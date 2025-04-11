How to get Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO will debut Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka for the first time in April 2025. From April 9, 2025, to April 21, 2025, both creatures will show up as part of 5-star Raids. These two creatures are the last Ultra Beasts whose shinies were to arrive in the game. With them finally showing up, players can now attempt to complete their collection of Shiny Ultra Beasts.
Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost type known for its high offensive potential and low defenses. Stakataka, on the other hand, is a Rock/Steel type with a lot of bulk that is held back by its weakness-laden typing.
This article will help players with the information they need to catch both of these Ultra Beasts.
Shiny Blacephalon and Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO: How to get them?
Here are some reliable ways to encounter a Shiny Blacephalon or a Shiny Stakataka. Keep in mind that Stakataka only spawns in the Eastern Hemisphere, while Blacephalon will do so only in the Western Hemisphere.
1) Participate in 5-star raids from April 9, 2025, to April 21, 2025: Both Blacephalon and Stakataka will be added to the 5-star Raid pool from April 9-21. Lucky players who defeat them as Raid bosses might even encounter a Shiny version of these Ultra Beasts.
2) Trade with other players: Players who miss out on catching either of the Ultra Beasts during the Raids can trade for them.
Blacephalon and Stakataka in Pokemon GO: Typing, stats, and moves
Blacephalon in Pokemon GO:
- Type: Fire/Ghost
- Attack: 315
- Defense: 148
- Stamina: 142
- Boss CP (Raid): 51600
- Max CP (Catch): 1797-1884 (no weather boost) and 2246-2355 (weather boost)
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Overheat, and Mystical Fire
Stakataka in Pokemon GO:
- Type: Rock/Steel
- Attack: 213
- Defense: 298
- Stamina: 156
- Boss CP (Raid): 49402
- Max CP (Catch): 1779-1882 CP (no weather boost) and 2249-2353 CP (weather boost)
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw and Take Down
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Flash Cannon, and Bulldoze
