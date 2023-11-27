Pokemon GO shop: Prices, boxes, items and offerings (November 2023)

While Pokemon GO can be played without spending any real-life money, trainers can shell out to get their hands on lucrative offers, boxes, items and more through the in-game currency PokeCoins. Niantic regularly updates what is available in the in-game store while periodically offering special boxes and price changes for players to take advantage of.
While looking at the different deals and their content may entice players to spend on them, Pokemon GO can be thoroughly enjoyed without it, too. They can choose to buy exclusive event tickets when they are live that offer special encounters, like Keldeo.
Pokemon GO shop items (November 2023)
The items and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:
Pokemon GO shop boxes (November 2023)
The currently available boxes and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:
Pokemon GO shop upgrades (November 2023)
The currently available upgrades and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:
PokeCoins price (November 2023)
When buying any of the previously mentioned offerings (barring the Starter Box), players will require PokeCoins, the in-game currency. There are a few ways to earn it without paying by defending gyms (with the upper limit being 50 PokeCoins in 24 hours).
PokeCoins are also available in-game for the below-mentioned prices:
Players can also purchase the same from the game's official webstore, which provides bonus PokeCoins:
Players can use either option or wait for Niantic to offer a discounted offer (like the Black Friday deals) to pick up a few PokeCoins for their adventures. They can also make use of Promo Codes (at the bottom of the shop) or Amazon Prime Gaming offers to earn free items and resources.
With a new season due to start later this week, with fresh new content and events, there's plenty that trainers can do with PokeCoins and in-game items. The rumor wheel has been churning out several Pokemon GO leaks, with the community excitedly waiting for official confirmation.
Leaks indicate the debut of fan-favorite pocket monsters, like Shiny Hisuian Samurott, Annihilape, Mega Mewtwo X and Y and more. They have also indicated what to expect for the forthcoming season's Community Day events, with December 2023 reportedly seeing a recap of all featured pocket monsters from this year.
Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about the latest news and developments. Niantic is expected to reveal the upcoming season in the next few days as we near the end of November 2023.