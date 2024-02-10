5 best Evolution Cup Great League edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

To succeed in any format of Pokemon GO Battle League, you need strong, meta-relevant Pocket Monsters, and these Evolution Cup Great League edition teams can help. The special format kicks off at 1 pm PT on February 9, 2024, and ends at 1 pm on February 16, 2024.

Any Pocket Monster that has evolved once and can evolve again can be included in your Evolution Cup Great League edition team in Pokemon GO, as long as they are 1,500 CP or less. This article contains five strong team suggestions.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Evolution Cup Great League edition teams for Pokemon GO Season 17

1) Hakamo-O, Metang, and Haunter

Hakomo-O, Metang, and Haunter (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Hakamo-O Lead Dragon Tail Dragon Claw and Brick Break Metang Switch Metal Claw Gyro Ball and Psyshock Haunter Closer Shadow Claw Shadow Ball and Ice Punch

This lineup is strong against most Evolution Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO. This includes matchups against Hakamo-o, Nidorino, Dragonair, Haunter, Arctibax, Togetic, and Sealio.

Its biggest threats are from Crocalor, Ursaring, Vigoroth, Zweilous, Marshtomp, Primeape, Chansey, and even uncommon picks such as Gothorita, Galarian Linoone, and Fletchinder.

Overall, the team has excellent coverage, resisting 16 elemental types and being able to hit 14 for super-effective damage. This team is most effective against Rock-, Grass-, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters.

2) Sealeo, Shadow Dusclops, and Shadow Golbat

Sealeo, Shadow Dusclops, and Shadow Golbat (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Sealeo Lead Powder Snow Body Slam and Aurora Beam Shadow Dusclops Switch Hex Ice Punch and Poltergeist Shadow Golbat Closer Wing Attack Poison Fang and Ominous Wind*

This Evolution Cup Great League edition team's strongest matchups are against Hakamo-o, Nidorino, Nidorina, Dragonair, Marshtomp, Chansey, and more.

Its biggest threats are from Haunter, Magneton, Crocalor, Alolan Graveler, Luxio, and even uncommon picks such as Shelgon, Lairon, and Ursaring.

Overall, the team resists nine elemental types and can hit nine for super-effective damage. This team is most effective against Fairy-, Fighting-, Grass-, and Bug-type Pocket Monsters.

3) Crocalor, Charjabug, and Marshtomp

Crocalor, Charjabug, and Marshtomp (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Crocalor Lead Incinerate Crunch and Disarming Voice Charjabug Switch Volt Switch* X-Scissor and Discharge Marshtomp Closer Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Surf

This Evolution Cup Great League edition team, consisting of two Starters in Pokemon GO, is strong against Golbat, Charjabug, Sealeo, Haunter, Chansey, Metang, and more.

Its most significant threats are Zweilous, Dragonair, Dusclops, Fraxure, Arctibax, Vigoroth, Machoke, and even uncommon picks such as Datrix, Staravia, Dewott, and Kantonian Graveler.

Overall, the team resists 10 elemental types and hits 16 for super-effective damage. This team works well against Steel-, Dark-, and Poison-type Pocket Monsters.

4) Alolan Graveller, Vigoroth, and Golbat

Alolan Graveller, Vigoroth, and Golbat (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Alolan Graveller Lead Volt Switch Rock Blast and Stone Edge Vigoroth Switch Counter Body Slam and Rock Slide Golbat Closer Wing Attack Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

This Evolution Cup Great League edition team does well against Golbat, Charjabug, Haunter, Sealeo, Togetic, Chanse, Nidorina, Nidorino, and several others.

Dragonair, Dusclops, Hakamo-o, Zweilous, Marshtomp, Primeape, Arctibax, and even uncommon picks like Grotle, Gloom, Ivysaur, and Lairon are among the biggest threats to this team.

Overall, the team resists 11 elemental types and hits 14 for super-effective damage. It works best against Flying-, Bug-, and Grass-type Pocket Monsters.

5) Charjabug, Togetic, and Primeape

Charjabug, Togetic, and Primeape (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Charjabug Lead Volt Switch* X-Scissor and Discharge Togetic Switch Fairy Wind Ancient Power and Aerial Ace Primeape Closer Counter Ice Punch and Close Combat

The final Evolution Cup Great League edition team has strong matchups against Hakamo-o, Zweilous, Dragonair, Primeape, Marshtomp, Sealeo, Chansey, and several others.

Dusclops, Nidorino, Nidorina, Vigoroth, Haunter, Piloswine, are common adversaries this team doesn't do that well against. Some uncommon picks that do well on this team are Gothorita, Gurdurr, Fletchinder, Lairon, Combusken, Galarian Mr. Mime, and Boldore.

Overall, the team resists nine elemental types and hits 14 for super-effective damage. It is most effective against Bug-, Dark-, and Grass-type Pocket Monsters.

