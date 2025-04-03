All Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

Several Pokemon are region-locked as Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives. This means that they can only be found within the Western Hemisphere and can be acquired by players from the other side of the world through trading or traveling to the Western Hemisphere.

Ad

In this article, we will look at these Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives and see if they are worth it in battle, ranking them from worst to best. Remember, these rankings are based on the meta's current state and the moves these Pokemon can access and are subject to change.

Ranking all Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives

5) Basculin Blue-stripe Form

Basculin Blue-striped Form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Basculin Blue-stripe is a mono Water-type from Generation V. It made sense to make Basculin one of the Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives, considering this fish had two forms.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, Basculin is quite unimpressive in the Pokemon GO PvP and PvE meta. Its moveset consists only of Water-type moves (and the Normal-type Fast Attack Tackle), leaving it very inflexible as an attacker, and defensively, it doesn't have the stats to survive many hits without shields.

Also read: All Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

4) Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) is one of three alternate Tauros forms released in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This regional variant is Water/Fighting-type and is one of the Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

Aqua Breed has a Charged STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) Attack in Aqua Jet, and it is one of the move's best users. It can also generate meters quickly owing to its Fast Attack Double Kick. However, the lack of a Fighting-type Charged move and decent at best stats hold it back.

Also read: Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

3) Lunatone

Lunatone in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lunatone was introduced to players in Generation III alongside its fellow Rock/Psychic counterpart, Solrock. The two sun and moon counterparts from Hoenn have also been placed in separate regions in Pokemon GO, with Solrock in the east, and Lunatone as one of the Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

This Pokemon is a decent spammer of the Fast Attack Psywave and has access to STAB on charged moves like Rock Slide and Psychic. However, its weakness-laden typing, combined with its low defense, holds it back significantly.

2) Blacephalon

Blacephalon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost- type Ultra Beast introduced in Generation VII as part of the Alola games. As a matter of fact, it is the only Ultra Beast to be one of the Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

Blacephalon only has STAB Fire and Ghost moves, but that is all it needs with its high attack stat. With access to the Fast Attack Incinerate and the Charged Attack Shadow Ball, this Ultra Beast can steamroll opponents. Unfortunately, its high CP value leaves it usable only in the Master League, where there are powerful mons that can withstand its attacks and exploit its weak defenses.

1) West Sea Gastrodon (and Shellos)

Ad

West Sea Shellos and Gastrodon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

West Sea Shellos and its evolved form, Gastrodon, debuted in the Generation IV games in the Sinnoh region. While its East Sea counterpart can be found only in the Eastern Hemisphere, the West Sea version is one of the Pokemon GO Western Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

Gastrodon works well as a defensive lead and support in both the Great and Ultra Leagues because its Water/ Ground typing leaves it with a single weakness to Grass-type moves. It can bait shields with the Normal-type Charged Attack Body Slam and spam STAB Mud Slap as a Fast Attack that deals decent damage.

Check out our other Pokemon GO Guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨