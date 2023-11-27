Pokemon GO shop: Prices, boxes, items and offerings (November 2023)

While Pokemon GO can be played without spending any real-life money, trainers can shell out to get their hands on lucrative offers, boxes, items and more through the in-game currency PokeCoins. Niantic regularly updates what is available in the in-game store while periodically offering special boxes and price changes for players to take advantage of.

While looking at the different deals and their content may entice players to spend on them, Pokemon GO can be thoroughly enjoyed without it, too. They can choose to buy exclusive event tickets when they are live that offer special encounters, like Keldeo.

Pokemon GO shop items (November 2023)

The items and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

Item Cost Remote Raid Pass 195 3x Remote Raid Passes 525 Premium Battle Pass 100 3x Premium Battle Passes 250 Egg Incubator 150 Super Incubator 200 Poffin 100 20x Poke Balls 100 100x Poke Balls 460 200x Poke Balls 800 Incense 40 8x Incense 250 Rocket Radar 200 Star Piece 100 8x Star Pieces 640 10x Max Potions 200 Lucky Egg 80 8x Lucky Eggs 500 6x Max Revives 180 Glacial Lure Module 180 Mossy Lure Module 180 Magnetic Lure Module 180 Rainy Lure Module 180 Lure Module 100 8x Lure Modules 680

Pokemon GO shop boxes (November 2023)

The currently available boxes and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

Box Cost Content Starter Box $2.99 3x Premium Battle Pass, 3x Super Incubator, 30x Poke Ball, 3x Lucky Egg Daily Free Box Free 2x Poke Ball, 1x Great Ball, 1x Potion Remote Raid Box 615 PokeCoins 1x Super Incubator, 3x Remote Raid pass Explorer Box 775 PokeCoins 1x Incense, 3x Super Incubator, 3x Egg Incubator, 1x Poffin Hatch Box 1990 PokeCOins 10x Super Incubator, 1x Star Piece, 12x Egg Incubator, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO shop upgrades (November 2023)

The currently available upgrades and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

Box Cost (PokeCoins) Item Bag 200 Pokemon Storage 200 Postcard Pages 100 Team Medallion 1,000

PokeCoins price (November 2023)

When buying any of the previously mentioned offerings (barring the Starter Box), players will require PokeCoins, the in-game currency. There are a few ways to earn it without paying by defending gyms (with the upper limit being 50 PokeCoins in 24 hours).

PokeCoins are also available in-game for the below-mentioned prices:

Bundle Price Price per coin 100 PokeCoins $0.99 $0.0099 550 PokeCoins $4.99 $0.009 1200 PokeCoins $9.99 $0.008 2500 PokeCoins $19.99 $0.0079 5200 PokeCoins $39.99 $0.0076 14500 PokeCoins $99.99 $0.0068

Players can also purchase the same from the game's official webstore, which provides bonus PokeCoins:

Web Store Price Price per coin 600 PokeCoins (50 web store bonus) $4.99 $0.008 1300 PokeCoins (100 web store bonus) $9.99 $0.0076 2700 PokeCoins (200 web store bonus) $19.99 $0.007 5600 PokeCoins (400 web store bonus) $39.99 $0.007 15500 PokeCoins (1000 web store bonus) $99.99 $0.006

Expand Tweet

Players can use either option or wait for Niantic to offer a discounted offer (like the Black Friday deals) to pick up a few PokeCoins for their adventures. They can also make use of Promo Codes (at the bottom of the shop) or Amazon Prime Gaming offers to earn free items and resources.

With a new season due to start later this week, with fresh new content and events, there's plenty that trainers can do with PokeCoins and in-game items. The rumor wheel has been churning out several Pokemon GO leaks, with the community excitedly waiting for official confirmation.

Expand Tweet

Leaks indicate the debut of fan-favorite pocket monsters, like Shiny Hisuian Samurott, Annihilape, Mega Mewtwo X and Y and more. They have also indicated what to expect for the forthcoming season's Community Day events, with December 2023 reportedly seeing a recap of all featured pocket monsters from this year.

Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about the latest news and developments. Niantic is expected to reveal the upcoming season in the next few days as we near the end of November 2023.