Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using, and you should too

The Pokemon GO teams that pros use can help you win multiple battles while laddering, especially during the current season, Might and Mastery, which will be active until May 3, 2025, at 1:00 pm PDT. While it is possible to pick a handful of mons that seem to rank high on the ladder, if there is no synergy between them, they will not work well as a team.
To ensure success in the Pokemon GO Battle League meta, we will look at some of the best teams used by pros to succeed. These teams will give interested players the knowledge about which Pokemon to invest in, the moves to teach them, the roles they play in their team, and the teammates they synergize the best with.
Note: Any moves indicated with a * are Legacy Moves that require Elite TMs to teach
Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using
1) Leo Marrin Torres' (P4T0M4N) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 winning team
- Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water
- Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Rock
- Biggest threats: Lapras, Clodsire, Morpeko (Full Belly), Clefable, Blastoise, Florges, and Regice
- Tips for using this team: P4T0M4N would rely on his bulky mons like Walrein (Shadow), Azumarill, or Mandibuzz to soften his opponents so that his attackers like Marowak (Shadow) and Drapion (Shadow) could end the battle decisively.
2) Cedric Voigt's (Zzweilous) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 runner up team
- Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, and Steel
- Weaknesses: Flying, Psychic, Rock, and Water
- Biggest threats: Clodsire, Cradily, Corsola [Galarian Form], Lapras, Jellicent, and Grumpig
- Tips for using this team: Zzweilous relied on the wide coverage provided by his team to have multiple options to hit his opponents, bringing appropriate mons as needed based on the opposition.
3) Ilam Rojas Guerrero's (Ilqm) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships winning team
- Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water
- Weaknesses: Fire and Rock
- Biggest threats: Lanturn, Lapras, Blastoise, Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Registeel, and Melmetal
- Tips for using this team: Ilqm's team relied on dealing consistent damage while also using a team that took as few super effective hits as possible. Bulky waters like Lapras and Azumarill built up meter while soaking hits, while Drapion and Jumpluff dealt Fast Attack damage as quickly as they could.
4) Aiden Hederly's (OutofPoket) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team
- Strengths: Dark, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock
- Weaknesses: Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel
- Biggest threats: Claydol, Lanturn, Araquanid, Lapras, Corviknight, Feraligatr, and Primeape
- Tips for using this team: OutofPoket's team had fantastic coverage as a result of his anti-meta pick of Cradily. This let him have a wide array of coverage while strengthening his defenses. He also had common meta picks like Azumarill, Drapion (Shadow), and Claydol to give him a nice mix of bulk and offense.
5) Chris Reisner's (Reis2Occasion) 2025 Pokémon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team
- Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water
- Weaknesses: Fire and Flying
- Biggest threats: Clodsire, Registeel, Kommo-o, Gligar, Corsola [Galarian Form], Corviknight, and Pangoro
- Tips for using this team: Reis2Occasion's team is a bit unorthodox with Drapion (Shadow), Gastrodon, and Jumpluff (Shadow) being common meta staples. The team is also not very bulky, but it makes up for it with safe matchups and only two weaknesses.
