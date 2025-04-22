  • home icon
Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using, and you should too

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 22, 2025 19:58 GMT
Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via The Pokemon League)
Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via The Pokemon League)

The Pokemon GO teams that pros use can help you win multiple battles while laddering, especially during the current season, Might and Mastery, which will be active until May 3, 2025, at 1:00 pm PDT. While it is possible to pick a handful of mons that seem to rank high on the ladder, if there is no synergy between them, they will not work well as a team.

To ensure success in the Pokemon GO Battle League meta, we will look at some of the best teams used by pros to succeed. These teams will give interested players the knowledge about which Pokemon to invest in, the moves to teach them, the roles they play in their team, and the teammates they synergize the best with.

Note: Any moves indicated with a * are Legacy Moves that require Elite TMs to teach

Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using

1) Leo Marrin Torres' (P4T0M4N) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 winning team

P4T0M4N&#039;s European International winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
P4T0M4N's European International winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
PokemonCPShadow/PurifiedFast Attack
Charged Attacks
Walrein1,466ShadowPowder Snow
Icicle Spear and Earthquake
Mandibuzz1,496-Air Slash
Aerial Ace and Foul Play
Marowak1,500ShadowMud-Slap
Bone Club and Rock Slide
Corsola [Galarian Form]1,498-Astonish
Power Gem and Night Shade
Drapion1500ShadowPoison Sting
Crunch and Aqua Tail
Azumarill1497-Bubble
Play Rough and Ice Beam
  • Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water
  • Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Rock
  • Biggest threats: Lapras, Clodsire, Morpeko (Full Belly), Clefable, Blastoise, Florges, and Regice
  • Tips for using this team: P4T0M4N would rely on his bulky mons like Walrein (Shadow), Azumarill, or Mandibuzz to soften his opponents so that his attackers like Marowak (Shadow) and Drapion (Shadow) could end the battle decisively.

2) Cedric Voigt's (Zzweilous) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 runner up team

Zzweilous used this team to reach 2nd place in the Pokemon GO European Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Zzweilous used this team to reach 2nd place in the Pokemon GO European Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)
PokemonCPShadow/PurifiedFast Attack
Charged Attacks
Charjabug1,497-Volt Switch
X-Scissor and Discharge
Primeape1,500-Karate Chop
Close Combat and Rage Fist
Diggersby1,500-Quick Attack
Fire Punch and Scorching Sands
Corsola [Galarian Form]1,499-Astonish
Power Gem and Night Shade
Talonflame1500-Incinerate
Fly and Brave Bird
Azumarill1500-Bubble
Play Rough and Ice Beam
  • Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, and Steel
  • Weaknesses: Flying, Psychic, Rock, and Water
  • Biggest threats: Clodsire, Cradily, Corsola [Galarian Form], Lapras, Jellicent, and Grumpig
  • Tips for using this team: Zzweilous relied on the wide coverage provided by his team to have multiple options to hit his opponents, bringing appropriate mons as needed based on the opposition.

3) Ilam Rojas Guerrero's (Ilqm) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships winning team

Ilqm&#039;s 2025 Pok&eacute;mon Atlanta Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ilqm's 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
PokemonCPShadow/PurifiedFast Attack
Charged Attacks
Azumarill1,499-Bubble
Play Rough and Ice Beam
Claydol1,500-Mud Slap
Ice Beam and Rock Tomb
Sandslash [Alolan Form]1,500-Powder Snow
Drill Run and Ice Punch
Drapion1,496ShadowPoison Sting
Crunch and Aqua Tail
Jumpluff1495ShadowFairy Wind
Acrobatics and Aerial Ace
Lapras1499-Psywave*
Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
  • Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water
  • Weaknesses: Fire and Rock
  • Biggest threats: Lanturn, Lapras, Blastoise, Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Registeel, and Melmetal
  • Tips for using this team: Ilqm's team relied on dealing consistent damage while also using a team that took as few super effective hits as possible. Bulky waters like Lapras and Azumarill built up meter while soaking hits, while Drapion and Jumpluff dealt Fast Attack damage as quickly as they could.
4) Aiden Hederly's (OutofPoket) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team

OutofPoket&#039;s 2025 Pok&eacute;mon Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team
OutofPoket's 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team
PokemonCPShadow/PurifiedFast Attack
Charged Attacks
Azumarill1,499-Bubble
Play Rough and Ice Beam
Claydol1,500-Mud Slap
Ice Beam and Rock Tomb
Sandslash [Alolan Form]1,498-Powder Snow
Drill Run and Ice Punch
Sableye1,496ShadowShadow Claw
Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
Drapion1487ShadowPoison Sting
Crunch and Aqua Tail
Cradily1490-Bullet Seed
Grass Knot and Rock Tomb
  • Strengths: Dark, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock
  • Weaknesses: Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel
  • Biggest threats: Claydol, Lanturn, Araquanid, Lapras, Corviknight, Feraligatr, and Primeape
  • Tips for using this team: OutofPoket's team had fantastic coverage as a result of his anti-meta pick of Cradily. This let him have a wide array of coverage while strengthening his defenses. He also had common meta picks like Azumarill, Drapion (Shadow), and Claydol to give him a nice mix of bulk and offense.
5) Chris Reisner's (Reis2Occasion) 2025 Pokémon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team

Reis2Occasion&#039;s 2025 Pok&eacute;mon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Reis2Occasion's 2025 Pokémon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
PokemonCPShadow/PurifiedFast Attack
Charged Attacks
Drapion1,496ShadowPoison Sting
Crunch and Aqua Tail
Jumpluff1,495ShadowFairy Wind
Acrobatics and Aerial Ace
Dewgong1,487-Ice Shard
Icy Wind and Drill Run
Steelix1,498ShadowThunder Fang
Psychic Fangs and Breaking Swipe
Golisopod1490-Shadow Claw
Aqua Jet and X-Scissor
Gastrodon1494-Mud Slap
Earth Power and Body Slam
  • Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water
  • Weaknesses: Fire and Flying
  • Biggest threats: Clodsire, Registeel, Kommo-o, Gligar, Corsola [Galarian Form], Corviknight, and Pangoro
  • Tips for using this team: Reis2Occasion's team is a bit unorthodox with Drapion (Shadow), Gastrodon, and Jumpluff (Shadow) being common meta staples. The team is also not very bulky, but it makes up for it with safe matchups and only two weaknesses.

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

