Pokemon GO player finds a rare location with access to Western and Eastern Hemisphere spawns

A Pokemon GO player has found a lucky location to access spawns from both the Western and Eastern Hemispheres. Redditor MasterofBiscuits shared a post of the location in the southeast London suburbs. They noticed the two gyms had spawned different Ultra Beasts — Blacephalon and Stakataka. This indicated the Prime Meridian must pass between the two gyms, leaving each in a different hemisphere.

Ad

In April 2025, the shiny forms of Blacephalon and Stakataka were finally released. However, these two Ultra Beasts were region-locked. Blacephalon was only available to players in the Western Hemisphere, while Stakataka could only be caught by trainers in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in April 2025

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

On seeing the post, most commenters thought finding such a location was pretty cool. For instance, Educational_Eagle267 noted how rare this occurrence was and hoped the creatures would swap hemispheres similar to previous Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela.

"Now that’s a rare occurrence! Hopefully they’ll one day swap hemispheres like they did with Kartana/Celesteela!"

techbear72 asked where the location was as they were planning to visit Canary Wharf and wondered if it was nearby.

Ad

"Got coordinates / what3words / street names or anything? I’m going to be in Canary Wharf soon with some free time so would like to drop by and try my luck out at least keep an eye on campfire or something."

MasterofBiscuits got back to them with the location which was in St Marys Church, Shortlands

Comment byu/MasterofBiscuits from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Ad

hi_12343003 suggested locating where the north, east, west, and south hemispheres converged.

"now find the spot where the north east south and west hemispheres all converge so you can also get north/south hemisphere regionals"

They received an answer from MarsBarMuncher, who noted it was in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.

"It is in the South Atlantic Ocean, due south or Ghana and due west of Gabon."

Ad

Also read: All Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

Recent region exclusives in Pokemon GO

All three forms of Paldean Tauros can be found in different regions of the world in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Stakataka and Blacephelon aren't the only new region exclusives released to the public. All three forms of Paldean Tauros have been released for the first time. Each is found in different parts of the world.

Ad

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros: Iberian Peninsula

Iberian Peninsula Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros: Eastern Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros: Western Hemisphere

Also read: All Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨