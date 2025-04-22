Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using, and you should too

The Pokemon GO teams that pros use can help you win multiple battles while laddering, especially during the current season, Might and Mastery, which will be active until May 3, 2025, at 1:00 pm PDT. While it is possible to pick a handful of mons that seem to rank high on the ladder, if there is no synergy between them, they will not work well as a team.

Ad

To ensure success in the Pokemon GO Battle League meta, we will look at some of the best teams used by pros to succeed. These teams will give interested players the knowledge about which Pokemon to invest in, the moves to teach them, the roles they play in their team, and the teammates they synergize the best with.

Note: Any moves indicated with a * are Legacy Moves that require Elite TMs to teach

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Top 5 Pokemon GO teams pros are using

1) Leo Marrin Torres' (P4T0M4N) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 winning team

P4T0M4N's European International winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon CP Shadow/Purified Fast Attack Charged Attacks Walrein 1,466 Shadow Powder Snow Icicle Spear and Earthquake Mandibuzz 1,496 - Air Slash Aerial Ace and Foul Play Marowak 1,500 Shadow Mud-Slap Bone Club and Rock Slide Corsola [Galarian Form] 1,498 - Astonish Power Gem and Night Shade Drapion 1500 Shadow Poison Sting Crunch and Aqua Tail Azumarill 1497 - Bubble Play Rough and Ice Beam

Ad

Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Rock

Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Rock Biggest threats: Lapras, Clodsire, Morpeko (Full Belly), Clefable, Blastoise, Florges, and Regice

Lapras, Clodsire, Morpeko (Full Belly), Clefable, Blastoise, Florges, and Regice Tips for using this team: P4T0M4N would rely on his bulky mons like Walrein (Shadow), Azumarill, or Mandibuzz to soften his opponents so that his attackers like Marowak (Shadow) and Drapion (Shadow) could end the battle decisively.

Also read: Much anticipated creature reportedly enters Pokemon GO wild spawn pool, here's why you should catch it

Ad

2) Cedric Voigt's (Zzweilous) Europe Pokémon GO International Championship 2025 runner up team

Zzweilous used this team to reach 2nd place in the Pokemon GO European Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon CP Shadow/Purified Fast Attack Charged Attacks Charjabug 1,497 - Volt Switch X-Scissor and Discharge Primeape 1,500 - Karate Chop Close Combat and Rage Fist Diggersby 1,500 - Quick Attack Fire Punch and Scorching Sands Corsola [Galarian Form] 1,499 - Astonish Power Gem and Night Shade Talonflame 1500 - Incinerate Fly and Brave Bird Azumarill 1500 - Bubble Play Rough and Ice Beam

Ad

Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, and Steel

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, and Steel Weaknesses: Flying, Psychic, Rock, and Water

Flying, Psychic, Rock, and Water Biggest threats: Clodsire, Cradily, Corsola [Galarian Form], Lapras, Jellicent, and Grumpig

Clodsire, Cradily, Corsola [Galarian Form], Lapras, Jellicent, and Grumpig Tips for using this team: Zzweilous relied on the wide coverage provided by his team to have multiple options to hit his opponents, bringing appropriate mons as needed based on the opposition.

Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to get Super Incubators and Remote Raid Passes for free

Ad

3) Ilam Rojas Guerrero's (Ilqm) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships winning team

Ilqm's 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon CP Shadow/Purified Fast Attack Charged Attacks Azumarill 1,499 - Bubble Play Rough and Ice Beam Claydol 1,500 - Mud Slap Ice Beam and Rock Tomb Sandslash [Alolan Form] 1,500 - Powder Snow Drill Run and Ice Punch Drapion 1,496 Shadow Poison Sting Crunch and Aqua Tail Jumpluff 1495 Shadow Fairy Wind Acrobatics and Aerial Ace Lapras 1499 - Psywave* Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam

Ad

Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Water Weaknesses: Fire and Rock

Fire and Rock Biggest threats: Lanturn, Lapras, Blastoise, Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Registeel, and Melmetal

Lanturn, Lapras, Blastoise, Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Registeel, and Melmetal Tips for using this team: Ilqm's team relied on dealing consistent damage while also using a team that took as few super effective hits as possible. Bulky waters like Lapras and Azumarill built up meter while soaking hits, while Drapion and Jumpluff dealt Fast Attack damage as quickly as they could.

Ad

Also read: "So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react

4) Aiden Hederly's (OutofPoket) 2025 Pokémon GO Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team

OutofPoket's 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships runner-up team

Pokemon CP Shadow/Purified Fast Attack Charged Attacks Azumarill 1,499 - Bubble Play Rough and Ice Beam Claydol 1,500 - Mud Slap Ice Beam and Rock Tomb Sandslash [Alolan Form] 1,498 - Powder Snow Drill Run and Ice Punch Sableye 1,496 Shadow Shadow Claw Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam Drapion 1487 Shadow Poison Sting Crunch and Aqua Tail Cradily 1490 - Bullet Seed Grass Knot and Rock Tomb

Ad

Strengths: Dark, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock

Dark, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock Weaknesses: Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel

Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel Biggest threats: Claydol, Lanturn, Araquanid, Lapras, Corviknight, Feraligatr, and Primeape

Claydol, Lanturn, Araquanid, Lapras, Corviknight, Feraligatr, and Primeape Tips for using this team: OutofPoket's team had fantastic coverage as a result of his anti-meta pick of Cradily. This let him have a wide array of coverage while strengthening his defenses. He also had common meta picks like Azumarill, Drapion (Shadow), and Claydol to give him a nice mix of bulk and offense.

Ad

Also read: 5 Pokemon GO hot takes the community agrees on

5) Chris Reisner's (Reis2Occasion) 2025 Pokémon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team

Reis2Occasion's 2025 Pokémon GO Vancouver Regional Championships winning team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon CP Shadow/Purified Fast Attack Charged Attacks Drapion 1,496 Shadow Poison Sting Crunch and Aqua Tail Jumpluff 1,495 Shadow Fairy Wind Acrobatics and Aerial Ace Dewgong 1,487 - Ice Shard Icy Wind and Drill Run Steelix 1,498 Shadow Thunder Fang Psychic Fangs and Breaking Swipe Golisopod 1490 - Shadow Claw Aqua Jet and X-Scissor Gastrodon 1494 - Mud Slap Earth Power and Body Slam

Ad

Strengths: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Fire and Flying

Fire and Flying Biggest threats: Clodsire, Registeel, Kommo-o, Gligar, Corsola [Galarian Form], Corviknight, and Pangoro

Clodsire, Registeel, Kommo-o, Gligar, Corsola [Galarian Form], Corviknight, and Pangoro Tips for using this team: Reis2Occasion's team is a bit unorthodox with Drapion (Shadow), Gastrodon, and Jumpluff (Shadow) being common meta staples. The team is also not very bulky, but it makes up for it with safe matchups and only two weaknesses.

Also read: "Do people actually do these hatch challenges?": Pokemon GO player reacts to disproportional rewards for Collection Challenge

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨