Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League edition returns to Pokemon GO at 1 pm PT on February 9, 2024, and will be around for only one week, expiring at the same time on February 16, 2024. The format allows you to use all Pocket Monsters—less than 1,500 CP—that have evolved once and can evolve again.

If you are looking for the best team choices in Pokemon GO Evolution Cup, this article suggests the best leads, safe switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best leads for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Golbat or Shadow Golbat

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 176

: 176 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

2) Dusclops

Base stats

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 202

: 202 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/11/14

Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Hex

Hex Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Poltergeist

3) Haunter

Base stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 258

: 258 Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Ice Punch

Honorable mentions

Vigoroth : Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam

: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam Machoke : Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop*

: Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop* Primeape : Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat

: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat Dragonair : Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Body Slam

: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Body Slam Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Vigoroth

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 176

: 176 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

2) Dragonair or Shadow Dragonair

Base stats

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 202

: 202 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Body Slam

3) Hakamo-o

Base stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 258

: 258 Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Brick Break and Dragon Claw

Honorable mentions

Golbat : Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball Dusclops : Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist

: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist Arctibax : Dragon Breath + Icy Wind and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath + Icy Wind and Dragon Claw Charjabug : Volt Switch* + Discharge and X-Scissor

: Volt Switch* + Discharge and X-Scissor Primeape: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat

Best closers for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best closers for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Piloswine

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 176

: 176 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/10

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow*

Powder Snow* Charged Attacks: Avalanche and Stone Edge

2) Charjabug

Base stats

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 202

: 202 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Volt Switch*

Volt Switch* Charged Attacks: Discharge and X-Scissor

3) Marshtomp or Shadow Marshtomp

Base stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 258

: 258 Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Surf and Mud Bomb

Honorable mentions

Dusclops : Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist

: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist Magneton : Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot Haunter : Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Ice Punch

: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Ice Punch Vigoroth : Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam

: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam Staravia: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Fly