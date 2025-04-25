5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025

Pokemon GO players have a lot to look forward to in May 2025. Several new creatures will be featured in Max Battles, multiple events will highlight Pokemon species for players to catch (and Shiny hunt), and multiple Legendary and Mega Evolutions will be featuring in Raids. Not to mention, Gigantamax Machamp's Pokemon GO debut is on May 25, 2025.

In this article we will look at different things that Pokemon GO players should look forward to doing in May 2025.

5 things for players to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025

1) The debut of Gigantamax Machamp

Gigantamax Machamp in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gigantamax Machamp will debut in May 2025. It will get its own Max Battle Day on May 25, 2025, from 2 to 5 pm local time. What makes Gigantamax Machamp different compared to Dynamax Machamp is access to its own special Max move, G-Max Chi Strike.

With a base power of 350, G-Max Chi Strike is the strongest Fighting-type Max Move in the game. It is even stronger than Max Knuckle, which has a base power of 250. This makes Gigantamax Machamp one of the most powerful Fighting-types to bring in Max Battles — at least until the G-Max forms of the Urshifus come into play.

2) Kingambit is making its debut in Pokemon GO as part of the Crown Clash event

Kingambit is making its Pokemon GO debut in the Crown Clash event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Crown Clash event will mark the first time Kingambit appears in the game. It is the final evolution of the Pawniard line and is a Dark/Steel dual-type. To get a Kingambit, players have to defeat 15 Dark- or Steel-type Pokemon in Raids with a Bisharp as their Buddy.

Additionally, alternate variants of Nidoking and Nidoqueen wearing a crown will spawn during the Crown Clash event. This event will take place from May 10, 2025, at 10 am to May 18, 2025, at 8 pm as per local time.

3) Pokemon that need 400 Candies to evolve will spawn more often in the Growing Up event

Growing Up event in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players will get a chance to collect Candy for Pokemon like Wailord, Gyarados, Altaria, and more that need 400 Candies of their species to evolve, thanks to the Growing Up event. Some of the pre-evolutions of these Pokemon, like Magikarp and Swablu, will have their Shiny odds boosted as well.

The Growing Up event starts at 10 am local time on May 2, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on May 8, 2025.

4) Mega Kangaskhan is getting a Raid Day

Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Kangaskhan will return to Raids in its own special Mega Raid Day. These raids will be on May 3, 2025, from 2 to 5 pm local time.

For additional incentive for players to participate, Kangaskhan caught in these Raids will know the move Stomp. Stomp is a Charged Attack that has 50 base power in Gyms and Raids and 55 in Trainer Battles.

5) The Lake Trio return to Raids

The Lake trio in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Legendary Lake Guardians of the Sinnoh region — Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie — will return to Raids in May 2025. As this trio is known to spawn at low rates worldwide, this may be the best chance for many players to catch them.

While all three will remain region-locked, they will be available in 5-star Raids from May 12 – 25, 2025. They will also have their Raid Hours from 6 to 7 pm local time on May 14, 2025, and May 21, 2025.

Uxie: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Mespirit: Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East

Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East Azelf: Greenland and the Americas

The raids will be remote-access friendly, meaning you can get the Lake Guardians that are not from your region as well.

