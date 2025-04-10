Pokemon GO player finds a rare location with access to Western and Eastern Hemisphere spawns

A Pokemon GO player has found a lucky location to access spawns from both the Western and Eastern Hemispheres. Redditor MasterofBiscuits shared a post of the location in the southeast London suburbs. They noticed the two gyms had spawned different Ultra Beasts — Blacephalon and Stakataka. This indicated the Prime Meridian must pass between the two gyms, leaving each in a different hemisphere.
In April 2025, the shiny forms of Blacephalon and Stakataka were finally released. However, these two Ultra Beasts were region-locked. Blacephalon was only available to players in the Western Hemisphere, while Stakataka could only be caught by trainers in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in April 2025
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
On seeing the post, most commenters thought finding such a location was pretty cool. For instance, Educational_Eagle267 noted how rare this occurrence was and hoped the creatures would swap hemispheres similar to previous Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela.
"Now that’s a rare occurrence! Hopefully they’ll one day swap hemispheres like they did with Kartana/Celesteela!"
techbear72 asked where the location was as they were planning to visit Canary Wharf and wondered if it was nearby.
"Got coordinates / what3words / street names or anything? I’m going to be in Canary Wharf soon with some free time so would like to drop by and try my luck out at least keep an eye on campfire or something."
MasterofBiscuits got back to them with the location which was in St Marys Church, Shortlands
hi_12343003 suggested locating where the north, east, west, and south hemispheres converged.
"now find the spot where the north east south and west hemispheres all converge so you can also get north/south hemisphere regionals"
They received an answer from MarsBarMuncher, who noted it was in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.
"It is in the South Atlantic Ocean, due south or Ghana and due west of Gabon."
Also read: All Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives, ranked
Recent region exclusives in Pokemon GO
Shiny Stakataka and Blacephelon aren't the only new region exclusives released to the public. All three forms of Paldean Tauros have been released for the first time. Each is found in different parts of the world.
- Combat Breed Paldean Tauros: Iberian Peninsula
- Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros: Eastern Hemisphere
- Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros: Western Hemisphere
Also read: All Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives, ranked
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨