Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League edition returns to Pokemon GO at 1 pm PT on February 9, 2024, and will be around for only one week, expiring at the same time on February 16, 2024. The format allows you to use all Pocket Monsters—less than 1,500 CP—that have evolved once and can evolve again.
If you are looking for the best team choices in Pokemon GO Evolution Cup, this article suggests the best leads, safe switches, and closers.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League
1) Golbat or Shadow Golbat
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 176
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Poison Fang and Shadow Ball
2) Dusclops
Base stats
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 202
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/11/14
- Candy XL is recommended but not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Hex
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Poltergeist
3) Haunter
Base stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 258
- Stamina: 260
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Ice Punch
Honorable mentions
- Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam
- Machoke: Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop*
- Primeape: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat
- Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Body Slam
- Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League
1) Vigoroth
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 176
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide
2) Dragonair or Shadow Dragonair
Base stats
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 202
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Body Slam
3) Hakamo-o
Base stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 258
- Stamina: 260
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Brick Break and Dragon Claw
Honorable mentions
- Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball
- Dusclops: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist
- Arctibax: Dragon Breath + Icy Wind and Dragon Claw
- Charjabug: Volt Switch* + Discharge and X-Scissor
- Primeape: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat
Best closers for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League
1) Piloswine
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 176
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/10
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
- Charged Attacks: Avalanche and Stone Edge
2) Charjabug
Base stats
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 202
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch*
- Charged Attacks: Discharge and X-Scissor
3) Marshtomp or Shadow Marshtomp
Base stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 258
- Stamina: 260
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Surf and Mud Bomb
Honorable mentions
- Dusclops: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist
- Magneton: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
- Haunter: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Ice Punch
- Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam
- Staravia: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Fly