PvP arena. It has three main formats: Great League (with a 1,500 CP cap), Ultra League (with a 2,500 CP cap), and Master League (no cap). Each week, special Cup formats are introduced that have quirky restrictions. These usually allow or disallow the participation of Pocket Monsters in certain categories.

Each format in the Pokemon GO Battle League's meta is shaped by the latest releases as well as balance updates from the start of a season. This meta can shift over time with the launch of new Pocket Monsters or simply their reappearance during an event.

From February 2-9, the Ultra League and the Hisui Cup: Great League edition are afoot. This article highlights two excellent teams you can try out during this period.

Pokemon GO Battle League Ultra League: Team of the Week (February 2-9)

Annihilape, Galarian Stunfisk, and Mandibuzz (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lead - Annihilape

Base stats

Attack: 220

Defense: 178

Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15 (2,492 CP at level 28.5)

Candy XL is not required

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attack: Ice Punch and Shadow Ball

Safe Switch: Galarian Stunfisk

Base stats

Attack: 144

Defense: 171

Stamina: 240

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15 (2,445 CP at level 50)

Candy XL is a must-have

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Charged Attack: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Closer: Mandibuzz

Base stats

Attack: 129

Defense: 205

Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15 (2,417 CP at level 50)

Candy XL is a must-have

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Charged Attack: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Pokemon GO Battle League Hisui Cup (Great League Edition): Team of the Week (February 2-9)

Lucario, Gastrodon, Lickilicky (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lead - Lucario

Base stats

Attack: 236

Defense: 144

Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15 (1,494 CP at level 20.5)

Candy XL is not required

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attack: Ice Punch and Shadow Ball

Safe Switch: Gastrodon

Base stats

Attack: 169

Defense: 143

Stamina: 244

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14 (1,500 CP at level 24.5)

Candy XL is not required

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Charged Attack: Body Slam and Earth Power

Closer: Lickilicky

Base stats

Attack: 161

Defense: 181

Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/10 (1,500 CP at level 23.5)

Candy XL is not required

Best moveset

Fast Attack: Lick

Charged Attack: Body Slam and Earthquake

From February 9 to February 16, the Master League and the Evolution Cup will be underway in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

