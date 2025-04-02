  • home icon
  • Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:06 GMT
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s best moveset will be necessary for players looking to utilize this creature in PvP or PvE. Like the other two Paldean Tauros, the Aqua Breed will be available in the game from the Stunning Styles event onward. However, Aqua Breed will be region locked to the Western Hemisphere.

We go over the ways to use a decently powerful Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) and discuss its best moves, potential counters, and Pokemon it might be good against.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best moveset

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Aqua Jet, Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) best PvE moveset

Water-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Aqua Jet

Fighting-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP

Aqua Breed is, unfortunately, not a very good Water-type or Fighting-type Attacker. While its spammable Fast Attack Double Kick lets it generate meter quickly, its charged attacks (Aqua Jet and Trailblaze) aren't powerful enough to make an impact.

The water bull is best used to bait an opponent into using a shield, as Aqua Jet and Trailblaze hit a lot of mons with neutral damage except for Grass- and Dragon-types. However, its inflexibility makes it not worth dedicating a slot for it on a team.

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE

Aqua Breed is among the stronger users of Aqua Jet thanks to its decent stats and the ability to generate meter quickly with Double Kick. However, it lacks serious damage output and is better off using the Charged Attack Earthquake instead.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed): All stats and moves

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) learns these Fast Attacks:

  • Double Kick
  • Tackle
  • Zen Headbutt

It can use these Charged Attacks:

  • Aqua Jet
  • Earthquake
  • Iron Head
  • Trailblaze

Base Stats

  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 181
  • Max CP: 3207

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Fairy
  • Grass
  • Electric

Resistances

  • Rock
  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Water
  • Ice

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:

  • Dark
  • Steel
  • Normal
  • Ice
  • Rock
  • Ground
  • Fire

Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) in Pokemon GO

Great League: Annihilape, Primeape, Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Jellicent

Ultra League: Skeledirge, Virizion, Giratina (Altered), Clefable, Annihilape

Master League: Palkia (Origin), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme), Xerneas

PvE Counters:

  • Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
  • Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
  • Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Edited by Angad Sharma
