5 Pokemon GO hot takes the community agrees on

The Pokemon GO community can be quite divided in their opinion, especially about the game. But sometimes they will come together, put their differences aside, and agree on certain topics. These can vary from what to do when you catch a shiny, to how Pokemon spawn. They even include long-running jokes in the fandom that most don't find funny anymore.

In this article, we will look at a few hot takes that the community usually agrees on. There may be a few dissenters out there, but in these scenarios, we are taking the general consensus into account.

Pokemon GO hot takes the community agrees on

1) Professor Willow is not turning Pokemon into Candy

Professor Willow in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the longest-running jokes associated with the game — arguably since the game began — was that Professor Willow was turning our transferred Pokemon into Candy. This was often used as a source of dark humor among the fanbase, especially considering how one needs to give their Pokemon Candies of their own species to evolve or become more powerful.

However, the joke has been overused and is only popular among former players who are no longer in touch with the game. Current fans will rarely bring it up.

2) Shinies that are screenshotted need to have the sparkles in the picture

Expand Tweet

Catching a Shiny is something players will often brag about. They will even take a screenshot of the Mon to show it off on social media. For those who don't know, Shiny Pokemon don't just feature different colors, they even give off sparkles when they emerge. It's these sparkles that give Shinies their name. So, for full bragging rights, every screenshot of a Shiny should have the sparkles in it.

3) Pokemon just don't spawn in suburbs

This has bothered players who live in relatively less sprawling areas for a long time. Pokemon tend to spawn in urban areas with regular footfall. Additionally, Pokestops, where players get items like Pokeballs and Potions, also appear at landmarks and other popular places of interest.

Hence, players who live near less-populated areas and are unable to travel have to make do with a less-than-satisfactory experience.

4) Pokemon have become more difficult to catch

The main gameplay loop of this game is centered around catching Pokemon. However, players have noticed that with each new Generation introduced, the newer mons seem to have lower catch rates. A post by Redditor u/Unbekannnt0 gives an example of how it is easier to catch a 1700 CP Magmar (a Generation I creature), compared to a 300 CP Tadbulb (a Generation IX creature).

5) Pokemon eggs have become worse over time

2km, 5km, and 10km eggs in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon eggs used to be a fun reward for players after they walked a bit while playing the game. In the past, upon hatching eggs, players would get rare Pokemon spawns like Lapras or Dratini. However, with the increase in the roster of Pocket Monsters, players have noted a dilution in the quality of hatches.

This is made worse by two factors. One is the introduction of two new eggs (7km and 12km), which take up an egg slot, as eggs cannot be deleted. And two, extra incubators to hatch these eggs are still premium items and are rarely given out for free. As a result, players are mostly fed up with hatching eggs.

