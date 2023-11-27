Pokemon GO shop: Prices, boxes, items and offerings (November 2023)

Pokemon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Nov 27, 2023 07:55 GMT
Pokemon GO shop: Prices, boxes, items, and offerings
Pokemon GO shop: Prices, boxes, items and offerings (Image via Niantic)

While Pokemon GO can be played without spending any real-life money, trainers can shell out to get their hands on lucrative offers, boxes, items and more through the in-game currency PokeCoins. Niantic regularly updates what is available in the in-game store while periodically offering special boxes and price changes for players to take advantage of.

While looking at the different deals and their content may entice players to spend on them, Pokemon GO can be thoroughly enjoyed without it, too. They can choose to buy exclusive event tickets when they are live that offer special encounters, like Keldeo.

Pokemon GO shop items (November 2023)

The items and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

ItemCost
Remote Raid Pass195
3x Remote Raid Passes525
Premium Battle Pass100
3x Premium Battle Passes250
Egg Incubator150
Super Incubator200
Poffin100
20x Poke Balls100
100x Poke Balls460
200x Poke Balls800
Incense40
8x Incense250
Rocket Radar200
Star Piece100
8x Star Pieces640
10x Max Potions200
Lucky Egg80
8x Lucky Eggs500
6x Max Revives180
Glacial Lure Module180
Mossy Lure Module180
Magnetic Lure Module180
Rainy Lure Module180
Lure Module100
8x Lure Modules680

Pokemon GO shop boxes (November 2023)

The currently available boxes and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

BoxCostContent
Starter Box$2.99
3x Premium Battle Pass, 3x Super Incubator, 30x Poke Ball, 3x Lucky Egg
Daily Free BoxFree
2x Poke Ball, 1x Great Ball, 1x Potion
Remote Raid Box615 PokeCoins
1x Super Incubator, 3x Remote Raid pass
Explorer Box775 PokeCoins
1x Incense, 3x Super Incubator, 3x Egg Incubator, 1x Poffin
Hatch Box1990 PokeCOins
10x Super Incubator, 1x Star Piece, 12x Egg Incubator, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO shop upgrades (November 2023)

The currently available upgrades and their prices in the in-game shop are as follows:

BoxCost (PokeCoins)
Item Bag200
Pokemon Storage200
Postcard Pages100
Team Medallion1,000

PokeCoins price (November 2023)

When buying any of the previously mentioned offerings (barring the Starter Box), players will require PokeCoins, the in-game currency. There are a few ways to earn it without paying by defending gyms (with the upper limit being 50 PokeCoins in 24 hours).

PokeCoins are also available in-game for the below-mentioned prices:

BundlePricePrice per coin
100 PokeCoins$0.99$0.0099
550 PokeCoins$4.99$0.009
1200 PokeCoins$9.99$0.008
2500 PokeCoins$19.99$0.0079
5200 PokeCoins$39.99$0.0076
14500 PokeCoins$99.99$0.0068

Players can also purchase the same from the game's official webstore, which provides bonus PokeCoins:

Web StorePricePrice per coin
600 PokeCoins (50 web store bonus)$4.99$0.008
1300 PokeCoins (100 web store bonus)$9.99$0.0076
2700 PokeCoins (200 web store bonus)$19.99$0.007
5600 PokeCoins (400 web store bonus)$39.99$0.007
15500 PokeCoins (1000 web store bonus)$99.99$0.006

Players can use either option or wait for Niantic to offer a discounted offer (like the Black Friday deals) to pick up a few PokeCoins for their adventures. They can also make use of Promo Codes (at the bottom of the shop) or Amazon Prime Gaming offers to earn free items and resources.

With a new season due to start later this week, with fresh new content and events, there's plenty that trainers can do with PokeCoins and in-game items. The rumor wheel has been churning out several Pokemon GO leaks, with the community excitedly waiting for official confirmation.

Leaks indicate the debut of fan-favorite pocket monsters, like Shiny Hisuian Samurott, Annihilape, Mega Mewtwo X and Y and more. They have also indicated what to expect for the forthcoming season's Community Day events, with December 2023 reportedly seeing a recap of all featured pocket monsters from this year.

Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about the latest news and developments. Niantic is expected to reveal the upcoming season in the next few days as we near the end of November 2023.

