Niantic introduces changes to Pokemon GO Code Redemption on Android

Niantic has just released a recent statement detailing some changes coming to the Android versions of Pokemon GO. These changes will target code redemption and how players on Android devices will be able to redeem said promotional codes. Nevertheless, the new method will be much more complicated than it was prior for these players.

For whatever reason, Niantic decided to do away with the in-app code redemption feature present in the Android releases of Pokemon GO. While Niantic did give their reasoning in this post on the game's official website, it makes very little sense when under a skeptical lens. Here is what players need to know about the new code redemption changes.

Code redemption changes coming to Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For those unaware, the method of redeeming codes on Android devices before this change was a simple code entry menu from the game's in-app store. This was a very consumer-friendly feature that allowed players to enter codes right from the game, rather than requiring players to access an external website, log into the said site, and wait for their rewards after entering the code.

While the logical next step would be to integrate this code into the iOS releases of the game, Niantic has instead decided to take the code entirely away from Android versions, now requiring everybody to close the game, access, and log into the Web Store and navigating the webpage before they can redeem their code.

In their announcement, Niantic claims to be doing this so everything can be in a one-stop shop, but it would be much easier if they transferred the offers from the shop into Pokemon GO's in-app store instead.

As it stands, Niantic is removing a quality-of-life feature from the Android release for no other reason than to make things "more fair" for iOS users who have had to use this method of redemption already.

The reason for Niantic's heavy focus on this external webpage is unknown. As it stands, this "one-stop shop" has fewer items to offer than the in-game store. Nevertheless, these are the changes being made, and players will just have to roll with it.

How to redeem codes in Pokemon GO

Since there is currently no way to access the GO Web Store from the app directly, players will have to go to the website themselves. The direct link for redeeming codes can be found here. Outside of this, players will need to find the page themselves, considering that the title lacks a readily available link that takes them there.

Once they find the Web Store, the next step is to find the Code Redemption page. Thankfully, this option is towards the top of the site, labeled as "Offer Redemption." Once players find this page, it will prompt them to log into their game account. After doing so, a text box will appear for players to enter their codes.