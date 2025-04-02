Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s best moveset will be necessary for players looking to utilize this creature in PvP or PvE. Like the other two Paldean Tauros, the Aqua Breed will be available in the game from the Stunning Styles event onward. However, Aqua Breed will be region locked to the Western Hemisphere.
We go over the ways to use a decently powerful Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) and discuss its best moves, potential counters, and Pokemon it might be good against.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best moveset
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Aqua Jet, Trailblaze
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvE moveset
Water-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Aqua Jet
Fighting-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Earthquake
Is Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP
Aqua Breed is, unfortunately, not a very good Water-type or Fighting-type Attacker. While its spammable Fast Attack Double Kick lets it generate meter quickly, its charged attacks (Aqua Jet and Trailblaze) aren't powerful enough to make an impact.
The water bull is best used to bait an opponent into using a shield, as Aqua Jet and Trailblaze hit a lot of mons with neutral damage except for Grass- and Dragon-types. However, its inflexibility makes it not worth dedicating a slot for it on a team.
Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE
Aqua Breed is among the stronger users of Aqua Jet thanks to its decent stats and the ability to generate meter quickly with Double Kick. However, it lacks serious damage output and is better off using the Charged Attack Earthquake instead.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): All stats and moves
Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) learns these Fast Attacks:
- Double Kick
- Tackle
- Zen Headbutt
It can use these Charged Attacks:
- Aqua Jet
- Earthquake
- Iron Head
- Trailblaze
Base Stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3207
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
- Grass
- Electric
Resistances
- Rock
- Bug
- Dark
- Steel
- Fire
- Water
- Ice
Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:
- Dark
- Steel
- Normal
- Ice
- Rock
- Ground
- Fire
Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO
Great League: Annihilape, Primeape, Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Jellicent
Ultra League: Skeledirge, Virizion, Giratina (Altered), Clefable, Annihilape
Master League: Palkia (Origin), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme), Xerneas
PvE Counters:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
- Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
