Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s best moveset will be necessary for players looking to utilize this creature in PvP or PvE. Like the other two Paldean Tauros, the Aqua Breed will be available in the game from the Stunning Styles event onward. However, Aqua Breed will be region locked to the Western Hemisphere.

We go over the ways to use a decently powerful Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) and discuss its best moves, potential counters, and Pokemon it might be good against.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best moveset

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Aqua Jet, Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvE moveset

Water-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Aqua Jet

Fighting-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP

Aqua Breed is, unfortunately, not a very good Water-type or Fighting-type Attacker. While its spammable Fast Attack Double Kick lets it generate meter quickly, its charged attacks (Aqua Jet and Trailblaze) aren't powerful enough to make an impact.

The water bull is best used to bait an opponent into using a shield, as Aqua Jet and Trailblaze hit a lot of mons with neutral damage except for Grass- and Dragon-types. However, its inflexibility makes it not worth dedicating a slot for it on a team.

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE

Aqua Breed is among the stronger users of Aqua Jet thanks to its decent stats and the ability to generate meter quickly with Double Kick. However, it lacks serious damage output and is better off using the Charged Attack Earthquake instead.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): All stats and moves

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) learns these Fast Attacks:

Double Kick

Tackle

Zen Headbutt

It can use these Charged Attacks:

Aqua Jet

Earthquake

Iron Head

Trailblaze

Base Stats

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3207

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Grass

Electric

Resistances

Rock

Bug

Dark

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:

Dark

Steel

Normal

Ice

Rock

Ground

Fire

Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO

Great League: Annihilape, Primeape, Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Jellicent

Ultra League: Skeledirge, Virizion, Giratina (Altered), Clefable, Annihilape

Master League: Palkia (Origin), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme), Xerneas

PvE Counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

