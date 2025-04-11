How to get Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO will debut Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka for the first time in April 2025. From April 9, 2025, to April 21, 2025, both creatures will show up as part of 5-star Raids. These two creatures are the last Ultra Beasts whose shinies were to arrive in the game. With them finally showing up, players can now attempt to complete their collection of Shiny Ultra Beasts.

Ad

Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost type known for its high offensive potential and low defenses. Stakataka, on the other hand, is a Rock/Steel type with a lot of bulk that is held back by its weakness-laden typing.

This article will help players with the information they need to catch both of these Ultra Beasts.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO: How to get them?

Raids are a great way to encounter Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are some reliable ways to encounter a Shiny Blacephalon or a Shiny Stakataka. Keep in mind that Stakataka only spawns in the Eastern Hemisphere, while Blacephalon will do so only in the Western Hemisphere.

Ad

Trending

1) Participate in 5-star raids from April 9, 2025, to April 21, 2025: Both Blacephalon and Stakataka will be added to the 5-star Raid pool from April 9-21. Lucky players who defeat them as Raid bosses might even encounter a Shiny version of these Ultra Beasts.

2) Trade with other players: Players who miss out on catching either of the Ultra Beasts during the Raids can trade for them.

Also read: Pokemon GO player finds a rare location with access to Western and Eastern Hemisphere spawns

Ad

Blacephalon and Stakataka in Pokemon GO: Typing, stats, and moves

Shiny Blacephalon and Stakataka in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blacephalon in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Type: Fire/Ghost

Fire/Ghost Attack: 315

315 Defense: 148

148 Stamina: 142

142 Boss CP (Raid): 51600

51600 Max CP (Catch): 1797-1884 (no weather boost) and 2246-2355 (weather boost)

1797-1884 (no weather boost) and 2246-2355 (weather boost) Fast Attacks: Astonish and Incinerate

Astonish and Incinerate Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Overheat, and Mystical Fire

Stakataka in Pokemon GO:

Type: Rock/Steel

Rock/Steel Attack: 213

213 Defense: 298

298 Stamina: 156

156 Boss CP (Raid): 49402

49402 Max CP (Catch): 1779-1882 CP (no weather boost) and 2249-2353 CP (weather boost)

1779-1882 CP (no weather boost) and 2249-2353 CP (weather boost) Fast Attacks: Rock Throw and Take Down

Rock Throw and Take Down Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Flash Cannon, and Bulldoze

Also read: "Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨