By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 09, 2024 12:44 GMT
Pokemon GO - Evolution Cup team choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League edition returns to Pokemon GO at 1 pm PT on February 9, 2024, and will be around for only one week, expiring at the same time on February 16, 2024. The format allows you to use all Pocket Monsters—less than 1,500 CP—that have evolved once and can evolve again.

If you are looking for the best team choices in Pokemon GO Evolution Cup, this article suggests the best leads, safe switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best leads for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Golbat or Shadow Golbat

Base stats

  • Attack: 182
  • Defense: 176
  • Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

2) Dusclops

Base stats

  • Attack: 180
  • Defense: 202
  • Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/11/14
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Hex
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Poltergeist

3) Haunter

Base stats

  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 258
  • Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Ice Punch

Honorable mentions

  • Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam
  • Machoke: Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop*
  • Primeape: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat
  • Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Body Slam
  • Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Vigoroth

Base stats

  • Attack: 182
  • Defense: 176
  • Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

2) Dragonair or Shadow Dragonair

Base stats

  • Attack: 180
  • Defense: 202
  • Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Body Slam

3) Hakamo-o

Base stats

  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 258
  • Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Brick Break and Dragon Claw

Honorable mentions

  • Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball
  • Dusclops: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist
  • Arctibax: Dragon Breath + Icy Wind and Dragon Claw
  • Charjabug: Volt Switch* + Discharge and X-Scissor
  • Primeape: Counter + Ice Punch and Close Combat

Best closers for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup: Great League

Best closers for Pokemon GO Evolution Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Piloswine

Base stats

  • Attack: 182
  • Defense: 176
  • Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/10
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
  • Charged Attacks: Avalanche and Stone Edge

2) Charjabug

Base stats

  • Attack: 180
  • Defense: 202
  • Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Volt Switch*
  • Charged Attacks: Discharge and X-Scissor

3) Marshtomp or Shadow Marshtomp

Base stats

  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 258
  • Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 2/15/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Surf and Mud Bomb

Honorable mentions

  • Dusclops: Hex + Ice Punch and Poltergeist
  • Magneton: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
  • Haunter: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Ice Punch
  • Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam
  • Staravia: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Fly